PWMania
Video: WWE Superstars Leave Triple H Christmas Gifts in New Commercial
In a new CashApp Christmas commercial, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H receives a few gifts. WWE and CashApp have released a new ad in which Alpha Academy asks The Miz to help surprise “The Boss” with a holiday present, as seen in the video below. The Miz then attempts to enlist the help of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and Bayley to pay for the gift.
AEW’s Scrapped Creative Idea for Jungle Boy Revealed
As seen on the December 14th, 2022 “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite, newcomer Action Andretti defeated Chris Jericho in an upset victory. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Jericho’s previous idea of putting over an AEW rising star on Wrestling Observer Radio:. “He was going to...
Former WWE Star Continues to Tease 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble will take place next month, and both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches will feature returning stars and legends. Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) has hinted that he might appear at the event again. He acknowledged the countdown clock for competitors in the match by tagging WWE and counting down in a post on Twitter that included a video of his last wrestling match of the year.
Jimmy Korderas Criticizes One Aspect of AEW’s Trios Best of Seven Series
In their upcoming match in their best-of-seven series with Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Titles, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks take on Death Triangle. The December 21 Dynamite episode will feature a No Disqualification Match between the two teams. Falls Count Anywhere competition will take place in the sixth bout if necessary.
Video: Watch NWA USA (12/17/22) – S5E4
NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “The pressure is on as we reach the end of the first round of the Champions Series! Which two teams will join Teams Tyrus and Great in the next round?
Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE RAW (12/19/22)
This week’s WWE RAW will take place from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday. According to WrestleTix, 5,144 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/13/22), leaving 982 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,126.
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
Pro Wrestling NOAH Kongo Event DIAMOND 5 Results 12/18/22: Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima; Satoshi Kojima
Pro Wrestling NOAH held it’s 2nd event of December 18th as Kongo Event DIAMOND 5 was held at the Shinkiba 1st RING venue in Tokyo, Japan. A few hours prior to Kongo Event DIAMOND 5, Pro Wrestling NOAH held it’s New Hope event which was also at the Shinkiba 1st RING venue.
Snoop Dogg’s WWE Title Belt Goes Missing While on Tour
Snoop Dogg is a well-known figure in the music industry and a big fan of WWE, as evidenced by his numerous appearances on the show over the years. He has an all-gold WWE Title belt that he wanted to display while on tour. However, the title has vanished. At the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in August, Snoop received the golden WWE Title belt from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (12/12/22) – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI – 6,902 sold. AEW Dynamite (12/14/22) – Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas – 4,978 sold. WWE SmackDown (12/16/22) – Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL– 12,369 sold.
Photo: CM Punk Reunites With AEW Star
Despite the fact that CM Punk appears to be leaving AEW, he has formed friendships with a variety of talent, including FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood). Punk appeared in three tag matches with the tag team while in AEW, two of which were against them and the other as their tag team partner. He also shared the ring with Harwood in singles competition when they worked a Dynamite singles match in March.
WWE Tribute to the Troops Results – December 17, 2022
On December 17, 2022, WWE aired WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022. Following the conclusion of the live episode of SmackDown on November 11, the event was taped from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Here are full results and highlights:. * Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet defeated Imperium...
Dolph Ziggler Reveals Outlandish Outfit WWE Told Him To Never Wear Again
Dolph Ziggler recently appeared as a guest on The Archive of B-Sox program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about wearing some outlandish outfits in WWE, as well as one time he was told not to wear a certain outfit ever again.
Kevin Nash on People Mistaking His Heel Act for Arrogance, Vanilla Midgets, His Height
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the way people misinterpret his heel character as genuine arrogance on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast. He also discussed the constant stream of comments about his height made by random people in airports, as well as issues with flight attendants. Here are the highlights:
Full DDT Pro Never Mind Line-Up (12/29/22) – Kazusada Higuchi vs. Yuki Ueno, Konosuke Takeshita
On December 29th, DDT Pro’s Never Mind event is scheduled to take place at the Tokyo Dome City Hall venue. The main event of Never Mind is the hugely anticipated matchup between the KO-D Openweight Champion Kazusada Higuchi against the D-Oh Grand Prix tournament winner Yuki Ueno. Recent AEW...
Special Episode For the Final WWE RAW of 2022 Confirmed For Next Week
WWE has confirmed that the final episode of RAW in 2022 will be a Best Of special. PWMania.com previously reported that a Best Of episode was likely for the Christmas Week RAW on December 26 due to the lack of a live RAW taping on the schedule. During Monday night’s RAW, it was officially announced that next Monday’s show will feature the best red brand moments of 2022.
Bobby Fish Talks About The Undisputed ERA Being “Triple H Guys” (Video)
Bobby Fish recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke at length about The Undisputed Era group in WWE being “Triple H Guys” during their run with the company. Featured...
Alexa Bliss Comments Extensively About Process Of Working Alongside Bray Wyatt In WWE
Alexa Bliss recently appeared as a guest on BT Sport’s What Went Down program for an in-depth discussion about her career in WWE. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke at length about the process of working with Bray Wyatt in WWE, his recent return to the company and more.
Road Dogg Says Vince McMahon Wasn’t a Fan of Popular WWE Star
On the most recent episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed Clash of Champions 2017 and some of the stars who were regularly featured on TV during that time. When asked if Vince McMahon liked...
