STK Steakhouse To Open Second LA Location

STK , a modern steakhouse-lounge fusion boasting dynamism and world-class service, will open its second LA location at 1100 Glendon Ave Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90024 , formerly home to Napa Valley Grille . Its West Beverly Hills store can be found at 930 Hilgard Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024.

Before closing due to Covid-related complications, Napa Valley Grille was a welcoming space with skylights and a flagstone patio that served Californian cuisine & wines.

STK is owned by The ONE Group hospitality, the self-proclaimed “leaders in vibe dining.”

What Now Los Angeles reached out to The ONE Group CEO Emanuel Hilario for additional details regarding STK’s second LA location, but did not receive an immediate response. Further information will be implemented as it becomes available.

STK has handfuls of locations both internationally and in the United States with clear plans to continue expanding.

In addition to steak, STK serves salads & starters, high-quality seafood, sophisticated poultry dishes, pasta, sauces, and desserts.

Prices for entrees range from $62 (Maple-Rubbed Salmon) to $85 (Roasted Lamb Rack) with the 34 oz Dry-Aged Tomahawk cashing in at $165.

