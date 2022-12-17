Read full article on original website
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Baby Names Expected To Be Popular In 2023
For many, a new year means a new member of the family. And if you’re expecting a baby in the new year, chances are, you are constantly thinking about what to name him or her. Luckily, we are making one of the most important decisions of your life, easier.
Every Netflix Original Christmas romcom movie ranked: From least to most ridiculous
Christmas is quickly approaching, with Netflix having released its yearly selection of original festive romantic comedies.Over the last few years we’ve seen the streaming service take inspiration from the likes of Hallmark and Lifetime to produce cookie-cutter Christmas romcoms guaranteed to numb your mind like one too many mulled wines.Revolutionary these films are not, but boy, do they hit the spot during the festive season. With titles like The Princess Switch, The Knight Before Christmas and A Castle for Christmas on offer, audiences have learnt that no plot is too ludicrous for a Netflix Christmas romcom. The more time travel,...
