John Lennon’s Son Once Admitted He Lives Off Beatles Money

By Matthew Trzcinski
 3 days ago

TL;DR:

  • John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, likes off money generated by The Beatles’ songs.
  • He explained why he thinks this is the right thing to do.
  • At one point, he wanted to strike out on his own.
John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon |
John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon |

John Lennon’s son , Sean Ono Lennon, lives off of money generated by The Beatles’ songs . He also makes money by producing scores for films. During an interview, he said he doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with the way he pays his bills.

John Lennon’s son said ‘I can’t deny who I am’ when asked about his finances

During a 1998 interview with Rolling Stone , Sean was asked if he felt financially privileged . “I am relying on my parents’ wealth,” he said. “Completely. But it would be stupid to throw the money away. That would be denial. I can’t deny who I am.”

Sean explained his financial relationship to The Beatles’ songs . “I’m very lucky in that I don’t have to worry about money, simply from the inheritance,” he said. “I inherited the [song] publishing, so I make money from The Beatles’ stuff. That’s where my bread and butter comes from.”

Why John Lennon’s son felt like he had to take advantage of his privileges

Sean didn’t see this as a problem. “What would be wrong is if I used that for the wrong reasons,” he opined. “I just want to do right by my privileges. And I feel like I have to take advantage of those privileges, in order to honor the situation.

“If I ignore them and rebel against them, which I wanted to do in the past — ‘I don’t want any money, I don’t want any privileges, I just want to be like everybody else’ — that wouldn’t be the right decision,” he added.

Sean admitted his family name created interest in his music that would not be there if he was someone else. He felt he wouldn’t be able to book an interview in Rolling Stone if not for his heritage. On the same token, he was worried he might still blow his chance to become famous.

Sean Ono Lennon said he is a workaholic and not the slacker that some people think he is

During a 2015 interview with The Guardian , Sean said people would always see him as the “spoiled slacker son” of two major stars. Despite this perception, Sean considers himself a workaholic. He’s earned money from writing music for films and commercials.

Sean thought about putting out music under his own name so people would judge him on his own merits. Despite this, he decided doing so would be disrespectful to his father.

Sean likes the idea of being judged on his own merits but he’s fine with taking Beatles money.

Comments / 54

Pamela Santos
2d ago

I feel bad for Julian, the first child born from John Lennon. . . in some ways I'm sure he must feel really burnt, jilted and betrayed by his talented father who left him and his mother to start a new relationship and life with yoko. It's insulting and damaging. Such a shame and sad story all around.

Reply(2)
19
krs1
2d ago

why shouldn't he live off Beatles money? that's part of the benefit of having a father that was one of the most talented song writers and composers ever. I'm sure there's enough for 3 straight generations to live off of without ever working a day. live it up.

Reply
16
Nothing To Hide
2d ago

Julian should have enjoyed the same opportunity. Yoko blocked his inheritance for decades. She finally settled the case a few years back. Shameful. It was pennies compared to Sean. Julian produced numerous album over the years. Sounds so similar to his dad. In looks as well. Did it without the Lennon money. What music has Sean done that anyone recognizes? Do some charity work. Give Peace a Chance.

Reply
12
