Logan-Magnolia wins Western Iowa Conference Boys Wrestling Tournament

(Treynor) Logan-Magnolia scored 245 points to top the field at Treynor on Saturday in the Western Iowa Conference Tournament.

The Panthers had individual championships from Gavin Kiger (113), Corbin Reisz (126), Layne Brenden (152), Wyatt Reisz (160), and Carsen Edney (195) Three other wrestlers placed 2nd for Logan-Magnolia.

Riverside’s 167 points edged Treynor for 2nd place. Davis Bramman (106) and Wyatt Bell (220) were champs for the Bulldogs. Riverside wrestlers placing 2nd included Bradyn Comstock (113), Kellen Oliver (120), Jaxon Gordon (145), and AC Roller (170). Placing 4th were Jack Branan (132) and Kaeden Pleas (195).

Treynor finished 3rd with 164 points. The Cardinals had two in the finals with champion Dan Gregory (285) and runner-up Danny Kinsella (152). Jett Sornson (120) and Levi Young (182) each finished 3rd.

Gable Porter (132) and Blake Allen (138) were individual champs for Underwood. The Eagles placed 4th as a team with 162.5 points. They had Carson Thomsen (126) and Maddox Nelson (160) place 2nd.

AHSTW sent two wrestlers to the finals. Placing 2nd were Kolby Weihs (182) and Nate Jorgensen (195). 3rd place finishes came from Gatlin Gettler (126), Braden Fineran (132), Dayden Moertl (152), Kayden Baxter (160), and Sawyer Kiesel (285). The Vikings were 5th place as a team with 160 points.

Missouri Valley came in 6th with 144.5. Eli Becerra(120), Riley Radke (145), Ben Hansen (170), and Lane Schroeder (182) led the Big Reds with individual titles.

7th in the team scoring was Audubon with 56. Their top finish was at 138 pounds where Alex Hansen was 2nd. Lane Elmquist placed 3rd for the Wheelers at 106. Clay Perry placed 5th at 152.

Tri-Center scored 42 and placed 8th. Athan Chessmore was the 220 pound runner-up.

Team Scores

Logan-Magnolia 245 Riverside 167 Treynor 164 Underwood 162.5 AHSTW 160 Missouri Valley 144.5 Audubon 56 Tri-Center 42

Individual Results

106

1st Place – Davis Bramman of Riverside

2nd Place – Kalab Kuhl of LoMa

3rd Place – Lane Elmquist of Audubon

4th Place – Avery Vacek of Underwood

5th Place – Jamison Larsen of Treynor

6th Place – Carter Gittins of Tri Center

1st Place Match

Davis Bramman (Riverside) 10-2, So. over Kalab Kuhl (LoMa) 13-3, So. (Fall 1:29)

3rd Place Match

Lane Elmquist (Audubon) 13-3, Fr. over Avery Vacek (Underwood) 6-7, Fr. (Fall 1:51)

5th Place Match

Jamison Larsen (Treynor) 6-3, Jr. over Carter Gittins (Tri Center) 8-8, Fr. (Fall 1:02)

113

1st Place – Gavin Kiger of LoMa

2nd Place – Bradyn Comstock of Riverside

3rd Place – Toben Lasater of Missouri Valley

Round 1

Bradyn Comstock (Riverside) 7-4, Fr. over Toben Lasater (Missouri Valley) 5-9, Fr. (MD 14-4)

Round 2

Gavin Kiger (LoMa) 16-2, Jr. over Toben Lasater (Missouri Valley) 5-9, Fr. (Fall 0:30)

Round 3

Gavin Kiger (LoMa) 16-2, Jr. over Bradyn Comstock (Riverside) 7-4, Fr. (Fall 0:27)

120

]1st Place – Eli Becerra of Missouri Valley

2nd Place – Kellen Oliver of Riverside

3rd Place – Jett Sornson of Treynor

4th Place – Tucker Osbahr of AHSTW

5th Place – Jayden Shelton of Underwood

6th Place – Jack Stanerson of Audubon

1st Place Match

Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) 14-1, Jr. over Kellen Oliver (Riverside) 9-6, So. (TF-1.5 5:31 (23-8))

