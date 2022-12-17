ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
270hoops.com

5 Keys: Westerville South holds off Harvest Prep

WESTERVILLE, Ohio -- Since 2016, only three teams from Central Ohio can take claim to a state championship and on Tuesday, two of them played against each other for the first time ever. Division I Westerville South hosted Division III Harvest Prep, an unusual pairing between two of the area's most consistent programs, that ended with the Wildcats holding off the Warriors, 65-62. After three quarters, Prep trailed 53-40 and entered the fourth quarter on the brink of staying competitive as momentum headed in South's favor. Yet the Warriors nearly staged a 13-point comeback, led by three straight possessions that earned three points each trip, and brought the game to one possession in the final minute. South sophomore guard Kruz McClure sealed the victory with two made free throws to make a 65-60 lead before Prep scored a nonconsequential basket at the buzzer.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Lutheran East rises to No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once again, there is a new No. 1-ranked team in boys basketball. Lutheran East takes that mantle as the third team to hold that spot in the first month of the high school basketball season, following preseason No. 1 St. Ignatius and St. Vincent-St. Mary. Both of those teams lost to Walsh Jesuit, which continued its climb to No. 2 in this week’s spot before the new year.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans

The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

You’re Nuts: Raiola’s gone and the sky is falling

Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment

Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Offensive Tackle Avery Henry Diagnosed with Bone Cancer

Avery Henry has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. The Ohio State freshman offensive tackle announced the diagnosis in a tweet Monday night, vowing to fight the disease the way he’s always fought adversity in his life and thanking his Ohio State teammates and coaches for their support.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Prediction Made For No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola

On Saturday, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his de-commitment from Ohio State. Raiola, who had been committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes since the spring, is likely going to take his time before committing elsewhere. However, one recruiting expert...
LINCOLN, NE
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus

If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Ted Ginn Sr. to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ted Ginn Sr. has received numerous honors for his work on the football field and throughout the Cleveland area. His trophy case is pretty full already, but he’ll have to make room for another tremendous honor. Monday, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced the Glenville...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Cleveland Magazine's Most Interesting People 2023

In every city's history, there are points when the next wave of leaders, entrepreneurs, activists, athletes, makers, thinkers and doers come together to build on the past and carry us into the future. This year, we shine a light on 19 Clevelanders who are forging the way forward for Northeast Ohio — 2023's Most Interesting People.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season

Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
CORTLAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland developer proposes office building on Snowville Road in Brecksville

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Cleveland developer has proposed a 95,600-square-foot office building at the southeast corner of Snowville and Barr roads, west of Ohio 21. Ray Fogg Building Methods would construct the office building, dubbed Snowville Business Center 3, on a vacant 19-acre parcel. The building would stand just west of two previous Fogg projects -- Snowville Business Centers 1 and 2, which are alternatively spelled Snowville Business Centres I and II.
CLEVELAND, OH
columbusunderground.com

MORPC, Ohio Mayors Work to Advance Amtrak Expansion Plans

Although advocates are still waiting for a public show of support from Governor Mike DeWine for new passenger rail routes in Ohio, a group of planners and elected officials from all over the state are doing what they can to move the process forward in the meantime. The Mid-Ohio Regional...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy