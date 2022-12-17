ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU to Debut 'Sailor Coug' Helmet for New Mexico Bowl

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
 3 days ago

BYU unveiled a new "Sailor Coug" helmet it will wear for the New Mexico Bowl against SMU. Like the uniforms worn against Notre Dame, BYU will wear the all black uniforms with a royal and black helmet. The decal on the black helmets, however, will be the "Sailor Coug" logo in stead of the traditional "Y" logo. This is the first time that BYU has worn this uniform combination.

In addition, BYU will honor Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach with a pirate sticker. Leach, who recently passed away, was a BYU graduate and played for the BYU rugby team.

Since 2020, BYU has added a lot of variety to its uniform combinations. In 2021, BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season. The only repeat combination came against UAB in the bowl game. This season, the Cougars have worn 13 different combinations in 13 games.

BYU's 2022 Uniform Combinations

In the opener at USF, BYU wore all white with navy trim on its way to a 50-21 victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ghz72_0jmKhidd00

Against Baylor, BYU wore the "Royal Rush" combination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5AcT_0jmKhidd00

Against Oregon, the Cougars wore the "Royal Sitake" combination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWGx6_0jmKhidd00

BYU wore all navy with white helmets against Wyoming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZnxX_0jmKhidd00

Against Utah State, BYU wore the royal home uniforms with royal helmets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sekL_0jmKhidd00

Against Notre Dame, BYU brought back the blackout uniforms with a twist. The Cougars debuted a new black helmet that faded from royal on top to black on the bottom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAvtf_0jmKhidd00

BYU debuted painted helmets against Arkansas. On one side of the helmet, the classic "Y" was replaced with the face of a Cougar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNjN5_0jmKhidd00

BYU wore the classic royal away uniforms against Liberty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236b9V_0jmKhidd00
Credit: BYU Photo

The Cougars wore the classic royal home uniforms against East Carolina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBR9z_0jmKhidd00

Against Boise State, BYU wore all white with royal accents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QpqTD_0jmKhidd00

Against Utah Tech, BYU wore all royal with white helmets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPwMg_0jmKhidd00

Against Stanford, BYU wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UgrBZ_0jmKhidd00

