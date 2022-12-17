ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Marion Co., West Virginia, officials recognize more than 300 deceased veterans during Wreaths Across America event

By John Mark Shaver FAIRMONT NEWS EDITOR
WVNews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Upshur County commissioners plan for busy 2023

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County commissioners are looking forward to 2023 and the goals they have set for the county. J.F. Allen Co. donated 70 acres of land to the commission to create a youth recreation complex. The donation was announced in October this year, and Commissioner Sam Nolte was exceedingly pleased.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Buckhannon Red Hats group holds Christmas luncheon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Red Hats group recently held its Christmas luncheon at the Links Restaurant at The Buckannon Country Club. After the buffet meal, gifts and cards were exchanged among members.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Community Foundation - Impact for generations.....

You know that feeling you get when you’ve been on a trip, and you pass underneath the welcome to West Virginia sign, you think, “It’s good to be back,” but when you pass the Welcome to Lewis County sign, it’s the heartfelt feeling “I’m glad to be home.” It is the pride we feel as we see the Minutemen or Patriots take the field, Big Blue start to perform, the Honor Guard’s tribute to a fallen comrade, it’s the parades, events, and our fellow Lewis Countians, this is why Lewis County Community Foundation was formed: The pride of being a Lewis Countian and giving for our future.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Morgantown, West Virginia, City Council holds off on city manager contract

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A vote to renew the Morgantown city manager’s contract did not occur at Tuesday evening’s meeting. Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble was the first to raise issues with the contract renewal, questioning both the number of sick days it offered and the amount of time council members were given to review the new contract.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Dr. Kelly Nelson makes annual donation to Harrison County Schools funds, bringing total over $2 million

Dr. Kelly Nelson, founder of the Medbrook Children's Charity, brought his annual donation to Harrison County Schools to support the Nurses Discretionary Fund, the Children's Apparel Fund and a new program for this year, the Families in Transition Fund. These programs are focused on ensuring health needs are met, ensuring children are clothed and getting families off of the streets.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Heath named CEOS Outstanding Member of the Year

The five Lewis County CEOS clubs held their annual Achievement Banquet Thursday, December 15 at Broad Street United Methodist Church. Susie Heath of the Vandalia Club was named Outstanding Member of the Year. The Berlin CEOS Club was named Outstanding Club of the Year. “The 2022 Lewis County CEOS Achievement...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

City of Buckhannon approves legal bond counsel

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Buckhannon voted to approve their legal bond counsel for the Stockert Youth Center (SYCC) Multipurpose Building Project during Thursday’s City Council meeting. All members were present, including one by telephone.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Upshur County Schools learn more about Reggio-Emilia Approach

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County School leaders recently participated in an immersive learning study in Italy involving the early childhood education Reggio-Emilia Approach. In collaboration with the June Harless Center of Marshall University and WVU, leaders and educators from the United States visited preschools and infant-toddler centers.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

County schools host holiday concerts

The first elementary school concerts were held since the COVID-19 pandemic, with Robert L. Bland Middle School and Lewis County High School giving memorable performances as well. Music Teacher Noel Hardman teaches music at Roanoke Elementary School and Leading Creek Elementary School, and conducted her students in a program filled...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Channel 3 releases lineup for Dec. 25-30

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The Channel 3 schedule for the upcoming week. Channel 3 is the local leased access channel for Buckhannon and some surrounding areas. It is operated by Mountain State Video Imaging LLC in association with Upshur Computers LLC. Sunday, Dec. 25.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

An open message to the staff and administrators in Lewis County

I’ve been working in West Virginia public schools for over 20 years and this has only happened a handful of times. It is my great pleasure to describe my experience in Lewis County. I was conducting a joint teacher/student workshop on Office 365 tools. What I observed during my time in Lewis County will stay with me for a long time to come.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Pies in the face reward for food drive collection

Roanoke Elementary School students got to throw pies at their teachers as a reward for participating in the school’s food drive. The students collected over 1,000 cans of food for Our Neighbor. Jane Lew Elementary School students also collected items for the backpack program at their school. Mrs. Riffle...
ROANOKE, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Senior hits on all cylinders at Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears improved their record to 4-0 on the season Tuesday with a 55-32 road victory against the Bridgeport Indians. Fairmont Senior’s two headliners, Zycheus Dobbs and DeSean Goode, each filled the stat sheet Tuesday as Dobbs scored a game-high 24 points to go along with four assists and seven steals while Goode posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

'Maids stay unbeaten with 56-42 win over Sissonville

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County picked up its fifth win in as many games on Tuesday night, using a strong opening quarter and 10 3-pointers to take down Sissonville for the second time this season by a score of 56-42. Lewis County continued to shoot well from long range, knocking down 10 of 28 3-point attempts on the night, including a pair each from Bryn Hunt and Ella Pinkney in the opening period as the Minutemaids got out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Board of Education discusses free admission, revenue

Loss of revenue at sporting events was discussed at Monday’s Lewis County Board of Education meeting. Lewis County High School Athletic Director Brian Fisher and secretary Becky Markley spoke on the issue. Lewis said that she has checked with Robert L. Bland Middle School and they are not feeling the effects of letting students, senior citizens and veterans in free to events.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy