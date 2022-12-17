Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Jim Cornette Shoots Wiliam Regal For Destroying His Credibility in AEW Segment
As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT. Regal recently defended his actions in the storyline about MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Regal stated in a backstage pre-recorded video interview that he was no longer required by the BCC and was attempting to teach them one more lesson. This was done to get him off the air.
PWMania
Women’s World Featherweight Title Match Added to MLW Blood And Thunder
Major League Wrestling has added another title match to its upcoming Blood and Thunder event. MLW announced today that the current MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend her title against Zoey Skye. This will be Taya Valkyrie’s fifth title defense of the MLW Women’s World Featherweight...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Talks About Being High During Match Against The Rock and Steve Austin
Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James talked about getting high during a match that also included wrestling legends The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin during his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast. It occurred during a tag team match on a WWE RAW...
PWMania
Arn Anderson Reveals When He Plans to Retire, Says Jon Moxley is Helping His Son Brock
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson stated on the latest “ARN” podcast that he intends to retire when his AEW contract expires in a year and a half. He also mentioned his son not getting enough TV time:. “I’m hanging on to the idea that Brock (Anderson) just...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Enzo Amore Says He Would “Brutalize” MJF in a Promo Battle
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Real1 (Enzo Amore) was asked if he could beat AEW world champion MJF in a promo battle. “It’s not even a question. We don’t have to ask those questions because if that’s the truth of the matter, my phone is on. People know where to call me. People know where to find me. If you want to give the people that shit tomorrow, you’d be wasting a lot of time, money, and investment because that’s a build that deserves to be built. I’m not taking anything away from other people who do great work on the microphone, I want to see other people eat. Generational talent? I had ten years in this business. My first generation, my decade is done. What I did is undeniable. You can’t ever discredit it. I’m called a babyface because I got over. I don’t have to shit on the people and bury the people. I can make people love me. I can make people listen, cheer, chant. You can’t do that. Until you make people chant your catchphrases, love you, and book you as babyface, it’s easy to be a heel. It’s easy to shit on these people. It’s real easy. It’s called RC Cola, cheap fucking pop. When I said, ‘you’re sitting in your mother’s basement jerking off.’ ‘Fuck you.’ I didn’t curse for seven years. I didn’t curse or say a bad word. I created a word. SAWFT, Sawft. They made millions of Snickers bars sponsoring the history of WrestleMania. One and only corporate sponsor, Snickers. SAWFT, they made millions of Snickers bars in one campaign leading to the Hardys return match at WrestleMania. It was built for Enzo and Cass to win those titles. The Hardys came back to the greatest anticipation, the biggest pop in the history of wrestling maybe. I was there, I was in that match, because the match was built on Enzo and Cass and nobody knew they were coming. To get your own match on the card at WrestleMania for the tag titles in a ladder match. Get the fuck out of here. Don’t compare apples to oranges.”
PWMania
Liv Morgan on What She Has Planned for After Her Wrestling Career is Over
WWE star Liv Morgan discussed her plans for after her wrestling career ends during an appearance on the Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder podcast. She said, “I have not started a business, but I have enrolled in classes to eventually become a realtor, eventually a broker, have my own brokerage. It definitely took a backseat to my training. I’m having a quarter life crisis of ‘I’m not doing enough with my life,’ so I picked up all these things. Real estate was one of them and I still want to follow through and finish with that, but I also opened up a soap business, and that’s doing really well, and I have a lot of fun with that. I’ve been taking acting classes, I’ve been auditioning a lot, and have kind of being dipping my hands in all these little pots to see what I can do.”
PWMania
Jake Roberts Says AEW Star “Is Underrated By All”
WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently discussed a variety of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During the podcast, Nash praised Dax Harwood’s performance against Bryan Danielson on the November 30th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. “I think for him and Danielson to go out there and...
PWMania
Chem Valley Wrestling Eight Crazy Fights Results (12/18/22); Moose, Bhupinder Gujjar, Gisele Shaw
Chem Valley Wresting held it’s “Eight Crazy Fights” event in Sarnia, Ontario at the River City Vineyard in front of a pumped up capacity crowd. PWMania was in attendance for this show that saw numerous stars from IMPACT wrestling featured on the card. Moose, Bhupinder Gujjar (Current Chem Valley Wrestling Champion), Gisele Shaw (Current Chem Valley Women’s Champion) and Cody Deaner were all on the show.
