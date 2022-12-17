ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locure's 17 lead UL Monroe past Lamar 83-59

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
MONROE, La. (AP) — Tyreke Locure scored 17 points as UL Monroe beat Lamar 83-59 on Saturday.

Locure also added seven assists for the Warhawks (4-8). Jamari Blackmon added 16 points while shooting 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had three steals. Jacob Wilson shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (4-8). Nate Calmese added 12 points and four assists for Lamar. In addition, Adam Hamilton had 11 points, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

