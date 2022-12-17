ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Report detailing ‘greenwashing’ ads on Google prompts Democratic lawmakers to write search engine’s CEO

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7VMA_0jmKmBsp00

Several House Democrats asked Google’s CEO on Friday for explanations about recent allegations that the search engine has profited from “greenwashing” ads placed by major oil companies.

A November report from The Center for Countering Digital Hate accused Google of enabling oil companies’ greenwashing efforts — or their attempts to appear more sustainable and environmentally friendly than they actually are.

Several major oil companies — including BP, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell and Aramco — spent $23.7 million over the past two years to place ads on Google Search, of which $10.9 million went toward greenwashing ads, the report found.

Google also accepted $421,000 from the Competitive Enterprise Institute for ads that promoted climate denialism, according to the report.

“We are concerned that these ads mislead the public about the environmental credentials of Big Oil companies, the extent to which they are contributing to the climate crisis and, in some cases, spread outright climate disinformation,” the group of House Democrats said in Friday’s letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.), the chairwoman of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, was joined on the letter by fellow Democratic Reps. Alan Lowenthal (Calif.), Katie Porter (Calif.), Jared Huffman (Calif.) and Adam Schiff (Calif.).

“This business practice is highly likely to mislead the public by representing Big Oil companies as green companies when they actually represent a significant share of global carbon emissions,” the letter continued.

The group also noted that Google’s relationship with the oil companies contradicted its “policies and representations to the public as a green and sustainable company.”

In October 2021, Google updated its ad policy to ban “content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change.”

“Many people around the world trust Google Search services to provide them with accurate and relevant information,” the lawmakers added in the letter. “This trust is undermined when Google’s services are polluted by greenwashing ads and climate disinformation.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 3

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'

Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
electrek.co

Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?

Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
The Hill

The Hill

819K+
Followers
91K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy