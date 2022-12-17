Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Clearing clouds today
TODAY: Your Tuesday will start with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s. Skies will begin to clear out in the late morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph. WEDNESDAY: This will be the calm before the storm. The morning will...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Snow Thursday, here’s the latest
We've been keeping a very close eye on Thursday's arctic storm for several days. Now that it is only a couple of days away we are getting a good idea of its impacts.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Bitter Cold less than 48 Hours Away
Arctic air will blast into Arkansas Thursday with rapidly falling temperatures and rain changing to snow. Accumulations of an inch or two are possible across northern Arkansas, around an inch in the Ouachitas and a coating in a few places in central Arkansas. Low Friday morning will be in the...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dangerous Cold On the Way
A significant push of Arctic air will move into Arkansas Thursday. The front will be accompanied by areas of rain changing to snow and/or sleet followed by rapidly falling temperatures (up to a 20° temperature drop is anticipated within one hour of the frontal passage. Bitterly cold weather is...
KHBS
Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few wet snowflakes are likely Monday
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight. These clouds will act as a blanket and keep temperatures above freezing across most of Arkansas. I’m forecasting a low of 34° in Little Rock. The rain/snow mix should hold off until Monday Morning. MONDAY: Rain/snow will move in Monday morning. The precipitation...
KATV
Dangerous cold, some winter weather likely in Arkansas later this week
The threat for dangerous cold continues to increase for all of Arkansas later this week as an arctic cold front pushes into the state on Thursday. Some locations may record their coldest December temperatures since the arctic outbreak of 1989. Temperatures on Thursday may start out in the 40s, but by the afternoon hours, the air temperatures will be falling across the entire state.
Arkansans prepare for dropping temperatures
Cold temperatures are on the way, and prepping your home for the winter weather is very important.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Two chances for snow this week
The official start of Winter is 3:47 pm Wednesday, December 21, and it's definitely going to feel like it.
Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
KATV
Dangerous cold, some snow possible in Arkansas this week
An arctic cold front will impact Arkansas later this week bringing the state the coldest December temperatures since 1989. A chance for snow will accompany the strong cold front. Precipitation will likely be light, but there may be enough moisture along the front to get snow. The most likely area...
Arkansans looking protect against bursting pipes as temperatures start to plummet
While the temperatures outside are dropping, the chances your pipes will bust are rising.
Winter weather expected this week in Arkansas | How to stay safe if traveling for the holidays
ARKANSAS, USA — With a winter storm on the horizon, concerns are growing over holiday travel in Arkansas. This comes during some of the busiest travel days of the year. AAA expects about 112 million Americans to travel the week of Christmas, making for a very busy week on the roads and skies. Officials say the biggest piece of advice for travelers is when you see winter weather, stay home if you can.
How to prepare for Oklahoma’s freezing temperatures
The 4Warn Storm Team is predicting freezing temperatures. Here is how you can prepare for the chilly weather.
Winterizing your car before frigid temps hit Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter is right around the corner, and with frigid temperatures come car problems. Experts have suggested getting ahead of single-digit temperatures and winterizing your car ahead of time so it's in good shape. "Everything affects a car when it's this cold," said Dee Coleman, owner of...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: We have a chance of light showers today; brutally cold weather is coming later this week
Light rain showers with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s are expected today. An isolated snow flurry is possible, but it will be inconsequential. There is a chance of a wintry mix Thursday and Thursday night. Overall totals will be low, but probably have an impact as they may very well impact travel Thursday night and Friday.
Kansas snowstorm to arrive on first day of winter, dangerous wind chills
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A snow storm will move into the Sunflower State later this week as fall changes to winter, bringing with it a blast of arctic air. The Adjutant General’s Department put out a warning on Monday due to the imminent arrival of a winter storm system which will begin moving into Kansas on […]
KHBS
Arkansas road and airport crews ramp up efforts ahead of potential winter weather
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Thursday and Friday are the peak holiday travel days, according to XNA officials and the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Thursday and Friday are also peak days for potential winter weather. "You’ve got the potential for an inch or two of snow coming in Thursday and Friday,...
Energy company warns of possible outages due to extreme winter weather
ARKANSAS, USA — With forecasts predicting below-freezing temperatures, high winds, and precipitation across the area, Southwestern Electric Power Co. is letting citizens in on some tips for withstanding the winter this year:. Plan ahead:. Develop a plan for you and your family. Decide now what you'll do if there's...
salineriverchronicle.com
On this day: December 16, 1983 snow storm surprises meteorologists and hits south Arkansas
Today, we’re taking a look back at a severe weather event from nearly four decades ago. On December 16, 1983, southern Arkansas was hit with a snow storm like few others in our history. Mainly effecting the southern half of the State, Bradley County was blasted with between six and eight inches of snow. According to the National Weather Service, a massive cold front somewhat unexpectedly moved through the region, plunging temperatures far below freezing and leaving snow accumulation on the ground for some two weeks in many locations.
