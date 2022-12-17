ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NBC Chicago

Velus Jones Fumble Draws Sharp Criticism From Bears Coach Matt Eberflus

Eberflus gives pointed criticism of Velus Jones fumble originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s really hard to call any player a bust after just one season, but the Bears are going to be hard-pressed to trust Velus Jones on offense moving forward. Jones battled back from a disastrous start to his season, and had a bigger role on Sunday than he’s had in weeks. But once again he had trouble holding on to the ball and fumbled on an end around play. After the game, Matt Eberflus was frank and didn’t hide his displeasure with the rookie.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Teven Jenkins Injured; Required Stretcher to Exit Game

Teven Jenkins injured; required stretcher to exit game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Early in the first quarter of Sunday's Bears-Eagles game, starting right guard Teven Jenkins went down with a neck injury that required a stretcher to remove him from the field. The chilling scene included the entirety...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

WATCH: Patriots Lose to Raiders With All-Time Blunder on Final Play

WATCH: Patriots lose to Raiders with all-time blunder on final play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you thought the Miami Miracle was a bad loss for the New England Patriots, wait until you see how they gave away Sunday's Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The...
NBC Chicago

Bengals Players Take Jabs at Tom Brady Over ‘Fairly Tough' Comment

Bengals players take jabs at Tom Brady over 'fairly tough' comment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called the Bengals' defense "fairly tough" earlier this week. Cincinnati apparently felt slighted by that description. After Sunday's 34-23 comeback road win over Tampa Bay, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC Chicago

Who Is Playing in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl?

2023 NFL Pro Bowl voting: Most popular players, location, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We are inching closer and closer to the new year and we all know what that means for entertainment – and no, I don’t mean Miley Cyrus hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve Special in Times Square again. In fact, I don’t even mean in the first month of the new year.
NEVADA STATE
NBC Chicago

Eagles' Nick Sirianni Updates Jalen Hurts' Shoulder Injury

Sirianni gives update on Hurts’ shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Tuesday morning confirmed to the 94WIP morning show that Jalen Hurts sprained his shoulder but says it’s not a long-term injury. Hurts’ status for Saturday’s game in Dallas is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Is Tired of Late Hits, Plans to ‘Be on Refs' to Get Flags

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields is officiated differently than other quarterbacks in the NFL. The evidence is clear as day. The Bears' second-year quarterback constantly is hit late, either after a slide or while going out of bounds. There have been countless times this season where Fields has taken a shot after giving himself up only to find no laundry on the field.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Montreal Canadiens Lead 2023 NHL Salary Cap Space Per Team

Capitals, Canadiens have most 2023 NHL salary cap space per team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Many exciting events are in store for this winter season. We have the rest of the NFL season, which includes some Christmas games this year, the NBA season and several exciting benchmarks for the NHL season.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

