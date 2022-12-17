ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Fallen Charlotte County deputy honored on National Wreaths Across America Day

By Katie Fogarty
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ff5E4_0jmKkXqJ00

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Today is National Wreaths Across America Day, a national holiday to honor U.S. veterans.

To commemorate the holiday, Sheriff Prummell of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) laid a wreath on Deputy First Class Christopher Taylor’s grave.

This national holiday advocates remembering, honoring, and teaching others about U.S. veterans, according to the Wreaths Across America website.

Wreath-laying ceremonies occur at more than 34,000 locations throughout the country and abroad, from Arlington National Cemetery to Charlotte Memorial Gardens.

According to CCSO, Sheriff Prummell presented a wreath to honor the U.S. Coast Guard at Charlotte Memorial Gardens before he went to Deputy Taylor’s grave. The Charlotte County deputy was killed by a drunk driver Nov. 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltNgy_0jmKkXqJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rM5KD_0jmKkXqJ00

The Wreaths Across America website says that despite Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, the best time to honor veterans is during the holiday season.

“In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season,” the Wreaths Across America nonprofit organization says.

Comments / 1

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution begins in Southwest Florida

Parents of the 4,000 angel tree children are picking up donated presents to put under the tree for Christmas. On Monday, the Salvation Army began distributing those gifts. It is the first of four days that parents are driving through to pick up their gifts. The program aims to ensure...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County restoring cemeteries damaged by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian devastated many people we loved, even some we thought we had laid to rest long ago. Several Charlotte County cemeteries were damaged in the storm, causing them to close for months. High winds brought down trees, which toppled headstones and even unearthed graves. On Monday, there was a...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
fox4now.com

Deputies spreading Christmas cheer throughout Lee County

LEE COUNTY, FLA — Lee County Sheriff's office says the last few days have been busy as deputies have been able to spread Christmas joy throughout our area by handing out gifts and shopping with families. LCSO thanks multiple agencies including the Civilian Support Unit, West District, Gulf District...
LEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man riding bike hit and killed in Sarasota crash

SARASOTA, Fla. — A bicyclist is dead following a Monday night crash on U.S. 41, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the area of S. Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) and Bay Acres Avenue. A 61-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound...
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Seven rescued from disabled boat 150 miles off coast of Naples

MIAMI, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued seven people Monday after their 180-foot boat, Abshire Tide, became disabled 150 miles southwest of Naples. Coast Guard Cutter Shrike’s crew arrived on scene around 3:30 p.m. and quickly helped them. At approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee County enhances outreach for residents in need of assistance

Lee County Human & Veteran Services enhanced its resources in an effort to reach out to those who may need assistance with resources after Hurricane Ian. The department’s Coordinated Entry team expanded to help complete assessments for those experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness as a result of the storm, which made landfall in Lee County on Sept. 28. To access street outreach services, emergency shelter, rapid rehousing or permanent supportive housing, call 239-533-7996. The number is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week. People also can visit the Homeless Resource Day Center at the Salvation Army, 2450 Edison Ave., in Fort Myers. Another tool Lee County Human & Veteran Services developed and launched post-Ian is the Lee REACH app for the local community. This app, available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, is where residents can find applications for help with rent, electric, water, housing rehabilitation and down-payment assistance. They can find their closest food pantry along with directions as well as a schedule for mobile food pantries.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

First responders share details of efforts to rescue man who crashed truck into Caloosahatchee

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — After a driver crashed his truck off the bridge and into the Caloosahatchee River, a trio of brave first responders in Lee County jumped into action. “I got out, assessed the situation, and immediately observed a vehicle in the water and nobody down there yet,” said Captain Steven Brady from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

UPDATE: Missing Endangered Adult found in Manatee County

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Susan has been found and is safe. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult for a woman last seen Monday. Susan Boucher, 53, walked away from a care facility in the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
generalaviationnews.com

General Aviation’s first responders

When Hurricane Ian crashed into Florida Sept. 28, 2022, the Category 4 storm — the deadliest hurricane to hit the state since 1935 — destroyed the bridge from Pine Island to the mainland, leaving residents stranded. General aviation pilots were among the first responders to the island, bring...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities search for Fort Myers bicycle thief

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the man who stole a bicycle on Warwick Circle in Fort Myers. The man was caught on surveillance stealing the green bicycle on October 9 around 5:30 p.m., according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Shooting brings SWAT team to Palmer Ranch apartment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies say they have ended a four-hour standoff after a shooting at an apartment building in Palmer Ranch, authorities say. The drama at the Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch on Sawyer Loop Road began at about 9:30 a.m., when deputies responded to...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy