Nebraska State Patrol graduates 66th Recruit Class
LINCOLN – Sixteen new Nebraska State Troopers are ready to serve in communities across the state. Members of the 66th Basic Recruit Class in NSP history were sworn-in Friday and received their badges during a ceremony at the State Capitol. “Today is a proud day for the Nebraska State...
Kearney's Christmas Bus spreads holiday cheer
KEARNEY – For Jeff Smith, Christmas is more than a date on the calendar. To the 11½-year R.Y.D.E. bus driver veteran, Christmas is an opportunity to share his love for the holiday by decorating his big white bus. “Out to the world he goes, spreading holiday cheer to...
Bravo: Kearney Public Library listings
All events at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted. Kearney Public Library will be closed Friday through Monday in celebration of Christmas and Jan. 1-2 for New Year’s. Library closed — Thursday through Monday. Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m.,...
Christmas changes Kearney refuse collection
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announces that due to the upcoming Christmas Holiday the following changes will be in effect Monday through Dec. 30 for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill. Residential Collection:. • Residential refuse collection will be delayed...
Ryan Held named UNK head coach
KEARNEY – Former Nebraska and North Alabama coach Ryan Held has been hired as head football coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced today. UNK will formally introduce Held as its 19th coach in team history at an 11 a.m. news conference...
CHI Health warns of health concerns related to extreme cold
KEARNEY, NE — Nebraska health officials are urging people to avoid exposure to the extreme cold this week. Experts at CHI Health say staying outside for too long with wind chill values that are more than 40 degrees below zero can cause several severe health problems. St. Elizabeth Burn Center Community Educator Eric Jensen says frost bite can happen quickly in areas with exposed skin. It starts with redness and numbness… but can lead to blisters and much worse results.
Kearney provides Christmas tree drop-off sites
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney is again offering four Christmas tree drop-off sites. The sites will be open through Jan. 13 for the disposal of live Christmas trees. Tree stands, ornaments, tinsel, decorations and all other foreign materials, including the plastic bag, should be removed from the tree.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (8) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
Photos: Pleasanton Basketball Holiday Tournament
The Ravenna girls beat the Anselmo-Merna girls, 49-36, Tuesday night at Pleasanton to win the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament. The Ravenna boys also won the tournament by defeating the Pleasanton boys, 43-36.
Jorgensen: Life during wartime 80 years ago
During World War II, my dad was on the Fire Department at the Cornhusker Ordnance Plant. Since it was wartime, we couldn’t find a house to rent in Grand Island, so Mom and Dad rented a house in Cairo. I went to kindergarten and first grade there. I have lots of memories from those years.
10 arrested after animals were forced to fight each other for Nebraska gamblers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says 10 people were arrested after getting a call about illegal gambling activity involving roosters. We’re told a deputy along with a Nebraska Game and Parks Officer went to a rural property on December 17. They got a...
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol compliance checks in Phelps County
HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Phelps County on Tuesday, Dec. 13. In total, 10 businesses were checked. Three of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 30%. Only one business did not check the minor’s ID.
Lopers close again, but No. 11 Bronchos prevail
KEARNEY — The story repeated itself. Again. The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team hung around, pushing 11th-ranked Central Oklahoma late in the game, but lost 62-53 Sunday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center. It was the third time this year UNK (2-9) pushed...
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: Clear. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon
Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
Smoke alarms alert family to house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The cause of an early morning house fire is still under investigation but it’s believed to be electrical in nature, according to Grand Island Fire Battalion Chief Ed Carlin. The Grand Island Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 4000...
GIPS Board Member-Elect Katie Mauldin delivers ‘proof,’ calls for end of investigation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After receiving the most votes in the November election for Ward C of the Grand Island Public School Board, Katie Mauldin now says she has provided what she feels to be ample proof that she does in fact live in Ward C. Grand Island Public...
Kearney man to serve 10 years in prison for shooting gun near man's head
KEARNEY – A Kearney man will serve a maximum of 10 years in prison for threatening another man with a gun. Shawn Orcutt, 45, was sentenced Nov. 30 in Buffalo County District Court to one to three years in prison for terroristic threats and three to ten years in prison for attempted use of a firearm to commit a felony for an incident that occurred March 13 in rural Buffalo County. Judge John Marsh gave Orcutt one day credit for time already served, and he was also ordered to pay $687.10 in restitution. Orcutt will serve his sentences at the same time.
Authorities bust illegal rooster fighting ring in Howard County
ST. PAUL, NE — 10 people are facing charges after Central Nebraska authorities say they busted an illegal rooster fighting ring. Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch says his office received a 911 call about possible illegal gambling activity involving roosters on Saturday afternoon. A deputy and a Nebraska Game and Parks officer investigated and obtained a search warrant for a property southeast of St. Paul.
Deadly cold expected Wednesday to Friday
KEARNEY — Wind chill of minus 47 degrees. That’s what the National Weather Service said is possible later this week when frigid cold air descends from Russia and Canada to Nebraska. “You could start getting hypothermia and frostbite within 10 minutes,” said Darrin Lewis, emergency manager for Buffalo...
