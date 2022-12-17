ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Women’s World Featherweight Title Match Added to MLW Blood And Thunder

Major League Wrestling has added another title match to its upcoming Blood and Thunder event. MLW announced today that the current MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend her title against Zoey Skye. This will be Taya Valkyrie’s fifth title defense of the MLW Women’s World Featherweight...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AEW’s Scrapped Creative Idea for Jungle Boy Revealed

As seen on the December 14th, 2022 “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite, newcomer Action Andretti defeated Chris Jericho in an upset victory. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Jericho’s previous idea of putting over an AEW rising star on Wrestling Observer Radio:. “He was going to...
AEW Dark Elevation Results – December 19, 2022

Match starts off with a lock up before Marina Shafir delivers a hip toss before Jasmin Allure fires back with a series of forearms and a pair of kicks. Shafir delivers a vicious kick to her face then locks in an arm submission for the win. Winner By Submission: Marina...
Latest News on Ticket Sales for AEW Revolution 2023

AEW Revolution will take place from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, on March 5, 2023. According to WrestleTix, 5,743 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/15/22), leaving 1,937 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,680. Here is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Jim Cornette Shoots Wiliam Regal For Destroying His Credibility in AEW Segment

As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT. Regal recently defended his actions in the storyline about MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Regal stated in a backstage pre-recorded video interview that he was no longer required by the BCC and was attempting to teach them one more lesson. This was done to get him off the air.
Former WWE Star Enzo Amore Says He Would “Brutalize” MJF in a Promo Battle

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Real1 (Enzo Amore) was asked if he could beat AEW world champion MJF in a promo battle. “It’s not even a question. We don’t have to ask those questions because if that’s the truth of the matter, my phone is on. People know where to call me. People know where to find me. If you want to give the people that shit tomorrow, you’d be wasting a lot of time, money, and investment because that’s a build that deserves to be built. I’m not taking anything away from other people who do great work on the microphone, I want to see other people eat. Generational talent? I had ten years in this business. My first generation, my decade is done. What I did is undeniable. You can’t ever discredit it. I’m called a babyface because I got over. I don’t have to shit on the people and bury the people. I can make people love me. I can make people listen, cheer, chant. You can’t do that. Until you make people chant your catchphrases, love you, and book you as babyface, it’s easy to be a heel. It’s easy to shit on these people. It’s real easy. It’s called RC Cola, cheap fucking pop. When I said, ‘you’re sitting in your mother’s basement jerking off.’ ‘Fuck you.’ I didn’t curse for seven years. I didn’t curse or say a bad word. I created a word. SAWFT, Sawft. They made millions of Snickers bars sponsoring the history of WrestleMania. One and only corporate sponsor, Snickers. SAWFT, they made millions of Snickers bars in one campaign leading to the Hardys return match at WrestleMania. It was built for Enzo and Cass to win those titles. The Hardys came back to the greatest anticipation, the biggest pop in the history of wrestling maybe. I was there, I was in that match, because the match was built on Enzo and Cass and nobody knew they were coming. To get your own match on the card at WrestleMania for the tag titles in a ladder match. Get the fuck out of here. Don’t compare apples to oranges.”
Jimmy Korderas Criticizes One Aspect of AEW’s Trios Best of Seven Series

In their upcoming match in their best-of-seven series with Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Titles, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks take on Death Triangle. The December 21 Dynamite episode will feature a No Disqualification Match between the two teams. Falls Count Anywhere competition will take place in the sixth bout if necessary.
Backstage News on Roman Reigns on RAW and NXT Stars Working WWE Main Event

– In recent months, several WWE NXT Superstars have received additional exposure as they have been brought to RAW to work WWE Main Event tapings. According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE sources are “very happy” with the buzz that the NXT wrestlers have generated while working the Main Event tapings. This applies to the buzz they’ve generated for themselves, as well as the WWE Main Event show in general.
Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from ICW, and wXw. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:. ICW Fear & Loathing XIV – 11/20/22. Kez Evans, Stevie James, Leyton Buzzard...
Photo: CM Punk Reunites With AEW Star

Despite the fact that CM Punk appears to be leaving AEW, he has formed friendships with a variety of talent, including FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood). Punk appeared in three tag matches with the tag team while in AEW, two of which were against them and the other as their tag team partner. He also shared the ring with Harwood in singles competition when they worked a Dynamite singles match in March.
Speculation on Best of WWE RAW Episode Airing Next Week

For everyone, including WWE, the holiday season is quickly approaching. After the December 16 live episode in Chicago at the Allstate Arena, WWE taped the December 23 episode of SmackDown. Additionally, on December 14, WWE filmed the December 20 and 27 NXT episodes at the Performance Center. Since there was...
IOWA STATE
WWE Tribute to The Troops Viewership and Rating Report for 12/17/22

According to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics, the WWE Tribute to the Troops special drew 612,000 viewers on FOX on Saturday. This is a 69.85% decrease from the 2021 Troops Tribute, which attracted 2.030 million viewers. The one-hour 20th Anniversary of WWE’s Troops Tribute received a 0.17 rating in the key demographic...

