Fallen Charlotte County deputy honored on National Wreaths Across America Day

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Today is National Wreaths Across America Day, a national holiday to honor U.S. veterans.

To commemorate the holiday, Sheriff Prummell of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) laid a wreath on Deputy First Class Christopher Taylor’s grave.

This national holiday advocates remembering, honoring, and teaching others about U.S. veterans, according to the Wreaths Across America website.

Wreath-laying ceremonies occur at more than 34,000 locations throughout the country and abroad, from Arlington National Cemetery to Charlotte Memorial Gardens.

According to CCSO, Sheriff Prummell presented a wreath to honor the U.S. Coast Guard at Charlotte Memorial Gardens before he went to Deputy Taylor’s grave. The Charlotte County deputy was killed by a drunk driver Nov. 22.

The Wreaths Across America website says that despite Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, the best time to honor veterans is during the holiday season.

“In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season,” the Wreaths Across America nonprofit organization says.