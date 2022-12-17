Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
Walmart now uses drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Tampa Bay Rays moving spring training camp to ESPN Wide World of Sports for 2023
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — After a four-year absence, Major League Baseball’s spring training is returning to Walt Disney World Resort. On Tuesday, Disney announced the Tampa Bay Rays will conduct part of the team’s 2023 spring training at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The Rays...
Suddenly, we have plenty of Rays stadiums we can’t afford
TAMPA — Somewhere, in archives of the future, there is a drawer filled with Tampa Bay’s ballpark renderings. The original waterfront park that was not to be in St. Pete. The current pavilion concept at the Tropicana Field site. The first foray into Ybor City. Then the second. And, now, the third.
MLB
Friars find flexibility, lefty bat in deal with Carpenter
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres landed the lefty bat they were searching for. Matt Carpenter has agreed to a deal with San Diego for the 2023 season, with a player option for '24, the Padres announced on Tuesday. Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but a source told MLB.com that the deal would pay Carpenter $6 million in ‘23 and another $6 million in '24 if he were to opt in -- with escalators in his contract that could take it up to $21 million in total.
MLB
Rays' 2023 spring camp to open at Disney
ST. PETERSBURG -- Unable to use the Charlotte Sports Park complex due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the Rays will hold the first phase of their Major League Spring Training camp at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex before hosting most of their Grapefruit League games at Tropicana Field.
MLB
Reunited with Max, JV hopes to win a title together
NEW YORK -- Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are together again. The Mets introduced Verlander to the media at Citi Field on Tuesday. One of the top pitchers on the free-agent market, Verlander signed a two-year, $86.66 million deal with the Mets on Dec. 7. Next year will mark the...
MLB
Nevin making house calls, staying in contact with Angels stars
ANAHEIM -- Angels manager Phil Nevin has made it a point to reach out to his players this offseason to keep regular communication -- and he said he’s even taken a few players out to dinner, including David Fletcher and Max Stassi. Nevin, who served as interim manager for...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Dec. 21
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. There are no official records to back this up, but those who saw Gibson play will attest to his homer-hitting prowess. The Negro Leagues great, known as the "Black Babe Ruth," amassed close to 800 homers -- as a catcher.
MLB
Inbox: Could this player be the Dodger to watch in '23?
LOS ANGELES -- Despite winning a franchise-record 111 games in 2022, this has been an offseason of change for the Dodgers, and it’s not quite done. Even with those changes, the Dodgers are still confident they’ll field a very competitive team once Spring Training gets going in mid-February. Until then, let’s go ahead and answer a few of your questions in a holiday break Inbox.
MLB
Bellinger eyes rebound in '23: 'It's definitely a big year'
CHICAGO -- Cody Bellinger understood the news that could arrive this offseason. After a decade spent in the Dodgers' system dating back to his teenage years, the former National League MVP was at risk of being non-tendered. The moment arrived in November for Bellinger, who had the freedom to write...
MLB
Drury agrees to 2-year deal with Angels (source)
ANAHEIM -- Free-agent infielder Brandon Drury reached an agreement on a two-year, $17 million deal with the Angels on Tuesday, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The Halos have not confirmed the deal and they will have to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Drury. The 30-year-old Drury...
MLB
Giants postpone Correa intro while awaiting test results (source)
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants abruptly postponed a scheduled press conference to introduce shortstop Carlos Correa at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning. The Giants did not provide a reason for the delay, but a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that the team is “waiting on results” for unspecified tests. Ronald Blum of the Associated Press reported that a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical, which took place on Monday.
MLB
The best MLB player from every country & territory
Baseball may be America's pastime, but its popularity spans the globe. The game's reach will be on display in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, with the first round of pool play beginning March 8. The rosters aren't finalized yet, but the United States has loaded up as it prepares to...
MLB
Judge's record deal with Yanks official; press conference Wednesday
NEW YORK – Nearly two weeks have passed since Aaron Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract that figures to keep the American League’s Most Valuable in pinstripes for the remainder of his playing career. Now it’s time for the celebration. The Yankees have announced that...
MLB
Nats re-sign Erasmo Ramírez to 1-year deal
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right-hander Erasmo Ramírez on Tuesday, bringing back the versatile 32-year-old reliever for his second season in Washington. Ramírez made 60 appearances in 2022, including two starts and 10 games finished. He went 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA...
MLB
Mets, Ottavino agree to deal (source)
NEW YORK -- The Mets have reunited one of the most successful bullpen tandems in baseball. Six weeks after signing closer Edwin Díaz to a lucrative deal, the Mets inked his top setup man, right-hander Adam Ottavino, to a two-year contract with an opt-out after next season, according to multiple sources. The deal is worth $14.5 million guaranteed, with up to $1 million in incentives. The club has not confirmed the deal.
MLB
Padres agree with curveball maestro Lugo (source)
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres appear to have found some of that much-needed pitching depth they've been searching for. Right-hander Seth Lugo is in agreement on a two-year contract with San Diego, sources told MLB.com on Monday. The team has not yet confirmed the signing, which is pending a physical. The deal is worth $15 million over two years, with a player opt-out after the first season.
MLB
In any given start for Blue Jays, Bassitt has a lot to offer
TORONTO -- When Ross Stripling was with the Blue Jays, he’d often joke that he “threw the kitchen sink." Chris Bassitt, who takes his place in the rotation for 2023 and beyond, chucks the sink and starts emptying cupboards. There are pots and pans and coffee mugs bouncing...
MLB
After FA departures, clubs need these 8 to step up
A lot of attention is paid to all of the big signings and trades made during Hot Stove season, but the moves that aren’t made can be equally important. Last offseason, the Astros didn’t bring in an outside replacement after losing Carlos Correa to the Twins in free agency, opting instead to give rookie Jeremy Peña the opportunity to seize the starting shortstop job. Peña went on to produce 4.8 wins above replacement in the regular season, then earned both the ALCS and World Series MVP Awards as the Astros won it all.
MLB
Explore the Orioles' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
MLB
Pirates trade for utility man Connor Joe from Rockies
The route to Pittsburgh may have had several detours along the way, but Connor Joe, at long last, will suit up for the black and gold. The Pirates acquired Joe from the Rockies in exchange for Minor League right-handed pitcher Nick Garcia, the team announced on Sunday, bringing Joe back to the organization that drafted him eight years ago.
Comments / 0