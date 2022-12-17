Read full article on original website
NHL
High School Hockey Night celebrates growth of local hockey
Blue Jackets defenseman Nick Blankenburg told youngsters about his road from high school hockey to the NHL. Over the last 20 years, the McConnell Education Foundation has awarded grants to high school hockey teams across the Columbus area, with the total reaching close to $1.7 million dollars in grants in the past two decades.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars
The Oilers finish off their dad's trip with a 7:30 p.m. contest in Dallas against the Stars. The Oilers finish up their brief two-game road trip at American Airlines Center with a 7:30 p.m. MT contest against the Dallas Stars. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen...
NHL
Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 1
Tampa Bay's five-game winning streak comes to an end on Tuesday in Toronto. A 36-save performance from Andrei Vasilevskiy wasn't enough for the Lightning to overcome a slow offensive night Tuesday in Toronto. Tampa Bay was limited to just 19 shots on goal as they saw a five-game winning streak...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken
SEATTLE - For the second time this season, the Winnipeg Jets will take on the Seattle Kraken on the back half of a back-to-back. But, to steal a phrase from head coach Rick Bowness, the Jets aren't looking for excuses. They're looking for solutions. They found a solution the first...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Holiday Cheers
Kraken notch goals from five different goal scorers to outskate St. Louis. Three-goal second period and bevy of Martin Jones timely saves gift-wrap satisfying win for fans. The Kraken took a commanding four-goal lead into the third period here Tuesday and could have made it 5-0 with a Brandon Tanev penalty shot. Instead, the St. Louis Blues, playing their second game in back-to-back nights, put a scare in the full-house holiday crowd with two goals in the first 11 minutes of the final period.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ SEA
The Jets have come a long way since they fell to the Minnesota Wild on November 23rd at Xcel Energy Center 6-1. Since that night, they have won five straight away from Canada Life Centre to improve their road record to 9-4-1, including last night's clinical 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Winnipeg has outscored their opponents over the road win streak 25-10. They will look to extend their run in Seattle, a place where they shocked the Kraken with a 3-2 overtime decision.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: How to Watch
Kings host the first Freeway Face-Off of the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Anaheim Ducks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Ducks: 9 - 20 - 3 (25 pts) Kings: 17 - 12 - 5 (39 pts) Kings Notes:. Anze Kopitar leads all...
NHL
Hagel and Paul carving out effective roles in Tampa Bay's top-six
The Tampa Bay Lightning have been getting top-six production for several years from big names up front like Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn. But a top six isn't complete with just four players, and the other members of this year's top two lines have played an instrumental role in Tampa Bay's success this season. Both acquired at last year's trade deadline, Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul have fit in seamlessly with the Bolts, providing value at both ends of the ice and living up to, if not exceeding, expectations set for them heading into the season.
NHL
MTL@ARI: Game recap
TEMPE - The Canadiens snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime win against the Coyotes on Monday. It was Montreal's first-ever visit to the Coyotes' new home at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. There was no lack of Habs fans in attendance despite being...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves
Chicago activated Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on IR. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated goaltender Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the Blackhawks have placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from Rockford.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A GAME ABOUT MOMENTUM'
What was said after the 7-3 win over the Sharks in San Jose. "Difficult to win back-to-back games in one building especially in your division. So I give our team full marks." "Marky was awesome. I talk about tie game in the third there, Marky made some ten-bellers for sure."
NHL
Mailbag: Hurricanes' trade options, Lafreniere's next contract
Here is the Dec. 21 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. The Hurricanes biggest strength is they play hard every night; biggest weakness is they don't have an extra gear come playoff time. What is available goal scoring-wise that they can get to put them over the hump? -- @LouisMurrayJr1.
NHL
Hoffman, Canadiens defeat Coyotes in OT to end 3-game skid
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Mike Hoffman scored 1:08 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Monday. Hoffman's wrist shot from the high slot eluded Karel Vejmelka to seal the victory. "We were trying to regroup in the neutral zone and...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SHARKS
FLAMES (14-12-6) vs. SHARKS (10-17-6) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (28) Goals - Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (11) Sharks:. Points - Erik Karlsson (41) Goals...
NHL
Grandfather of Maple Leafs defenseman Mete killed in mass shooting
TORONTO -- The grandfather of Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Victor Mete was among five people killed in a mass shooting in a Toronto suburb Sunday. York regional police on Tuesday released the names of those killed in the shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, including Vittorio Panza, Mete's 79-year-old grandfather. "The Toronto...
NHL
Hertl suspended 2 games for actions in Sharks game
NEW YORK -- San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm during NHL Game No. 501 in San Jose on Sunday, Dec. 18, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS - Don Granato informed Ilya Lyubushkin on Monday morning that he would be in the lineup against the Vegas Golden Knights, his first game since November 28 due to a lower-body injury. Lyubushkin's response, according to Granato: "Thank you, coach." "He's a really special person," Granato said. "…...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Bruins 7, Panthers 3
After clawing their way back to within one goal, the Florida Panthers simply couldn't recover from their early deficit in an eventual 7-3 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Monday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 15-14-4 in the standings. "I don't think our game was...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SHARKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in San Jose. The Flames start their four-game road trip in San Jose, taking on the Sharks at the SAP Center. As per the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jonathan Huberdeau...
