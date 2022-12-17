ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ars Technica

SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight

It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Lost in space! Japan gives up becoming the fourth country to land on the moon after its lunar probe that launched aboard Artemis I went dark - the craft's solar power cells were facing AWAY from the sun

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is mourning the loss of its first lunar probe after its signal was lost when NASA's Artemis mission released it into space Wednesday evening. The OMOTENASHI probe was hit with communication failures when it separated from the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket because it...
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
BGR.com

This is one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve ever discovered

A group of researchers have spotted one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve discovered so far. The massive exoplanet orbits a star located just 200 light-years away, with an entire year on the planet lasting just 14 and a half hours. This ultra-short orbit, as NASA explains, makes for an extremely hot climate, with an estimated temperature of 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit.
Upworthy

What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
FLORIDA STATE
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Spot The Biggest Galaxy Ever, And The Scale Will Break Your Brain

Earlier this year, astronomers found an absolute monster of a galaxy. Lurking some 3 billion light-years away, Alcyoneus is a giant radio galaxy reaching 5 megaparsecs into space. That's 16.3 million light-years long, and it constitutes the largest known structure of galactic origin. The discovery highlights our poor understanding of...
Interesting Engineering

A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the US

A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the U.S. While most infections previously occurred in the South, more recent infections have been identified further North. Climate change and warmer temperatures are increasing the amoeba's ability to survive in areas where it previously couldn't. What is the brain-eating amoeba?. Naegleria fowleri,...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