3rd Place Match

Jett Sornson (Treynor) 9-10, Fr. over Tucker Osbahr (AHSTW) 8-2, Fr. (Fall 0:20)

5th Place Match

Jayden Shelton (Underwood) 6-9, Fr. over Jack Stanerson (Audubon) 4-4, So. (Fall 0:50)

126

1st Place – Corbin Reisz of LoMa

2nd Place – Carson Thomsen of Underwood

3rd Place – Gatlin Gettler of AHSTW

4th Place – Luke Parrott of Treynor

5th Place – Logan Rose of Riverside

6th Place – Noah Goodwin of Tri Center

1st Place Match

Corbin Reisz (LoMa) 19-0, So. over Carson Thomsen (Underwood) 9-4, Jr. (MD 15-6)

3rd Place Match

Gatlin Gettler (AHSTW) 9-5, Fr. over Luke Parrott (Treynor) 7-12, Fr. (Fall 1:23)

5th Place Match

Logan Rose (Riverside) 5-3, Fr. over Noah Goodwin (Tri Center) 4-9, Fr. (Fall 0:52)

132

1st Place – Gable Porter of Underwood

2nd Place – Kai Carritt of LoMa

3rd Place – Braden Fineran of AHSTW

4th Place – Jack Branan of Riverside

5th Place – Andrew Meade of Missouri Valley

6th Place – Mason Griffis of Tri Center

1st Place Match

Gable Porter (Underwood) 17-0, Sr. over Kai Carritt (LoMa) 13-2, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:51 (21-6))

3rd Place Match

Braden Fineran (AHSTW) 10-8, So. over Jack Branan (Riverside) 7-7, Fr. (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match

Andrew Meade (Missouri Valley) 4-6, Sr. over Mason Griffis (Tri Center) 2-7, Fr. (Fall 1:10)

138

1st Place – Blake Allen of Underwood

2nd Place – Alex Hansen of Audubon

3rd Place – Wyatt Hawkins of LoMa

4th Place – Tyson Osbahr of AHSTW

5th Place – AJ Peters of Tri Center

6th Place – Austyn Fisher of Riverside

1st Place Match

Blake Allen (Underwood) 8-1, Jr. over Alex Hansen (Audubon) 12-4, So. (TF-1.5 3:08 (19-4))

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Hawkins (LoMa) 15-5, So. over Tyson Osbahr (AHSTW) 3-2, So. (Fall 5:05)

5th Place Match

AJ Peters (Tri Center) 6-5, So. over Austyn Fisher (Riverside) 2-11, Sr. (Fall 2:42)

145

1st Place – Riley Radke of Missouri Valley

2nd Place – Jaxon Gordon of Riverside

3rd Place – Harley Christensen of LoMa

4th Place – Will Buckholdt of Underwood

5th Place – Jude Thiel of Treynor

6th Place – Colin Hartl of Audubon

1st Place Match

Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) 17-7, Jr. over Jaxon Gordon (Riverside) 10-5, Fr. (Fall 3:01)

3rd Place Match

Harley Christensen (LoMa) 3-1, Sr. over Will Buckholdt (Underwood) 13-10, So. (Fall 0:26)

5th Place Match

Jude Thiel (Treynor) 5-15, Fr. over Colin Hartl (Audubon) 2-11, So. (Fall 1:37)

152

1st Place – Layne Brenden of LoMa

2nd Place – Danny Kinsella of Treynor

3rd Place – Dayden Moertl of AHSTW

4th Place – Grady Joens of Underwood

5th Place – Clay Perry of Audubon

6th Place – Aidan Vergamini of Missouri Valley

1st Place Match

Layne Brenden (LoMa) 17-1, Sr. over Danny Kinsella (Treynor) 11-2, Jr. (Dec 11-6)

3rd Place Match

Dayden Moertl (AHSTW) 12-5, Sr. over Grady Joens (Underwood) 6-5, Fr. (Fall 0:54)

5th Place Match

Clay Perry (Audubon) 7-9, So. over Aidan Vergamini (Missouri Valley) 6-9, Fr. (Dec 7-6)

160

1st Place – Wyatt Reisz of LoMa

2nd Place – Maddox Nelson of Underwood

3rd Place – Kayden Baxter of AHSTW

4th Place – Zach Robbins of Treynor

5th Place – Jonatan Gonzalez of Riverside

6th Place – Ernie Anderson of Missouri Valley

1st Place Match

Wyatt Reisz (LoMa) 19-0, Sr. over Maddox Nelson (Underwood) 13-4, Jr. (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match

Kayden Baxter (AHSTW) 9-4, So. over Zach Robbins (Treynor) 16-6, So. (Dec 11-6)

5th Place Match

Jonatan Gonzalez (Riverside) 2-2, Sr. over Ernie Anderson (Missouri Valley) 2-6, Jr. (Fall 0:41)

170

1st Place – Ben Hansen of Missouri Valley

2nd Place – A.C. Roller of Riverside

3rd Place – Hayden Huen of Underwood

4th Place – Blake Akers of AHSTW

5th Place – Josh Nelson of Treynor

6th Place – Logan Bratetic of LoMa

1st Place Match

Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley) 15-7, Jr. over A.C. Roller (Riverside) 9-8, So. (Fall 0:42)

3rd Place Match

Hayden Huen (Underwood) 9-10, Fr. over Blake Akers (AHSTW) 7-7, So. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Josh Nelson (Treynor) 2-2, Sr. over Logan Bratetic (LoMa) 6-11, Jr. (Fall 1:54)

182

1st Place – Lane Schroeder of Missouri Valley

2nd Place – Kolby Weihs of AHSTW

3rd Place – Levi Young of Treynor

4th Place – Gage Shook of LoMa

5th Place – Ryker Adair of Underwood

1st Place Match

Lane Schroeder (Missouri Valley) 10-2, So. over Kolby Weihs (AHSTW) 9-2, Sr. (Fall 0:57)

3rd Place Match

Levi Young (Treynor) 10-6, Jr. over Gage Shook (LoMa) 8-10, Jr. (Fall 0:19)

5th Place Match

Ryker Adair (Underwood) 8-10, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

195

1st Place – Carsen Edney of LoMa

2nd Place – Nate Jorgensen of AHSTW

3rd Place – Rafe Gayer of Treynor

4th Place – Kaeden Pleas of Riverside

1st Place Match

Carsen Edney (LoMa) 10-3, Fr. over Nate Jorgensen (AHSTW) 10-6, Jr. (Fall 0:40)

3rd Place Match

Rafe Gayer (Treynor) 5-6, Sr. over Kaeden Pleas (Riverside) 5-5, Jr. (Fall 3:17)

220

1st Place – Wyatt Bell of Riverside

2nd Place – Athan Chessmore of Tri Center

3rd Place – Avery Zehner of LoMa

4th Place – Lowell Knott of Treynor

1st Place Match

Wyatt Bell (Riverside) 3-0, Fr. over Athan Chessmore (Tri Center) 6-4, So. (Fall 0:15)

3rd Place Match

Avery Zehner (LoMa) 3-1, Jr. over Lowell Knott (Treynor) 3-10, So. (Fall 2:43)

285

1st Place – Dan Gregory of Treynor

2nd Place – Grant Brix of LoMa

3rd Place – Sawyer Kiesel of AHSTW

4th Place – Vinny Zappia of Missouri Valley

1st Place Match

Dan Gregory (Treynor) 17-1, Sr. over Grant Brix (LoMa) 12-2, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:24 (17-2))

3rd Place Match

Sawyer Kiesel (AHSTW) 9-6, Jr. over Vinny Zappia (Missouri Valley) 7-6, So. (Fall 3:29)