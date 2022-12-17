ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atlantanewsfirst.com

North Georgia warming centers: Where to warm up as temperatures drop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s going to get very cold as Christmas comes closer. Our First Alert forecast shows that it could feel like it’s in the single digits with the wind chill. That weather could lave some with few options to warm up. Here’s a...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Metro Atlanta homeowner explains steps to protect pipes ahead of cold weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cold weather heading to metro Atlanta also brings some important advice to keep things flowing at home. Plumbers and other experts suggest several tips ahead of a freeze. Jerome Walker is a homeowner in Fayetteville and told Atlanta News First he always follows...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

City leaders encourage homeless to seek shelter indoors during cold snap

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a difficult road ahead for those living on the streets of Atlanta. Frigid temperatures are in the forecast this holiday weekend and surviving the bone-chilling conditions won’t be easy. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city will open warming stations at...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tips for working safely in extreme cold

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As freezing temperatures are expected for the holidays, it is important to know how to keep yourself safe and warm while working in cold weather. Here are a few tips on how to work safely as Atlanta braces for the coldest weather in four...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hawk’s Trae Young hosts grocery giveaway in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawks point guard Trae Young in coordination with “Serving Our Neighbors in Need” partnered with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, and Kroger to distribute groceries to more than 50 families across Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Here’s what you need to know about dealing with very cold weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Artic cold is headed towards metro Atlanta and it’s important to be ready. We’ve compiled several lists to help you with what is coming. Don’t forget to download our First Alert Weather app for the most up-to-date information. Tips for keeping...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Homelessness dropped 38 percent in Atlanta in 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As temperatures drop across metro Atlanta, warming centers are filling up to meet the need of those experiencing homelessness. “We went to the fire station,” said 10-year-old Kenniah Leach, who stayed in a warming center on Monday with her mom in DeKalb County. “I got a lot of sleep,” said Leach.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Apartment fire displaces several families in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Muhaajir Abdurrahman didn’t plan on spending the holidays cleaning out his scorched apartment unit. “I have a major setback at the end of the year,” he said. He was one of the people living in a badly burned building at the...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
thesource.com

Future’s Freewishes Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Toy Drive At Target

1000 families were gifted with a shopping spree at Target for the Freewishes foundation’s 9th annual Christmas toy drive. FreeWishes hosted the 9th annual I AM A DREAMER Holiday Pop Up at Target. Children and their families were treated to a shopping spree at the Target courtesy of the foundation.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Best way to protect your plants this Winter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the weather outside is frightful, don’t let the cold Winter weather damage your beloved plants. It’s best to be prepared than in a panic when bad weather comes through your area. The first day of Winter is Dec. 21, and this...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Community feedback needed on Memorial Drive rebranding efforts

Officials and the community are pondering “what’s in a name?” in relation to revitalization efforts for a section of Memorial Drive that stretches through parts of Avondale Estates, Stone Mountain and unincorporated DeKalb County. At a meeting held Dec. 14, DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw was joined...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Sea Salt Cares initiative highlights Atlanta police recruits, community

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – The annual Sea Salt Cares initiative highlighting new Atlanta police recruits and the Atlanta community was held at the newest Sea Salt restaurant on Howell Mill Road on Monday evening. The initiative “focuses on inclusivity for the underserved and creating community in the...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Buckhead City backers continue push for secession from Atlanta

Bill White, CEO of the Buckhead City Committee (BCC), says the push is on again at the Georgia General Assembly to get support for legislation that would let residents vote to split from the city of Atlanta. He said rampant crime in the neighborhood can only be solved by Buckhead becoming its own city with […] The post Buckhead City backers continue push for secession from Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fulton County announces artist residency at Public Art Futures Lab

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Arts & Culture announced digital artist Salvador Iglesias as the first artist-in-residence at the County’s Public Art Futures Lab. The Futures Lab is a ”physical and online space to exhibit, experiment, educate, and experience the role of technology as it relates...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

