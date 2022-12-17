Read full article on original website
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Our Favorite Near-Atlanta Outdoor Stops for Getting Holiday Visitors Outside and Enjoying a Natural Georgia HighDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
North Georgia warming centers: Where to warm up as temperatures drop
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s going to get very cold as Christmas comes closer. Our First Alert forecast shows that it could feel like it’s in the single digits with the wind chill. That weather could lave some with few options to warm up. Here’s a...
Metro Atlanta homeowner explains steps to protect pipes ahead of cold weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cold weather heading to metro Atlanta also brings some important advice to keep things flowing at home. Plumbers and other experts suggest several tips ahead of a freeze. Jerome Walker is a homeowner in Fayetteville and told Atlanta News First he always follows...
Metro Atlanta temperatures could fall in the teens this holiday weekend
ATLANTA — Temperatures in Atlanta are steadily dropping all week into the holiday weekend, with forecasts predicting below-freeing temperatures in the south for an extended period of time. When will it be the coldest?. The coldest temperatures will begin from this coming Friday to Monday, with a cold snap...
City leaders encourage homeless to seek shelter indoors during cold snap
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a difficult road ahead for those living on the streets of Atlanta. Frigid temperatures are in the forecast this holiday weekend and surviving the bone-chilling conditions won’t be easy. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city will open warming stations at...
Tips for working safely in extreme cold
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As freezing temperatures are expected for the holidays, it is important to know how to keep yourself safe and warm while working in cold weather. Here are a few tips on how to work safely as Atlanta braces for the coldest weather in four...
North DeKalb Mall to undergo major redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Redevelopment plans are in the works at the site of one of metro Atlanta’s oldest malls. DeKalb County resident Zirra Dixon can recall the days when North DeKalb Mall in Decatur was bustling. Now, it looks more like a ghost town. “It’s desolated...
Hawk’s Trae Young hosts grocery giveaway in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawks point guard Trae Young in coordination with “Serving Our Neighbors in Need” partnered with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, and Kroger to distribute groceries to more than 50 families across Fulton County.
Here’s what you need to know about dealing with very cold weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Artic cold is headed towards metro Atlanta and it’s important to be ready. We’ve compiled several lists to help you with what is coming. Don’t forget to download our First Alert Weather app for the most up-to-date information. Tips for keeping...
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Cold rain and rapidly approaching extreme temperatures
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Monday December 19, 2022 due to a rapidly approaching system expected to bring cold rain this evening and extreme temperatures later in the week. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous...
Homelessness dropped 38 percent in Atlanta in 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As temperatures drop across metro Atlanta, warming centers are filling up to meet the need of those experiencing homelessness. “We went to the fire station,” said 10-year-old Kenniah Leach, who stayed in a warming center on Monday with her mom in DeKalb County. “I got a lot of sleep,” said Leach.
Gwinnett County to turn the waste we flush into fertilizer for the food we grow
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta county is attempting to make it easier for farmers to grow the food you may need. They say a systems upgrade will help them produce fertilizer from county wastewater. Inside a massive building at the Gwinnett County F. Wayne Hill Water...
Apartment fire displaces several families in DeKalb County
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Muhaajir Abdurrahman didn’t plan on spending the holidays cleaning out his scorched apartment unit. “I have a major setback at the end of the year,” he said. He was one of the people living in a badly burned building at the...
Do this now to protect your home from the impending cold snap, save money
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Don’t wait, the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast is right now. Sub-freezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. On a normal day, the technicians at Coolray Heating and Cooling respond to...
Future’s Freewishes Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Toy Drive At Target
1000 families were gifted with a shopping spree at Target for the Freewishes foundation’s 9th annual Christmas toy drive. FreeWishes hosted the 9th annual I AM A DREAMER Holiday Pop Up at Target. Children and their families were treated to a shopping spree at the Target courtesy of the foundation.
Here’s what you need to do to prepare for this week’s winter storm
As temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing tonight and over the coming days, The City of Brookhaven’s Emergency Management Supervisor Sergeant Matthew Murray advises that now is the time to prepare for a winter storm. He offers the following tips to all Georgia residents for the upcoming arctic blast.
Best way to protect your plants this Winter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the weather outside is frightful, don’t let the cold Winter weather damage your beloved plants. It’s best to be prepared than in a panic when bad weather comes through your area. The first day of Winter is Dec. 21, and this...
Community feedback needed on Memorial Drive rebranding efforts
Officials and the community are pondering “what’s in a name?” in relation to revitalization efforts for a section of Memorial Drive that stretches through parts of Avondale Estates, Stone Mountain and unincorporated DeKalb County. At a meeting held Dec. 14, DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw was joined...
Sea Salt Cares initiative highlights Atlanta police recruits, community
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – The annual Sea Salt Cares initiative highlighting new Atlanta police recruits and the Atlanta community was held at the newest Sea Salt restaurant on Howell Mill Road on Monday evening. The initiative “focuses on inclusivity for the underserved and creating community in the...
Buckhead City backers continue push for secession from Atlanta
Bill White, CEO of the Buckhead City Committee (BCC), says the push is on again at the Georgia General Assembly to get support for legislation that would let residents vote to split from the city of Atlanta. He said rampant crime in the neighborhood can only be solved by Buckhead becoming its own city with […] The post Buckhead City backers continue push for secession from Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Fulton County announces artist residency at Public Art Futures Lab
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Arts & Culture announced digital artist Salvador Iglesias as the first artist-in-residence at the County’s Public Art Futures Lab. The Futures Lab is a ”physical and online space to exhibit, experiment, educate, and experience the role of technology as it relates...
