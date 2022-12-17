WESTERVILLE, Ohio -- Since 2016, only three teams from Central Ohio can take claim to a state championship and on Tuesday, two of them played against each other for the first time ever. Division I Westerville South hosted Division III Harvest Prep, an unusual pairing between two of the area's most consistent programs, that ended with the Wildcats holding off the Warriors, 65-62. After three quarters, Prep trailed 53-40 and entered the fourth quarter on the brink of staying competitive as momentum headed in South's favor. Yet the Warriors nearly staged a 13-point comeback, led by three straight possessions that earned three points each trip, and brought the game to one possession in the final minute. South sophomore guard Kruz McClure sealed the victory with two made free throws to make a 65-60 lead before Prep scored a nonconsequential basket at the buzzer.

WESTERVILLE, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO