Lakers News: Max Christie Made The Most Of His Minutes In Denver Victory

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 3 days ago

The Lakers rookie looked sharp in last night's win.

19-year-old Los Angeles Lakers rookie shooting guard Max Christie seems to have supplanted veteran point guard Kendrick Nunn in the team's rotation.

Last night against the Denver Nuggets, Christie made some big contributions to help L.A. seal a win in the fourth quarter of an eventual 126-108 victory.

The 6'6" shooting guard, selected with the No. 35 pick out of Michigan State in this summer's draft, had become an intermittent part of the Lakers' rotation prior to a bout with COVID-19 last month. Prior to last night, he had been used significantly less for L.A. Christie didn't see the floor at all for eight games, spending some time with the team's NBA G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

"We threw the rookie in and he had a couple of good moments," L.A. head coach Darvin Ham noted, per Spectrum SportsNet .

“His preparation gives us a lot of confidence in his performance," Ham continued, per Mike Trudell of Lakers.com . "He’s a long, athletic kid, strong … and he has a lot of skill. He can really shoot, can drive and finish … against a really good ball club, he didn’t [shrink from the moment].”

In 15:56 against the Nuggets, Christie showed promise on both sides of the ball. If he can become a 3-and-D rotation player for L.A. permanently, he could be a second-round steal for the club. He scored six points on 2-of-5 shooting (all his made shots were triples; he went 2-of-3 from beyond the arc). He also notched three rebounds and one block. For the year, Christie is averaging an incredibly modest 3.3 points a night, but that includes nailing a highly efficient 45.5% of his 1.8 triple attempts.

Nunn's comeback from a yearlong bone bruise in his knee in 2021-22 has been pretty disastrous. Through 23 games this year, the 6'2" vet is averaging just 5.3 points while shooting 35.9% from the floor, plus 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.6 minutes per contest. For the season, the 27-year-old is logging a -8.5 box plus-minus.