PWMania
Rocky Romero Addresses “Stressful Situation” With The Good Brothers and WWE – NJPW, AJ Styles
NJPW star Rocky Romero recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss the “stressful situation” surrounding The Good Brothers’ WWE returns while still working for NJPW. Luke Gallows and NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson made their first appearances for WWE in October, after being...
PWMania
Video: WWE Superstars Leave Triple H Christmas Gifts in New Commercial
In a new CashApp Christmas commercial, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H receives a few gifts. WWE and CashApp have released a new ad in which Alpha Academy asks The Miz to help surprise “The Boss” with a holiday present, as seen in the video below. The Miz then attempts to enlist the help of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and Bayley to pay for the gift.
PWMania
WWE NXT Results – December 20, 2022
WWE NXT Results – December 20, 2022. Kicking off this week’s NXT with a recap of Roxanne Perez winning the Women’s Title from Mandy Rose last week. Caremlo Hayes pushes Axiom to the mat. Axiom delivers a snapmare and an arm drag before they exchange submissions. Hayes delivers a back elbow, but Axiom manages to deliver a dropkick and a northern lights suplex. Hayes delivers a back elbow then looks for Fade Away but Axiom catches him with a kick that sends us to a break.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
PWMania
Photo: CM Punk Reunites With AEW Star
Despite the fact that CM Punk appears to be leaving AEW, he has formed friendships with a variety of talent, including FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood). Punk appeared in three tag matches with the tag team while in AEW, two of which were against them and the other as their tag team partner. He also shared the ring with Harwood in singles competition when they worked a Dynamite singles match in March.
PWMania
Booker T Shoots Down Idea of Roman Reigns vs. Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania 39
The possibility of Steve Austin returning to the ring is still being discussed. A match between Roman Reigns and Austin, according to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, would be a bad idea. Austin was offered a match at WrestleMania 39, but it is unknown if he accepted. Booker T...
PWMania
Action Andretti Speaks Out About His Match With Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite
Action Andretti joined Busted Open Radio to discuss his big win over Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite:. “I just felt grateful,” Andretti said. “I couldn’t believe that that was the situation that I was going to be in, and just to have that many eyes be on me, like Chris right now is doing excellent things in AEW, and he has been for the past couple of years. So the fact that, you know, I had the opportunity to go up against the former World Heavyweight Champion, just lost the Ring of Honor World Championship, you know, so coming off of that great run that he had with that title, it was a lot, but I was super, super ready for it, and I just knew that I had to show up and show out and I feel like that’s what I did this past Dynamite. It was a really cool opportunity. I’m just super grateful that I got to get that opportunity and that I made the most of it and even got the victory over Jericho.”
PWMania
Dream Match Takes Place Over the Weekend at WWE Live Events (Video)
Over the weekend, WWE scheduled a dream match for many fans between AJ Styles and Gunther. Gunther defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at a live event in Moline, Illinois on Saturday. This marked the first time that both men faced each other. Gunther retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship after Styles won the match by DQ.
PWMania
Hall of Famer Pulled From ECW Tribute Show by WWE Over the Weekend
WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Coach D-Von Dudley was scheduled to appear at the Battleground Championship Wrestling event this weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The plan was for him to appear at the convention after the show as well as with Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) in his match against Matt Cardona.
PWMania
Backstage News on Roman Reigns on RAW and NXT Stars Working WWE Main Event
– In recent months, several WWE NXT Superstars have received additional exposure as they have been brought to RAW to work WWE Main Event tapings. According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE sources are “very happy” with the buzz that the NXT wrestlers have generated while working the Main Event tapings. This applies to the buzz they’ve generated for themselves, as well as the WWE Main Event show in general.
PWMania
AEW Dark Elevation Results – December 19, 2022
Match starts off with a lock up before Marina Shafir delivers a hip toss before Jasmin Allure fires back with a series of forearms and a pair of kicks. Shafir delivers a vicious kick to her face then locks in an arm submission for the win. Winner By Submission: Marina...
PWMania
Pro Wrestling NOAH Kongo Event DIAMOND 5 Results 12/18/22: Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima; Satoshi Kojima
Pro Wrestling NOAH held it’s 2nd event of December 18th as Kongo Event DIAMOND 5 was held at the Shinkiba 1st RING venue in Tokyo, Japan. A few hours prior to Kongo Event DIAMOND 5, Pro Wrestling NOAH held it’s New Hope event which was also at the Shinkiba 1st RING venue.
Comments / 0