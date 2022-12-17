15-year-old Sumter County missing teen found dead, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 15-year-old teen was found dead on Friday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

In a news release, deputies said officers searched North Wall Street in Bushnell, the last area where Jontae Haywood had been seen.

Investigators said Haywood, a student at Sumter Prep Academy, was reported missing early Friday morning.

During the search for Haywood, investigators said they believed that Haywood “may have suffered a gunshot wound” and that his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office said this is an isolated incident and there is no active threat.

Sumter County deputies are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

©2022 Cox Media Group