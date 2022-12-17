Read full article on original website
KUTV
Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii congressional team calls for independent probe into Red Hill toxic spill
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation is calling for an independent investigation into the toxic foam leak at the Navy’s Red Hill facility. An estimated 1,300 gallons of toxic firefighting foam spilled on Nov. 29, prompting emergency clean up efforts and concerns of groundwater contamination by so-called “forever chemicals.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sakada Day honors contributions, sacrifices of first Filipino immigrants to Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - December 20 marks Sakada Day in Hawaii, a time to recognize the contributions of the first Filipinos who immigrated to Hawaii more than 116 years ago. The first 15 workers were young men from Candon City in Ilocos Sur in the northern part of the Philippines. Sakada...
iheart.com
PA Serial killer Extradited for Michigan Deaths
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Court records show a man who's serving two life sentences for murdering women in Pennsylvania will has been extradited to Michigan for a preliminary murder hearing later this month. Harold David Haulman The Third is charged with allegedly killing a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 15 years ago. Haulman is serving two life terms in Pennsylvania for the death of Tiana Phillips in 2021 and Erica Schultz the year before. He was flown from Pennsylvania to Battle Creek last week to assist in the search for the body of the young pregnant woman but detectives say they've haven't found her remains yet.
Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years
Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
Utah Hiker Reports Man for Threatening to Shoot Her Over Her Off-Leash Dog
A Utah hiker says she was in the right to walk her dog unleashed on a trail, but a man carrying a firearm and machete disagreed. Jaden Turner enjoyed hiking with her cattle dog, Caz– that is until Dec. 5th. On that day, she was exploring the Tukupetski Trail in Washington County when something terrible happened, making her want to give up hiking for good.
Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise
MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
hawaiinewsnow.com
For Hawaii inmates in Arizona, Makahiki celebration is a special connection to home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On a cold November morning, 75 Hawaii prisoners wait to enter a locked gate that surrounds the recreation area of Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona. Staff members let them in before sunrise so the inmates can set up. They put instruments on mats and tune the...
bigislandgazette.com
Activist Arrested Again at ‘Kanaka Garden’
Four times, over the past nine years, Gene Tamashiro of Hilo has been cited or arrested for leading the planting of a so-called “Kanaka Garden” in the middle of the Wailoa River State Recreation Area. On Sunday, Tamashiro was arrested by officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oahu nonprofit aims to build $25M ‘resilient’ hurricane community shelter
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped. Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD. Updated: 4...
KELOLAND TV
SD man convicted in large Wyoming poaching bust
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities in Wyoming announced convictions of three men, including one man from South Dakota, involved in a large poaching case. Last week, officials with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced David Underwood, of Edgemont, SD, Robert Underwood, of Oklahoma, and Russel Vick, of Alabama, will pay $171,230 in fines and $131,550 in restitution for convictions in crimes committed more than a decade ago.
Man admits to $1.2M romance scam against Missouri woman
A Texas man appeared in federal court to admit his role in a months-long romance scam against a St. Louis woman.
Officials Say Shark Attacked Woman Who Vanished While Snorkeling with Husband, Blast 'Conspiracy Theories'
Officials in Hawaii have concluded that a shark attack was to blame for the disappearance of a 60-year-old woman earlier this month, calling it a "tragic accident." Last week, authorities released the findings of collaborative investigations into the disappearance of a woman from Washington State who went missing while snorkeling with her husband earlier this month. According to Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), both their office and the Maui Police Department reached "the same basic conclusion."
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Airport Parking Lots Are Full
News from the Hawaii Department of Transportation today is worth noting for visitors and residents who want to park at our island airports. And, a common arrival trick we’ve used ourselves may no longer work. This comes as visitors and residents all gear up for the return to holiday Hawaii vacations. Unprecedented demand at the holidays has returned for the first time in several years.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Karma? Hawaii’s Infamous Go! Airlines’ Parent Hits Skids
Widespread rumors that the parent of Hawaii’s defunct Go! Airlines is near destitute and may enter bankruptcy. That after being accused of helping create the same bankruptcy result it now seeks for Hawaii’s still-beloved Aloha Airlines. This topic has been swirling around for a couple of months, but...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Artist Wyland seeks help from community to find his car, put 2 thieves behind bars
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high-profile victim is calling on the community to help put two thieves behind bars. Filled with the holiday spirit Wyland, the artist, has been on a giving spree. He donated an original painting for the Eddie Aikau big wave event at Waimea to the Aikau family.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers two-alarm response from HFD
This is the second time a fire has broken out at the home. Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess. Crews were cleaning trees Tuesday and restoring power to some areas. Cleanup underway after strong winter storm leaves behind a big mess. Updated: 18 minutes ago.
Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers.
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Are Mountain Lions Killing Wolves In Pacific Northwest And Will It Start Happening In Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the eternal canine vs. feline struggle, mountain lions in Washington and Oregon have been scoring kills on wolves, but don’t count on that happening too often in Wyoming. Killing between the species is rare here, and mountain lions remain...
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Tennessee detectives started an investigation last week after a human heart was found in a Department of Transportation salt barn.
