‘Call the Midwife’ Christmas Special 2022 Release Date, How to Watch, and More

By Megan Elliott
 3 days ago

PBS has a holiday gift for Call the Midwife fans. The show’s annual Christmas special returns in 2022, and we have all the details you need, including when it airs and how to watch. Plus, find out when Call the Midwife Season 12 premieres.  ​​

Where to watch the 2022 ‘Call the Midwife’ Christmas special

2022 ‘Call the Midwife’ Christmas special | Ray Burmiston / Neil Street Productions

It’s been a few months since we last checked in with the nuns and midwives of Nonnatus House. Call the Midwife Season 11 ended with a tragic train accident that nearly claimed the lives of Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann) and Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter). Sadly, the crash did lead to the death of Dorothy Carnie (Stephanie Jacob), who worked serving tea to passengers on the train, as well as engineer Lionel Corbett (Marc Elliott).

Of course, everyone pulled together following the tragedy, and we suspect all of Poplar will be in the mood to celebrate this Christmas. We’ll find out when the 2022 Call the Midwife Christmas special airs Sunday, Dec. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. (Check local listings.)

Don’t want to spend Christmas evening with the midwives? You can also stream this year’s Call the Midwife Christmas special on PBS.org and the PBS Video app for 30 days after its first broadcast.

Want to revisit earlier Call the Midwife holiday specials? You can currently stream the 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 Christmas episodes on PBS Passport. A marathon of the Call the Midwife Season 8, 9, 10, and 11 specials will also air on Christmas Day on PBS. All five specials will be available to stream for free until Jan. 24, 2023. You can also stream Call the Midwife Season 11 on Netflix.

What to expect from the 2022 ‘Call the Midwife’ Christmas special

‘Call the Midwife Christmas’ special | Courtesy of Ray Burmiston / Neil Street Productions

So, what’s in store for Nurse Trixie (Helen George) , Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri), and the rest of the show’s characters this Christmas? Here’s the official description of the episode from PBS:

With Christmas approaching, the midwives move to their maternity clinic and are delighted when their first patient is a familiar face. Life in Poplar returns to normal after the tragic train crash, and everyone unites for a festive talent show.

Who could that familiar face be? According to a report from My London , it’s Rhoda Mullucks (Liz White). In season 5, Rhoda’s child was born with severe birth defects after the mom-to-be took thalidomide prescribed for Dr. Turner, who was unaware of the drug’s devastating side effects. Now, she’s expecting again.

Based on a preview for the 90-minute episode (via YouTube ), it sounds like a Christmas engagement might also be in the works. Could Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix) be preparing to ask Trixie to marry him?

When does ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 12 air on PBS?

Lucky viewers in the U.K. will be able to dive right in to Call the Midwife Season 12 , which premieres New Year’s Day on BBC. Unfortunately, the show’s U.S. fans will have to wait a few months longer for new episodes.

Call the Midwife Season 12 premieres Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on PBS. New episodes air will air weekly; they’ll also be available to stream for free until June 6, 2023. If you’re a PBS Passport member, you can stream the new episodes 30 ahead of the scheduled broadcast date.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Comments / 0

