Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Women’s World Featherweight Title Match Added to MLW Blood And Thunder
Major League Wrestling has added another title match to its upcoming Blood and Thunder event. MLW announced today that the current MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend her title against Zoey Skye. This will be Taya Valkyrie’s fifth title defense of the MLW Women’s World Featherweight...
PWMania
AEW’s Scrapped Creative Idea for Jungle Boy Revealed
As seen on the December 14th, 2022 “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite, newcomer Action Andretti defeated Chris Jericho in an upset victory. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Jericho’s previous idea of putting over an AEW rising star on Wrestling Observer Radio:. “He was going to...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
PWMania
AEW Dark Elevation Results – December 19, 2022
Match starts off with a lock up before Marina Shafir delivers a hip toss before Jasmin Allure fires back with a series of forearms and a pair of kicks. Shafir delivers a vicious kick to her face then locks in an arm submission for the win. Winner By Submission: Marina...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for AEW Revolution 2023
AEW Revolution will take place from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, on March 5, 2023. According to WrestleTix, 5,743 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/15/22), leaving 1,937 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,680. Here is...
PWMania
Jim Cornette Shoots Wiliam Regal For Destroying His Credibility in AEW Segment
As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT. Regal recently defended his actions in the storyline about MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Regal stated in a backstage pre-recorded video interview that he was no longer required by the BCC and was attempting to teach them one more lesson. This was done to get him off the air.
PWMania
William Regal Compares Orange Cassidy to Rey Mysterio, Explains What Makes Them Great Babyfaces
On the Gentleman Villain podcast’s final episode, William Regal discussed the first time he saw Rey Mysterio, how Orange Cassidy and Rey are similar, and why he enjoys working with people like them. The following are some highlights from the discussion:. Orange Cassidy being “no different” than Rey Mysterio:...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Enzo Amore Says He Would “Brutalize” MJF in a Promo Battle
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Real1 (Enzo Amore) was asked if he could beat AEW world champion MJF in a promo battle. “It’s not even a question. We don’t have to ask those questions because if that’s the truth of the matter, my phone is on. People know where to call me. People know where to find me. If you want to give the people that shit tomorrow, you’d be wasting a lot of time, money, and investment because that’s a build that deserves to be built. I’m not taking anything away from other people who do great work on the microphone, I want to see other people eat. Generational talent? I had ten years in this business. My first generation, my decade is done. What I did is undeniable. You can’t ever discredit it. I’m called a babyface because I got over. I don’t have to shit on the people and bury the people. I can make people love me. I can make people listen, cheer, chant. You can’t do that. Until you make people chant your catchphrases, love you, and book you as babyface, it’s easy to be a heel. It’s easy to shit on these people. It’s real easy. It’s called RC Cola, cheap fucking pop. When I said, ‘you’re sitting in your mother’s basement jerking off.’ ‘Fuck you.’ I didn’t curse for seven years. I didn’t curse or say a bad word. I created a word. SAWFT, Sawft. They made millions of Snickers bars sponsoring the history of WrestleMania. One and only corporate sponsor, Snickers. SAWFT, they made millions of Snickers bars in one campaign leading to the Hardys return match at WrestleMania. It was built for Enzo and Cass to win those titles. The Hardys came back to the greatest anticipation, the biggest pop in the history of wrestling maybe. I was there, I was in that match, because the match was built on Enzo and Cass and nobody knew they were coming. To get your own match on the card at WrestleMania for the tag titles in a ladder match. Get the fuck out of here. Don’t compare apples to oranges.”
Zion Clark, athlete born without legs, wins pro MMA debut (Video)
Zion Clark continues to be an inspiration. Clark, who was born without legs due to caudal regression syndrome, competed in his first pro MMA bout this past Saturday. He shared the cage with Eugene Murray. The two collided inside Valley Center in San Diego, CA. The fight took place at Gladiator Challenge: Seasons Beatings.
PWMania
Arn Anderson Reveals When He Plans to Retire, Says Jon Moxley is Helping His Son Brock
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson stated on the latest “ARN” podcast that he intends to retire when his AEW contract expires in a year and a half. He also mentioned his son not getting enough TV time:. “I’m hanging on to the idea that Brock (Anderson) just...
PWMania
Pro Wrestling NOAH Kongo Event DIAMOND 5 Results 12/18/22: Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima; Satoshi Kojima
Pro Wrestling NOAH held it’s 2nd event of December 18th as Kongo Event DIAMOND 5 was held at the Shinkiba 1st RING venue in Tokyo, Japan. A few hours prior to Kongo Event DIAMOND 5, Pro Wrestling NOAH held it’s New Hope event which was also at the Shinkiba 1st RING venue.
PWMania
Jimmy Korderas Criticizes One Aspect of AEW’s Trios Best of Seven Series
In their upcoming match in their best-of-seven series with Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Titles, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks take on Death Triangle. The December 21 Dynamite episode will feature a No Disqualification Match between the two teams. Falls Count Anywhere competition will take place in the sixth bout if necessary.
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (12/12/22) – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI – 6,902 sold. AEW Dynamite (12/14/22) – Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas – 4,978 sold. WWE SmackDown (12/16/22) – Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL– 12,369 sold.
PWMania
Bruce Prichard Discusses if Triple H and Shawn Michaels Disliked Rob Van Dam, Dream Match
Bruce Prichard discussed the dream match, or lack thereof, between Shawn Michaels and Rob Van Dam on a recent episode of Something To Wrestling. The demise of Shock TV and an attempt to resurrect Steve Austin. The highlights are below:. Vince McMahon declaring shock TV dead:. “Shock TV was over...
PWMania
Backstage News on Roman Reigns on RAW and NXT Stars Working WWE Main Event
– In recent months, several WWE NXT Superstars have received additional exposure as they have been brought to RAW to work WWE Main Event tapings. According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE sources are “very happy” with the buzz that the NXT wrestlers have generated while working the Main Event tapings. This applies to the buzz they’ve generated for themselves, as well as the WWE Main Event show in general.
PWMania
Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content
The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from ICW, and wXw. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:. ICW Fear & Loathing XIV – 11/20/22. Kez Evans, Stevie James, Leyton Buzzard...
PWMania
Photo: CM Punk Reunites With AEW Star
Despite the fact that CM Punk appears to be leaving AEW, he has formed friendships with a variety of talent, including FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood). Punk appeared in three tag matches with the tag team while in AEW, two of which were against them and the other as their tag team partner. He also shared the ring with Harwood in singles competition when they worked a Dynamite singles match in March.
PWMania
Speculation on Best of WWE RAW Episode Airing Next Week
For everyone, including WWE, the holiday season is quickly approaching. After the December 16 live episode in Chicago at the Allstate Arena, WWE taped the December 23 episode of SmackDown. Additionally, on December 14, WWE filmed the December 20 and 27 NXT episodes at the Performance Center. Since there was...
PWMania
WWE Tribute to The Troops Viewership and Rating Report for 12/17/22
According to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics, the WWE Tribute to the Troops special drew 612,000 viewers on FOX on Saturday. This is a 69.85% decrease from the 2021 Troops Tribute, which attracted 2.030 million viewers. The one-hour 20th Anniversary of WWE’s Troops Tribute received a 0.17 rating in the key demographic...
PWMania
Jeff Jarrett Returns to In-Ring Action During AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios (Photos)
Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, AEW filmed two sessions of their weekly series Dark. Jeff Jarrett was among those who participated in the tapings. He took part in a tag team match with Satnam Singh. Jarrett and Singh defeated Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. In a post-match interview...
Comments / 0