Logan-Magnolia wins Western Iowa Conference Boys Wrestling Tournament
(Treynor) Logan-Magnolia scored 245 points to top the field at Treynor on Saturday in the Western Iowa Conference Tournament.
The Panthers had individual championships from Gavin Kiger (113), Corbin Reisz (126), Layne Brenden (152), Wyatt Reisz (160), and Carsen Edney (195) Three other wrestlers placed 2nd for Logan-Magnolia.
Riverside’s 167 points edged Treynor for 2nd place. Davis Bramman (106) and Wyatt Bell (220) were champs for the Bulldogs. Riverside wrestlers placing 2nd included Bradyn Comstock (113), Kellen Oliver (120), Jaxon Gordon (145), and AC Roller (170). Placing 4th were Jack Branan (132) and Kaeden Pleas (195).
Treynor finished 3rd with 164 points. The Cardinals had two in the finals with champion Dan Gregory (285) and runner-up Danny Kinsella (152). Jett Sornson (120) and Levi Young (182) each finished 3rd.
Gable Porter (132) and Blake Allen (138) were individual champs for Underwood. The Eagles placed 4th as a team with 162.5 points. They had Carson Thomsen (126) and Maddox Nelson (160) place 2nd.
AHSTW sent two wrestlers to the finals. Placing 2nd were Kolby Weihs (182) and Nate Jorgensen (195). 3rd place finishes came from Gatlin Gettler (126), Braden Fineran (132), Dayden Moertl (152), Kayden Baxter (160), and Sawyer Kiesel (285). The Vikings were 5th place as a team with 160 points.
Missouri Valley came in 6th with 144.5. Eli Becerra(120), Riley Radke (145), Ben Hansen (170), and Lane Schroeder (182) led the Big Reds with individual titles.
7th in the team scoring was Audubon with 56. Their top finish was at 138 pounds where Alex Hansen was 2nd. Lane Elmquist placed 3rd for the Wheelers at 106. Clay Perry placed 5th at 152.
Tri-Center scored 42 and placed 8th. Athan Chessmore was the 220 pound runner-up.
Team Scores
- Logan-Magnolia 245
- Riverside 167
- Treynor 164
- Underwood 162.5
- AHSTW 160
- Missouri Valley 144.5
- Audubon 56
- Tri-Center 42
Individual Results
106
1st Place – Davis Bramman of Riverside
2nd Place – Kalab Kuhl of LoMa
3rd Place – Lane Elmquist of Audubon
4th Place – Avery Vacek of Underwood
5th Place – Jamison Larsen of Treynor
6th Place – Carter Gittins of Tri Center
1st Place Match
Davis Bramman (Riverside) 10-2, So. over Kalab Kuhl (LoMa) 13-3, So. (Fall 1:29)
3rd Place Match
Lane Elmquist (Audubon) 13-3, Fr. over Avery Vacek (Underwood) 6-7, Fr. (Fall 1:51)
5th Place Match
Jamison Larsen (Treynor) 6-3, Jr. over Carter Gittins (Tri Center) 8-8, Fr. (Fall 1:02)
113
1st Place – Gavin Kiger of LoMa
2nd Place – Bradyn Comstock of Riverside
3rd Place – Toben Lasater of Missouri Valley
Round 1
Bradyn Comstock (Riverside) 7-4, Fr. over Toben Lasater (Missouri Valley) 5-9, Fr. (MD 14-4)
Round 2
Gavin Kiger (LoMa) 16-2, Jr. over Toben Lasater (Missouri Valley) 5-9, Fr. (Fall 0:30)
Round 3
Gavin Kiger (LoMa) 16-2, Jr. over Bradyn Comstock (Riverside) 7-4, Fr. (Fall 0:27)
120
]1st Place – Eli Becerra of Missouri Valley
2nd Place – Kellen Oliver of Riverside
3rd Place – Jett Sornson of Treynor
4th Place – Tucker Osbahr of AHSTW
5th Place – Jayden Shelton of Underwood
6th Place – Jack Stanerson of Audubon
1st Place Match
Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) 14-1, Jr. over Kellen Oliver (Riverside) 9-6, So. (TF-1.5 5:31 (23-8))
3rd Place Match
Jett Sornson (Treynor) 9-10, Fr. over Tucker Osbahr (AHSTW) 8-2, Fr. (Fall 0:20)
5th Place Match
Jayden Shelton (Underwood) 6-9, Fr. over Jack Stanerson (Audubon) 4-4, So. (Fall 0:50)
126
1st Place – Corbin Reisz of LoMa
2nd Place – Carson Thomsen of Underwood
3rd Place – Gatlin Gettler of AHSTW
4th Place – Luke Parrott of Treynor
5th Place – Logan Rose of Riverside
6th Place – Noah Goodwin of Tri Center
1st Place Match
Corbin Reisz (LoMa) 19-0, So. over Carson Thomsen (Underwood) 9-4, Jr. (MD 15-6)
3rd Place Match
Gatlin Gettler (AHSTW) 9-5, Fr. over Luke Parrott (Treynor) 7-12, Fr. (Fall 1:23)
5th Place Match
Logan Rose (Riverside) 5-3, Fr. over Noah Goodwin (Tri Center) 4-9, Fr. (Fall 0:52)
132
1st Place – Gable Porter of Underwood
2nd Place – Kai Carritt of LoMa
3rd Place – Braden Fineran of AHSTW
4th Place – Jack Branan of Riverside
5th Place – Andrew Meade of Missouri Valley
6th Place – Mason Griffis of Tri Center
1st Place Match
Gable Porter (Underwood) 17-0, Sr. over Kai Carritt (LoMa) 13-2, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:51 (21-6))
3rd Place Match
Braden Fineran (AHSTW) 10-8, So. over Jack Branan (Riverside) 7-7, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
Andrew Meade (Missouri Valley) 4-6, Sr. over Mason Griffis (Tri Center) 2-7, Fr. (Fall 1:10)
138
1st Place – Blake Allen of Underwood
2nd Place – Alex Hansen of Audubon
3rd Place – Wyatt Hawkins of LoMa
4th Place – Tyson Osbahr of AHSTW
5th Place – AJ Peters of Tri Center
6th Place – Austyn Fisher of Riverside
1st Place Match
Blake Allen (Underwood) 8-1, Jr. over Alex Hansen (Audubon) 12-4, So. (TF-1.5 3:08 (19-4))
3rd Place Match
Wyatt Hawkins (LoMa) 15-5, So. over Tyson Osbahr (AHSTW) 3-2, So. (Fall 5:05)
5th Place Match
AJ Peters (Tri Center) 6-5, So. over Austyn Fisher (Riverside) 2-11, Sr. (Fall 2:42)
145
1st Place – Riley Radke of Missouri Valley
2nd Place – Jaxon Gordon of Riverside
3rd Place – Harley Christensen of LoMa
4th Place – Will Buckholdt of Underwood
5th Place – Jude Thiel of Treynor
6th Place – Colin Hartl of Audubon
1st Place Match
Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) 17-7, Jr. over Jaxon Gordon (Riverside) 10-5, Fr. (Fall 3:01)
3rd Place Match
Harley Christensen (LoMa) 3-1, Sr. over Will Buckholdt (Underwood) 13-10, So. (Fall 0:26)
5th Place Match
Jude Thiel (Treynor) 5-15, Fr. over Colin Hartl (Audubon) 2-11, So. (Fall 1:37)
152
1st Place – Layne Brenden of LoMa
2nd Place – Danny Kinsella of Treynor
3rd Place – Dayden Moertl of AHSTW
4th Place – Grady Joens of Underwood
5th Place – Clay Perry of Audubon
6th Place – Aidan Vergamini of Missouri Valley
1st Place Match
Layne Brenden (LoMa) 17-1, Sr. over Danny Kinsella (Treynor) 11-2, Jr. (Dec 11-6)
3rd Place Match
Dayden Moertl (AHSTW) 12-5, Sr. over Grady Joens (Underwood) 6-5, Fr. (Fall 0:54)
5th Place Match
Clay Perry (Audubon) 7-9, So. over Aidan Vergamini (Missouri Valley) 6-9, Fr. (Dec 7-6)
160
1st Place – Wyatt Reisz of LoMa
2nd Place – Maddox Nelson of Underwood
3rd Place – Kayden Baxter of AHSTW
4th Place – Zach Robbins of Treynor
5th Place – Jonatan Gonzalez of Riverside
6th Place – Ernie Anderson of Missouri Valley
1st Place Match
Wyatt Reisz (LoMa) 19-0, Sr. over Maddox Nelson (Underwood) 13-4, Jr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
Kayden Baxter (AHSTW) 9-4, So. over Zach Robbins (Treynor) 16-6, So. (Dec 11-6)
5th Place Match
Jonatan Gonzalez (Riverside) 2-2, Sr. over Ernie Anderson (Missouri Valley) 2-6, Jr. (Fall 0:41)
170
1st Place – Ben Hansen of Missouri Valley
2nd Place – A.C. Roller of Riverside
3rd Place – Hayden Huen of Underwood
4th Place – Blake Akers of AHSTW
5th Place – Josh Nelson of Treynor
6th Place – Logan Bratetic of LoMa
1st Place Match
Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley) 15-7, Jr. over A.C. Roller (Riverside) 9-8, So. (Fall 0:42)
3rd Place Match
Hayden Huen (Underwood) 9-10, Fr. over Blake Akers (AHSTW) 7-7, So. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
Josh Nelson (Treynor) 2-2, Sr. over Logan Bratetic (LoMa) 6-11, Jr. (Fall 1:54)
182
1st Place – Lane Schroeder of Missouri Valley
2nd Place – Kolby Weihs of AHSTW
3rd Place – Levi Young of Treynor
4th Place – Gage Shook of LoMa
5th Place – Ryker Adair of Underwood
1st Place Match
Lane Schroeder (Missouri Valley) 10-2, So. over Kolby Weihs (AHSTW) 9-2, Sr. (Fall 0:57)
3rd Place Match
Levi Young (Treynor) 10-6, Jr. over Gage Shook (LoMa) 8-10, Jr. (Fall 0:19)
5th Place Match
Ryker Adair (Underwood) 8-10, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
195
1st Place – Carsen Edney of LoMa
2nd Place – Nate Jorgensen of AHSTW
3rd Place – Rafe Gayer of Treynor
4th Place – Kaeden Pleas of Riverside
1st Place Match
Carsen Edney (LoMa) 10-3, Fr. over Nate Jorgensen (AHSTW) 10-6, Jr. (Fall 0:40)
3rd Place Match
Rafe Gayer (Treynor) 5-6, Sr. over Kaeden Pleas (Riverside) 5-5, Jr. (Fall 3:17)
220
1st Place – Wyatt Bell of Riverside
2nd Place – Athan Chessmore of Tri Center
3rd Place – Avery Zehner of LoMa
4th Place – Lowell Knott of Treynor
1st Place Match
Wyatt Bell (Riverside) 3-0, Fr. over Athan Chessmore (Tri Center) 6-4, So. (Fall 0:15)
3rd Place Match
Avery Zehner (LoMa) 3-1, Jr. over Lowell Knott (Treynor) 3-10, So. (Fall 2:43)
285
1st Place – Dan Gregory of Treynor
2nd Place – Grant Brix of LoMa
3rd Place – Sawyer Kiesel of AHSTW
4th Place – Vinny Zappia of Missouri Valley
1st Place Match
Dan Gregory (Treynor) 17-1, Sr. over Grant Brix (LoMa) 12-2, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:24 (17-2))
3rd Place Match
Sawyer Kiesel (AHSTW) 9-6, Jr. over Vinny Zappia (Missouri Valley) 7-6, So. (Fall 3:29)
