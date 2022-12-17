Read full article on original website
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Dodgers News: LA Might Have Found A Potential Outfielder
The Dodgers recent signed outfielder, Bradley Zimmer to a minor league deal
Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East team
Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22 million over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Signs With Mets After Short Stint In Boston
The Mets added a depth piece from the Red Sox
Boston Red Sox' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Justin Turner
Days after designating first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment, the Boston Red Sox agreed to terms on a two-year, $22 million contract with free agent third baseman Justin Turner. After signing Turner, here's a look at the Red Sox' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite
Buck Showalter is reuniting with one of his old company men in New York. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the New York Mets are hiring Dom Chiti to serve as their bullpen coach. The 64-year-old Chiti had spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Chiti is plenty familiar with... The post Mets reportedly bringing in Buck Showalter favorite appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Angel Signs Contract With Japanese Baseball Team
He appeared in 16 games with the Angels last season.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Hello, Goodbye
With his deal official and in need of a new number, Kodai Senga took to Twitter to ask fans what they think he should wear in New York. As his Mets tenure officially came to an end, Chris Bassitt typed a goodbye tweet to New York and the fans. Around...
MLB
Guardians finalize 2023 coaching staff
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians lost a few pieces of their coaching staff this offseason, but through internal promotions, the new group of personnel is officially set. The club announced on Tuesday afternoon that Triple-A Columbus pitching coach Rigo Beltrán will replace Brian Sweeney as the bullpen coach, Triple-A hitting coach Jason Esposito will replace Justin Toole as the run production coordinator and Hasani Torres will step up as the team’s assistant hitting coach, replacing Nelson Pérez.
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins AL East Rival After Promising Starter To Career
The Orioles signed another former Red Sox prospect Monday
A's Fishing for the Next Sam Moll?
The A's made their signing of Jake Fishman to a minor league contract official on Tuesday
MLB
The best baseball players born on Dec. 21
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. There are no official records to back this up, but those who saw Gibson play will attest to his homer-hitting prowess. The Negro Leagues great, known as the "Black Babe Ruth," amassed close to 800 homers -- as a catcher.
MLB
The best MLB player from every country & territory
Baseball may be America's pastime, but its popularity spans the globe. The game's reach will be on display in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, with the first round of pool play beginning March 8. The rosters aren't finalized yet, but the United States has loaded up as it prepares to...
MLB
Cubs' new pitcher Taillon talks joining team, 2023 goals
CHICAGO -- As the Cubs were recruiting Jameson Taillon in free agency, the ballclub sent Craig Breslow, the team's vice president of pitching and an assistant general manager, to New York to sit down with the pitcher in person. Taillon expected maybe a half-hour discussion, but his conversation with Breslow...
Chaim Bloom’s decision-making reportedly being questioned in Boston Red Sox front office
The Boston Red Sox have always been known to take a calculated approach when it comes to assembling their roster.
MLB
Fast workers explain how to play nice with pitch clock
Nestor Cortes walked down the mound, received the throw back from his catcher and did what so many of his pitching heroes would do. He took a short stroll through the grass around the mound, thought about the next pitch and what he wanted to do with it, then climbed back up to the rubber to set up to deliver it.
MLB
Friars find flexibility, lefty bat in deal with Carpenter
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres landed the lefty bat they were searching for. Matt Carpenter has agreed to a deal with San Diego for the 2023 season, with a player option for '24, the Padres announced on Tuesday. Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but a source told MLB.com that the deal would pay Carpenter $6 million in ‘23 and another $6 million in '24 if he were to opt in -- with escalators in his contract that could take it up to $21 million in total.
MLB
Bellinger eyes rebound in '23: 'It's definitely a big year'
CHICAGO -- Cody Bellinger understood the news that could arrive this offseason. After a decade spent in the Dodgers' system dating back to his teenage years, the former National League MVP was at risk of being non-tendered. The moment arrived in November for Bellinger, who had the freedom to write...
MLB
Verlander sold on Mets' 'championship-standard' vision
NEW YORK -- Before Kodai Senga arrived on the scene, and before Brandon Nimmo committed his baseball life to Queens, before David Robertson and José Quintana and Omar Narváez hopped on board, there was nothing in Flushing but a fragmentary roster that Jacob deGrom was about to reject. In prior years, that sort of problem might have been unsolvable to the Mets, who haven’t always had the easiest time recruiting free agents to play at Citi Field.
MLB
Nevin making house calls, staying in contact with Angels stars
ANAHEIM -- Angels manager Phil Nevin has made it a point to reach out to his players this offseason to keep regular communication -- and he said he’s even taken a few players out to dinner, including David Fletcher and Max Stassi. Nevin, who served as interim manager for...
