The Tampa Bay Lightning have been getting top-six production for several years from big names up front like Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn. But a top six isn't complete with just four players, and the other members of this year's top two lines have played an instrumental role in Tampa Bay's success this season. Both acquired at last year's trade deadline, Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul have fit in seamlessly with the Bolts, providing value at both ends of the ice and living up to, if not exceeding, expectations set for them heading into the season.

TAMPA, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO