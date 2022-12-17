Read full article on original website
Velus Jones Fumble Draws Sharp Criticism From Bears Coach Matt Eberflus
Eberflus gives pointed criticism of Velus Jones fumble originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s really hard to call any player a bust after just one season, but the Bears are going to be hard-pressed to trust Velus Jones on offense moving forward. Jones battled back from a disastrous start to his season, and had a bigger role on Sunday than he’s had in weeks. But once again he had trouble holding on to the ball and fumbled on an end around play. After the game, Matt Eberflus was frank and didn’t hide his displeasure with the rookie.
Bears' Teven Jenkins Injured; Required Stretcher to Exit Game
Teven Jenkins injured; required stretcher to exit game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Early in the first quarter of Sunday's Bears-Eagles game, starting right guard Teven Jenkins went down with a neck injury that required a stretcher to remove him from the field. The chilling scene included the entirety...
Chicago Bears Projected 2023 Draft Selection, Pick Scenarios
Chicago Bears projected 2023 draft selection, scenarios originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since the Bears have the second-worst win percentage in the NFL, they currently own the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. But, the Bears, along with the rest of the NFL, have three more...
WATCH: Patriots Lose to Raiders With All-Time Blunder on Final Play
WATCH: Patriots lose to Raiders with all-time blunder on final play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you thought the Miami Miracle was a bad loss for the New England Patriots, wait until you see how they gave away Sunday's Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The...
Bengals Players Take Jabs at Tom Brady Over ‘Fairly Tough' Comment
Bengals players take jabs at Tom Brady over 'fairly tough' comment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called the Bengals' defense "fairly tough" earlier this week. Cincinnati apparently felt slighted by that description. After Sunday's 34-23 comeback road win over Tampa Bay, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple...
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Who Is Playing in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl?
2023 NFL Pro Bowl voting: Most popular players, location, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We are inching closer and closer to the new year and we all know what that means for entertainment – and no, I don’t mean Miley Cyrus hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve Special in Times Square again. In fact, I don’t even mean in the first month of the new year.
Eagles' Nick Sirianni Updates Jalen Hurts' Shoulder Injury
Sirianni gives update on Hurts’ shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Tuesday morning confirmed to the 94WIP morning show that Jalen Hurts sprained his shoulder but says it’s not a long-term injury. Hurts’ status for Saturday’s game in Dallas is...
NFL Nearing Rights Deal With Google's YouTube TV for Sunday Ticket Game Package
The NFL is close to inking a deal with Google's YouTube TV for its Sunday Ticket rights, according to people familiar with the matter. The deal does not include a stake in NFL Media, the league's other media property that was on the table, the people said. The league had...
Lions' Penei Sewell Hilariously Analyzes Viral Video of Fan Pass-Blocking in Parking Lot
Penei Sewell analyzes viral video of Lions fan pass-blocking in parking lot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A viral moment emerged from the MetLife Stadium parking lot on Sunday. Ahead of the Detroit Lions-New York Jets game in East Rutherford, N.J., a pair of Lions fans participated in some...
Matt Eberflus' Need for Defensive ‘Engine' Might Hint at Bears' Offseason Plan
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Matt Eberflus arrived in Chicago as a heralded defensive coordinator who led some of the NFL's best units while with the Indianapolis Colts. Eberflus' scheme requires three components to work at optimum capacity: a disruptive three-technique, a ball-productive WILL linebacker, and a do-it-all nickel corner. Eberflus'...
Bears Will ‘Challenge' Velus Jones Jr. After Fumble Vs. Eagles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Velus Jones Jr.'s tough rookie season got worse Sunday when he made a critical mistake during the second half of the Bears' 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. With the Bears trailing 17-13 midway through the third quarter, Jones took a handoff to...
Jaquan Brisker Explains Error on Critical Jalen Hurts TD in Loss Vs. Eagles
CHICAGO -- Jaquan Brisker was itching to make a play Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears' defense had held the Philadelphia Eagles' vaunted offense to three points with 48 seconds left in the first half, and the rookie safety wanted to end the first half with a statement. The Eagles...
‘Immaculate Reception' Still Lifts a Region's Spirits 50 Years Later
And it came to pass — actually, quarterback Terry Bradshaw came to pass, but bear with us. This is a story about football, culture and religion, so it seems right to begin with some biblical phrasing. Thus, Bradshaw barely got off the pass, which was deflected in a collision...
Bears' Justin Fields Aiming for Lamar Jackson's NFL Rushing Record
Fields is aiming for Lamar's NFL rushing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is 207 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record for a quarterback. And he has three games left to break it. Is he going for it?. "I’m already deep in it this...
Justin Fields Is Tired of Late Hits, Plans to ‘Be on Refs' to Get Flags
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields is officiated differently than other quarterbacks in the NFL. The evidence is clear as day. The Bears' second-year quarterback constantly is hit late, either after a slide or while going out of bounds. There have been countless times this season where Fields has taken a shot after giving himself up only to find no laundry on the field.
Fields First QB With 1,000 Rush Yards and 8 TD's in One Season
Fields first QB with 1,000 rush yards, 8 TD's in a season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to ESPN Stats, Fields is the first quarterback in NFL history to record 1,000 yards in a season while rushing for eight or more touchdowns. He beat out Lamar Jackson and...
Montreal Canadiens Lead 2023 NHL Salary Cap Space Per Team
Capitals, Canadiens have most 2023 NHL salary cap space per team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Many exciting events are in store for this winter season. We have the rest of the NFL season, which includes some Christmas games this year, the NBA season and several exciting benchmarks for the NHL season.
Report: Carlos Correa-Giants Press Conference Postponed for Medical Issue
Report: Giants delay Correa presser due to medical issue originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Giants mysteriously postponed their introductory press conference for Carlos Correa on Tuesday about three hours before it was scheduled to begin at Oracle Park. Ronald Blum of The Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing sources,...
Bulls Players Had Strong Exchange at Halftime of Loss to Timberwolves
MIAMI — Sunday’s blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in which the Chicago Bulls allowed 150 points in regulation for the first time in 40 years featured players engaging in strong exchanges at halftime, sources said, voicing collective frustrations. The incident drew the attention of the coaching staff,...
