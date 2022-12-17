ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SD Loyal to host open tryouts ahead of 2023 season

By Amber Coakley
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Open tryouts will be hosted by San Diego Loyal SC next month, the club announced in a press release Tuesday.

On Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Valley Field on the University of San Diego campus, located at 5998 Alcala Park, the club will expand its recruiting pool while attempting to discover players before its fourth season in the USL Championship.

The team’s newly appointed head coach Nate Miller, along with the rest of the coaching staff, will scout the field for players they think has what it takes to land a professional contract and spot on the team roster, said SD Loyal.

Eligible participants must be between the ages of 15 to 35 and must register online as limited spots are available.

SD Loyal said it’s proud to give local and regional talent a chance at being part of the first team.

The 2023 USL Championship season begins in March 2023. Season ticket memberships are on sale now.

SAN DIEGO, CA
