Read full article on original website
Related
Forget Mars, for now—a top NASA scientist says that humans will live and work on the moon within the decade
The Artemis I rocket with Orion spacecraft before lift off from launch pad at NASA's space center. People could be living and working on the moon before you know it—at least according to one NASA scientist. “Certainly, in this decade, we are going to have people living for durations,...
Ars Technica
SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight
It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
Lost in space! Japan gives up becoming the fourth country to land on the moon after its lunar probe that launched aboard Artemis I went dark - the craft's solar power cells were facing AWAY from the sun
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is mourning the loss of its first lunar probe after its signal was lost when NASA's Artemis mission released it into space Wednesday evening. The OMOTENASHI probe was hit with communication failures when it separated from the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket because it...
NASA's Viking 1 may have landed at the site of an ancient Martian megatsunami
Viking 1 made history as the first spacecraft to land on Mars, capturing the first images taken from the ground on the red planet. New research suggests the lander touched down where a Martian megatsunami deposited materials 3.4 billion years ago.
Boom! Watch an inflatable space station module explode on video
Sierra Space performed a "burst pressure" test on a space station module prototype, to prepare for future development on the Orbital Reef station for NASA.
Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit
An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Meteorite found in Somalia turns out to contain two minerals that are not found on Earth
A meteorite that fell in Somalia in 2020 is home to at least two minerals that are not found on our planet. The two minerals were identified by researchers at the University of Alberta, a press release said. Tons of space material enters the Earth's atmosphere every day and burn...
This is one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve ever discovered
A group of researchers have spotted one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve discovered so far. The massive exoplanet orbits a star located just 200 light-years away, with an entire year on the planet lasting just 14 and a half hours. This ultra-short orbit, as NASA explains, makes for an extremely hot climate, with an estimated temperature of 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Hawaiian Islands are physically moving towards Japan at a rate of four inches per year
HawaiiPhoto byNational Park Service; Public Domain Image. It's no secret that Hawaii is moving closer to Japan every year. This has been known since 1985. In 1985, both Japanese and American researchers discovered that Hawaii had moved 1.6 inches closer to Japan within a year.
‘Last photo EVER taken on the moon’ uncovered showing NASA astronaut on final Lunar mission 50 years ago this month
A BRITISH photographer has unearthed what is thought to be the last photo ever taken on the Moon. Andy Saunders, a leading expert of NASA restoration, has shared the extraordinary newly remastered image of geologist and Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison "Jack" Schmitt. The photograph was taken by fellow Apollo astronaut...
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
A US plan to drop bombs from cargo planes hit another milestone, but the Air Force is still figuring out how it would use it in a war
"We are intentionally trying to be provocative without being escalatory," a US officer said before the November 9 test.
US Air Force launches 1st operational hypersonic missile
The United States Air Force has successfully tested its first prototype hypersonic missile, the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW.
Horrifying map reveals how many people will die if a 1,500-foot iron asteroid hits any point on the Earth
AN INTERACTIVE map has been released showing exactly what would happen if different kinds of asteroids hit any point on the Earth's surface. Browser app Asteroid Launcher visualizes our worst apocalyptic nightmares with horrifying statistics - you don't want to know how many people would die if a space rock struck Central Park.
Upworthy
What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
Astronomers Spot The Biggest Galaxy Ever, And The Scale Will Break Your Brain
Earlier this year, astronomers found an absolute monster of a galaxy. Lurking some 3 billion light-years away, Alcyoneus is a giant radio galaxy reaching 5 megaparsecs into space. That's 16.3 million light-years long, and it constitutes the largest known structure of galactic origin. The discovery highlights our poor understanding of...
Video of Cruise Diners Sailing Through Rough Seas Makes Us Want a 'Dramamine'
Talk about getting your sea legs!
A sneaky photo taken the last time a stealth bomber was unveiled shows why some parts of the new B-21 are still under wraps
When the B-2 was unveiled in 1988, some clever journalists got a glimpse of parts of the bomber that the US Air Force didn't want to show off.
A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the US
A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the U.S. While most infections previously occurred in the South, more recent infections have been identified further North. Climate change and warmer temperatures are increasing the amoeba's ability to survive in areas where it previously couldn't. What is the brain-eating amoeba?. Naegleria fowleri,...
CBS News
583K+
Followers
75K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1