South Fargo fire starts with mattress, destroys bedroom
FARGO (KFGO) – Fire destroyed a second-floor bedroom in a twin home in south Fargo Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a report of a mattress on fire around 12:30 p.m. and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. “We had no fire extension into the attic,” Battalion Chief Joe...
Fargo Fire Department: No injuries following South Fargo house fire battle in bitter cold temperatures
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries are reported and an investigation is underway following a subzero townhome fire in south Fargo. Crews responded to the fire located at 2240 30 ½ Ave South at around 12:28 p.m. Authorities say everyone left the home and was safe before firefighters arrived on the scene. The first crews on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the 2nd floor window of a one unit townhome complex. The fire was under control in about 10 minutes. The townhome had heavy fire and moderate smoke damage in a second floor bedroom.
Home near Oxbow damaged by fire, no one hurt
OXBOW, N.D. (KFGO) – A home south of Fargo has been damaged by fire. The Horace and Kindred Fire Departments responded to 5331 County Road 81, south of Oxbow, shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. Most of the smoke and fire damage appeared to be contained to the garage. No...
Truck Fire Reported In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Fire fighters responded to a truck fire at 137 10th Street Southwest in Valley City around 7:30am Tuesday, December 20th. Fire Chief Scott Magnson talked about the call for service. Magnuson said no injuries were reported. He added, the cause of the truck fire...
UPDATE: Pickup rolls on I-94 near 34th Street in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a vehicle rollover on westbound Interstate-94 in Moorhead. It happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, just east of 34th Street. First responders say a pickup lost control on the ice, ran off the road and...
Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway
NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man rescued 7 people on his way home Sunday night, pulling them from a mini van that slid on glare ice and tipped over in a ditch. Around 7:45 PM, Jim Maas says he was on his way home from Wahpeton...
City crews continue to clear snow from downtown Fargo & Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Works crews will focus on completing snow removal on the north/south streets in the Downtown Fargo area beginning the evening of Monday, December 19 into the morning of Tuesday, December 20. Vehicles located in no-parking areas will be impounded starting at 2:00...
Two hurt in Wilkin County rollover
WILKIN COUNTY, MN - Two Fairmount, North Dakota residents were injured in a rollover in Wilkin County yesterday. It happened on Highway 210 around 11:45 a.m. Randall Hedtke, 87, was driving a pickup that left the snow and ice covered highway and rolled. He and his passenger, 79-year old Karen Hedtke, were taken to the Breckenridge hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Man arrested after shots fired in Pelican Rapids apartment building
A Pelican Rapids man was arrested after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots inside his apartment building early Saturday. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Jordan Pierce eventually surrendered to law enforcement after he was found in possession of a rifle at the building located on the 100 block of NW 6th Street at 2:51 a.m.
The FM metro continues to show signs of growth
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FM metro area is continuing to boom. More people are looking to make the area their home. “When you would think most people would stop growing we are not doing that,” said Mayor Tim Mahoney. ”Over the last 10 years, we have had a 20% growth of the community. That’s fantastic.”
Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment
A Fergus Falls man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend at her St. Paul apartment Friday, which he initially claimed was a suicide. Charges against Matthew Phillip Ecker, 44, say continued to change his story to police regarding the death of 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig at about 3 a.m. in an apartment building at 5th and Wall Street in Lowertown.
Cass County Responds To Jail Bomb Threat On Dec. 17
FARGO, N.D. (CASS COUNTY S.O.) Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, December 17th, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received an anonymous tip from an individual advising of a bomb threat to the Cass County Jail. A security perimeter was immediately established and the facility went into lock down mode. With the assistance of the Red River Regional Drone Team, as well as the Fargo Police Department (EOD) bomb dog, a safety sweep was conducted in and around the facility, and no items of concern were located.
Gunshots, SWAT standoff leads to arrest in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- No injuries were reported after several gunshots and a SWAT standoff led to an arrest in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio deputies responded to reports of five to six shots fired at an apartment complex off Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids around 2:51 a.m. Saturday.
Minnesota State Patrol responds to several crashes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol responded to several crashes and spin-outs Saturday due to slippery and snow-packed roads. Troopers were called to a crash involving a jackknifed semi along Highway 10 just west of Glyndon. No one was hurt. They are asking everyone to drive...
Fargo jail goes into lockdown following bomb threat
Cass County Jail in Fargo, North Dakota went into lockdown Saturday night after a bomb threat was called in. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the local dispatch center received an anonymous tip about a bomb threat at the facility at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. In light of...
Deputy Dave Swenson & Cass County Sheriff! WE SALUTE YOU! 12-19-22
Steve Hallstrom caught up with Deputy David Swenson and Sheriff Jesse Jahner for Decembers Salute to law Enforcement and learns about the impact that Deputy Swensons quilting has had on the Jail Chaplin's program and the lives it touches. **Deputy Swensons Bio**. David Swenson was born and raised in North...
FPD K-9 Officer wins 'case of the quarter' award
(Fargo, ND) -- A special officer and man's best friend are getting an award for great work inside the Fargo Police Department. FPD says K-9 Officer Cernik and K-9 Uno received the "Case of the Quarter" award from the National Police Canine Association, a national organization that certifies FPD's canine teams.
Dangerous Cold: Snow & Blowing Snow Likely
A Wind chill Warning has been issued for the area until 3:00 AM Wednesday here in the Fargo area, while areas around Jamestown and westward will remain in the warning through most of the week. A winter weather advisory then goes into effect for portions of the southern valley and Minnesota from 3:00 AM Wednesday until 6:00 AM Thursday. Although that will likely be extended through Thursday and Friday and potentially even need to be upgraded to a Blizzard warning Friday as ground blizzard-like to ground blizzard conditions will become more likely, along with very cold temperatures.
Next Moorhead underpass project receives $26.3 million in federal resources
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead's Trunk Highway 10/75 Grade Separation, Safety, Mobility, and Livability project has received more than $26.3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program. The funds are coming to the city to help build its second major underpass project, after the finishing...
Island Park Pool design concept revealed in preparation for reconstruction project
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Island Park Pool will be getting a facelift going into 2023. Doug Leker, Executive Director of the Fargo Park Board, joined WDAY Midday to speak on the 3-D renderings released by the park board depicting changes coming to Island Park's Pool that are tentatively expected to be completed by the summer of 2024. Leker says the largest change is reorienting the competition swimming pool from west side of the lot to the north side. Leker says this change brings more space to the pool, which allows them to put additional "recreational value" to the pool on the property's south side.
