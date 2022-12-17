Read full article on original website
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
270hoops.com
5 Keys: Westerville South holds off Harvest Prep
WESTERVILLE, Ohio -- Since 2016, only three teams from Central Ohio can take claim to a state championship and on Tuesday, two of them played against each other for the first time ever. Division I Westerville South hosted Division III Harvest Prep, an unusual pairing between two of the area's most consistent programs, that ended with the Wildcats holding off the Warriors, 65-62. After three quarters, Prep trailed 53-40 and entered the fourth quarter on the brink of staying competitive as momentum headed in South's favor. Yet the Warriors nearly staged a 13-point comeback, led by three straight possessions that earned three points each trip, and brought the game to one possession in the final minute. South sophomore guard Kruz McClure sealed the victory with two made free throws to make a 65-60 lead before Prep scored a nonconsequential basket at the buzzer.
270hoops.com
5 Keys: Westerville Central uses balanced scoring attack to topple Olentangy
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio -- Olentangy came into Monday's game on a three-game win streak and looked to continue that against Westerville Central, who had struggled of late losing their last two matchups. Olentangy jumped out to an early lead, but the Warhawks' big second half propelled them to the 59-51 victory on the road.
Lutheran East rises to No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once again, there is a new No. 1-ranked team in boys basketball. Lutheran East takes that mantle as the third team to hold that spot in the first month of the high school basketball season, following preseason No. 1 St. Ignatius and St. Vincent-St. Mary. Both of those teams lost to Walsh Jesuit, which continued its climb to No. 2 in this week’s spot before the new year.
The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans
The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
Archbishop Hoban’s Lamar Sperling is the cleveland.com Offensive Player of the Year: 2022 all-area football
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It didn’t take long for Archbishop Hoban coach Tim Tyrrell to start lobbying for Lamar Sperling to win Mr. Football. Sperling rushed for nearly 3,000 yards as a junior and had already posted big numbers midway through this year’s regular season when Tyrrell said, “To me, he’s Mr. Football.”
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Raiola’s gone and the sky is falling
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment
Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offensive Tackle Avery Henry Diagnosed with Bone Cancer
Avery Henry has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. The Ohio State freshman offensive tackle announced the diagnosis in a tweet Monday night, vowing to fight the disease the way he’s always fought adversity in his life and thanking his Ohio State teammates and coaches for their support.
Look: Prediction Made For No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola
On Saturday, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his de-commitment from Ohio State. Raiola, who had been committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes since the spring, is likely going to take his time before committing elsewhere. However, one recruiting expert...
Ohio State Football Player Announces He's Been Diagnosed With Bone Cancer
Saddening news has just surfaced out of Columbus tonight. Avery Henry, a freshman offensive lineman at Ohio State, announced on twitter this Monday that he's been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. A former three-star recruit in the Buckeyes' 2022 class, Henry was ...
3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus
If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
cleveland19.com
Ted Ginn Sr. to receive Lifetime Achievement Award
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ted Ginn Sr. has received numerous honors for his work on the football field and throughout the Cleveland area. His trophy case is pretty full already, but he’ll have to make room for another tremendous honor. Monday, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced the Glenville...
clevelandmagazine.com
Cleveland Magazine's Most Interesting People 2023
In every city's history, there are points when the next wave of leaders, entrepreneurs, activists, athletes, makers, thinkers and doers come together to build on the past and carry us into the future. This year, we shine a light on 19 Clevelanders who are forging the way forward for Northeast Ohio — 2023's Most Interesting People.
WFMJ.com
Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season
Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
Catching up with Ted Henry — Part 2
News 5 anchor Rob Powers sat down with Ted Henry, a legendary WEWS anchor, to talk about some of his favorite moments working in Cleveland.
Cleveland developer proposes office building on Snowville Road in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Cleveland developer has proposed a 95,600-square-foot office building at the southeast corner of Snowville and Barr roads, west of Ohio 21. Ray Fogg Building Methods would construct the office building, dubbed Snowville Business Center 3, on a vacant 19-acre parcel. The building would stand just west of two previous Fogg projects -- Snowville Business Centers 1 and 2, which are alternatively spelled Snowville Business Centres I and II.
Woman wanted in Akron murder
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information about fugitive Suzanne Thomas.
columbusunderground.com
MORPC, Ohio Mayors Work to Advance Amtrak Expansion Plans
Although advocates are still waiting for a public show of support from Governor Mike DeWine for new passenger rail routes in Ohio, a group of planners and elected officials from all over the state are doing what they can to move the process forward in the meantime. The Mid-Ohio Regional...
Ohio child abduction suspect spotted in Vandalia and Huber Heights
An employee at the Park-N-Go said if he had known who she was and the alert was sent out sooner, he would’ve been able to alert authorities.
Cleveland.com news quiz: Giant Eagle is ending what?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Change is inevitable, and Giant Eagle demonstrated that by making an announcement this week. What was the announcement about? If you think you know, then you should test your luck with this week’s cleveland.com news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events.
