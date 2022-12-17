ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

Nebraska State Patrol graduates 66th Recruit Class

LINCOLN – Sixteen new Nebraska State Troopers are ready to serve in communities across the state. Members of the 66th Basic Recruit Class in NSP history were sworn-in Friday and received their badges during a ceremony at the State Capitol. “Today is a proud day for the Nebraska State...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Kearney's Christmas Bus spreads holiday cheer

KEARNEY – For Jeff Smith, Christmas is more than a date on the calendar. To the 11½-year R.Y.D.E. bus driver veteran, Christmas is an opportunity to share his love for the holiday by decorating his big white bus. “Out to the world he goes, spreading holiday cheer to...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Bravo: Kearney Public Library listings

All events at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted. Kearney Public Library will be closed Friday through Monday in celebration of Christmas and Jan. 1-2 for New Year’s. Library closed — Thursday through Monday. Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m.,...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Christmas changes Kearney refuse collection

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announces that due to the upcoming Christmas Holiday the following changes will be in effect Monday through Dec. 30 for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill. Residential Collection:. • Residential refuse collection will be delayed...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Ryan Held named UNK head coach

KEARNEY – Former Nebraska and North Alabama coach Ryan Held has been hired as head football coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced today. UNK will formally introduce Held as its 19th coach in team history at an 11 a.m. news conference...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CHI Health warns of health concerns related to extreme cold

KEARNEY, NE — Nebraska health officials are urging people to avoid exposure to the extreme cold this week. Experts at CHI Health say staying outside for too long with wind chill values that are more than 40 degrees below zero can cause several severe health problems. St. Elizabeth Burn Center Community Educator Eric Jensen says frost bite can happen quickly in areas with exposed skin. It starts with redness and numbness… but can lead to blisters and much worse results.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Kearney provides Christmas tree drop-off sites

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney is again offering four Christmas tree drop-off sites. The sites will be open through Jan. 13 for the disposal of live Christmas trees. Tree stands, ornaments, tinsel, decorations and all other foreign materials, including the plastic bag, should be removed from the tree.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Jorgensen: Life during wartime 80 years ago

During World War II, my dad was on the Fire Department at the Cornhusker Ordnance Plant. Since it was wartime, we couldn’t find a house to rent in Grand Island, so Mom and Dad rented a house in Cairo. I went to kindergarten and first grade there. I have lots of memories from those years.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Lopers close again, but No. 11 Bronchos prevail

KEARNEY — The story repeated itself. Again. The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team hung around, pushing 11th-ranked Central Oklahoma late in the game, but lost 62-53 Sunday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center. It was the third time this year UNK (2-9) pushed...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: Clear. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon

Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Smoke alarms alert family to house fire in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The cause of an early morning house fire is still under investigation but it’s believed to be electrical in nature, according to Grand Island Fire Battalion Chief Ed Carlin. The Grand Island Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 4000...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney man to serve 10 years in prison for shooting gun near man's head

KEARNEY – A Kearney man will serve a maximum of 10 years in prison for threatening another man with a gun. Shawn Orcutt, 45, was sentenced Nov. 30 in Buffalo County District Court to one to three years in prison for terroristic threats and three to ten years in prison for attempted use of a firearm to commit a felony for an incident that occurred March 13 in rural Buffalo County. Judge John Marsh gave Orcutt one day credit for time already served, and he was also ordered to pay $687.10 in restitution. Orcutt will serve his sentences at the same time.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities bust illegal rooster fighting ring in Howard County

ST. PAUL, NE — 10 people are facing charges after Central Nebraska authorities say they busted an illegal rooster fighting ring. Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch says his office received a 911 call about possible illegal gambling activity involving roosters on Saturday afternoon. A deputy and a Nebraska Game and Parks officer investigated and obtained a search warrant for a property southeast of St. Paul.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Deadly cold expected Wednesday to Friday

KEARNEY — Wind chill of minus 47 degrees. That’s what the National Weather Service said is possible later this week when frigid cold air descends from Russia and Canada to Nebraska. “You could start getting hypothermia and frostbite within 10 minutes,” said Darrin Lewis, emergency manager for Buffalo...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy