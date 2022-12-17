Read full article on original website
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA roundup: Wizards whip Suns to snap 10-game losing streak
The Washington Wizards outscored the Phoenix Suns 25-12 in the final 5 1/2 minutes and snapped a 10-game losing streak
Chicago Bears Projected 2023 Draft Selection, Pick Scenarios
Chicago Bears projected 2023 draft selection, scenarios originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since the Bears have the second-worst win percentage in the NFL, they currently own the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. But, the Bears, along with the rest of the NFL, have three more...
Report: Mat Ishbia Finalizing $4 Billion Purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury
Report: Mat Ishbia finalizing purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Phoenix’s basketball franchises reportedly are on the verge of landing a new owner. Mat Ishbia is finalizing the purchase of the NBA’s Suns and WNBA’s Mercury for $4 billion, according to The Athletic’s Shams...
Bears Will ‘Challenge' Velus Jones Jr. After Fumble Vs. Eagles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Velus Jones Jr.'s tough rookie season got worse Sunday when he made a critical mistake during the second half of the Bears' 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. With the Bears trailing 17-13 midway through the third quarter, Jones took a handoff to...
Bulls Players Had Strong Exchange at Halftime of Loss to Timberwolves
MIAMI — Sunday’s blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in which the Chicago Bulls allowed 150 points in regulation for the first time in 40 years featured players engaging in strong exchanges at halftime, sources said, voicing collective frustrations. The incident drew the attention of the coaching staff,...
Matt Eberflus' Need for Defensive ‘Engine' Might Hint at Bears' Offseason Plan
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Matt Eberflus arrived in Chicago as a heralded defensive coordinator who led some of the NFL's best units while with the Indianapolis Colts. Eberflus' scheme requires three components to work at optimum capacity: a disruptive three-technique, a ball-productive WILL linebacker, and a do-it-all nickel corner. Eberflus'...
Justin Fields Is Tired of Late Hits, Plans to ‘Be on Refs' to Get Flags
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields is officiated differently than other quarterbacks in the NFL. The evidence is clear as day. The Bears' second-year quarterback constantly is hit late, either after a slide or while going out of bounds. There have been countless times this season where Fields has taken a shot after giving himself up only to find no laundry on the field.
Chicago Bears Slide Up to No. 2 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft Order
Bears slide up to No. 2 pick in 2023 NFL draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. And just like that, the Chicago Bears are back at the top. This past weekend, the Denver Broncos defeated the Arizona Cardinals, boosting the Bears back up to the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft order after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ranking Value of Bulls' Trade Assets as Season Teeters on Brink
Ranking value of Bulls' trade assets as season teeters originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In 2007, the Chicago Bulls entered the season with high expectations. The franchise was coming off a 49-win campaign and, after drafting Joakim Noah, largely opted for continuity, signing veteran forward Joe Smith in free agency.
Bears' Justin Fields Aiming for Lamar Jackson's NFL Rushing Record
Fields is aiming for Lamar's NFL rushing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is 207 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record for a quarterback. And he has three games left to break it. Is he going for it?. "I’m already deep in it this...
