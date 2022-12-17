Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant PotatoIdaho UncoveredIdaho State
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)Idaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Related
Post Register
Boise State Men's basketball closes nonconference at Santa Clara
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Boise State men's basketball heads west to take on Santa Clara, Thursday Dec. 22 at 3pm MT. This will be the fifth meeting all-time between the two Bronco teams. Last season Boise State hosted Santa Clara and won 72-60 for their first victory in the series.
KTVB
Bronco men win ninth straight in contest with Oakland
BOISE, Idaho — Tyson Degenhart had 17 points in Boise State's 77-57 victory against Oakland on Sunday night. Degenhart, a sophomore forward, made 5-of-9 from the field with a 3-pointer for the Broncos (10-2). Chibuzo Agbo scored 16 points, Max Rice had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Boise State...
KTVB
Wagner flips from North Texas, verbally commits to Boise State
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team claimed its second victory over North Texas this week, on Wednesday, this time beating out the Mean Green for prized tight end recruit Matt Wagner. Wagner, a three-star prospect from Rock Hill High School in Prosper, Texas, verbally committed to North...
KTVB
Eastern Michigan beats San Jose State in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
BOISE, Idaho — Taylor Powell threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns, Samson Evans rushed for a pair of scores and Eastern Michigan defeated San Jose State 41-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan (9-4) won a bowl game for the second time in program...
Why A Former Boise State Coach Will Never Coach Again
Former Boise State Coach Chris Petersen emerged again from his not-so-quiet retirement. Mr. Petersen is a college football analyst for Fox's college football coverage. He breaks down and reviews highlights every Saturday evening during the network's college football coverage. The once headline reluctant coach has shown a surprising knack for television.
saturdaytradition.com
Ex-Wisconsin S heading to Mountain West program via transfer portal
A former Wisconsin player announced where he’ll be continuing his college career on Monday. It was former Badgers safety Titus Toler. Toler was a former 3-star recruit out of Bellflower, California in the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite. Toler is going to be a member of the Boise State football team next season.
Post Register
Boise State breaks winter graduation record
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise State University set a record for the most students eligible for graduation at a winter commencement. The commencement took place at Extramile Arena. It was for summer and winter graduates, with two ceremonies being held, due to the size of the graduating class. 2,436...
A Boise Donut Shop That Ranks as One of the Best in America
As we approach Christmas, is your break room at work turning into a place for more and more treats, too? I noticed the other day at work that our break room had boxes and boxes of donuts — all from different place. So, I started to wonder... which place is the best place for donuts in the Boise area?
Boise is Home to Idaho’s Best All You Can Eat Buffet
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
KTVB
Southern Idaho evening weather forecast: Snow Tuesday night
The temperature in Boise made it above 32° Tuesday for the first time nearly a week! Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 30's through the overnight hours.
It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]
The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
New Boise Weather Predictions Show Chances of a White Christmas in 2022
You’ve been singing along with Bing Crosby for weeks, but did you ever stop to think about how meteorologists actually define a “White Christmas?”. We’d venture to guess, most of us picture big fluffy snowflakes falling gently outside the window while we curl up with a steaming cup of coffee and watch the kids unwrap their gifts on Christmas morning. It’s like something straight out of a Thomas Kinkade painting.
Post Register
Fairmont Jr. High and Morley Nelson lockdown lifted
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — ---Update--- Boise Police responded to a fight involving juveniles and possible weapons on the 800 block of S. Aurora Dr. BPD reports the investigation is ongoing. Police are not looking for additional suspects and no serious injuries have been reported. The nearby schools were placed into lockdown as a safety precaution.
We Hate Driving On These Idaho Roads In The Snow
If we asked the Idaho Department of Transportation what roads were the worst in the snow, they'd probably give us a different answer. We wanted an unbiased answer. We want the truth about the worst roads to drive in after or during a snowstorm. A lot could g into your...
Idaho Man Wins Popular Game Show But Doesn’t Want the Money
*Spoiler Alert* If you watch the show 'Survivor,' but haven't watched the season 43 finale yet, spoilers are below. Many of us grew up watching game shows with our families. It use to be common to eat around the television and watch 'Wheel of Fortune,' or many of us remember when 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' swept the country or 'Deal or No Deal.' As a child, being home sick and watching the 'Price is Right' made not feeling well worth it. Many people dream of one day being a contestant on these shows, but odds are slim that you will ever make it on a game show. For those lucky enough to make it onto one, it is a dream come true, but being on one and winning one are entirely different dreams. One man, that calls Idaho home, recently won a popular game show but decided to do something different than most with the money he won.
Legendary Boise Restaurant Is One of the Best Christmas Restaurants in America
Sure. When you see Christmas cards and holiday commercials on TV, Christmas Day is usually portrayed by big families gathered around the dining room table or around the tree. But we know that not everyone’s holiday looks like that!. Maybe you live far away from your family and traveling...
Top 5 Highest Rated & Reviewed Mexican Restaurants in Boise
Will the Boise area ever have enough food options? NOPE. There’s always room for more food!. The Treasure Valley has so many great restaurants, and an especially large selection of Mexican food restaurants in the area. We’ve covered the Top 10 Mexican Food Restaurants before, but we wanted to provide a more updated list for you — featuring the Top 5 Highest Rated & Reviewed Mexican Restaurants in Boise 👇
Three Boise schools temporarily locked down as police investigate fight
BOISE, Idaho — Two Boise School District schools and a private school went into lockdown Monday afternoon as police investigated a fight reported in a park near Borah High School. Fairmont Jr. High School, Morley Nelson Elementary and St. Mark's Catholic School were placed on lockdown during the investigation....
Post Register
Light snow possible this afternoon as temperatures stay cold
BOISE, Idaho — Going to be another cold one today. Today's high temperature is expected to reach 23 degrees. We'll see cloudy skies throughout the day with a possibility of snow flurries in the afternoon. Most of the snowfall will be in the Boise and West Central Mountains today....
Who Employs The Most People in Boise?
As we wrap up 2022, a lot of us are looking ahead to the new year and wondering what's in store for us. For some people, the goal will be looking for a new job or making a career change. What should the criteria be for someone who is looking for a new employer? One could argue how many employees a company has could be a good indicator of what it's like to work there.
Comments / 0