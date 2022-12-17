Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Picks Surprising Name To End Roman Reigns’ Title Run
Roman Reigns has been the top star in WWE for years now and he’s been dominating the competition. The Tribal Chief has been carrying the Universal Championship for over two years, and he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Will Never Forget Eric Bischoff Calling Him When His Son Reid Died
The Nature Boy Ric Flair enjoys voicing his opinion and sharing his thoughts on hot-button wrestling issues, whether they be from the past or the present. He recently brought out a past incident involving WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Ric Flair took out some time to address the animosity between himself and Bischoff, but he also revealed why he respects Easy E.
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
ringsidenews.com
Lana Makes More Money From Her Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE
Lana was once heavily featured on WWE television, where she was involved in a feud with Nia Jax and others. Her run with the company ended after WWE released her due to budget cuts. Lana had a lucrative contract with the company, and her release shocked fans. Now it seems Lana made more money from her premium service than from her best years in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Puts Blame On Raquel Rodriguez For Their Current Issues
Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice. She became a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion and is currently engaged in a bitter feud with Shotzi Blackheart and Raquel Rodriguez. In fact, Rousey put the blame on Rodriguez for their current issues.
PWMania
Jim Cornette Shoots Wiliam Regal For Destroying His Credibility in AEW Segment
As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT. Regal recently defended his actions in the storyline about MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Regal stated in a backstage pre-recorded video interview that he was no longer required by the BCC and was attempting to teach them one more lesson. This was done to get him off the air.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Wants To Battle Roman Reigns & The Bloodline
WWE star Damian Priest of the Judgement Day has proposed that his group should clash with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction. The current iteration of the Judgement Day includes Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The original leader and founder of the group Edge was kicked out in June.
PWMania
Women’s World Featherweight Title Match Added to MLW Blood And Thunder
Major League Wrestling has added another title match to its upcoming Blood and Thunder event. MLW announced today that the current MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend her title against Zoey Skye. This will be Taya Valkyrie’s fifth title defense of the MLW Women’s World Featherweight...
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Gives Thumbs Up From Hospital Bed After Back Injections
Kurt Angle is one of the best in-ring performers to ever grace a WWE ring. His technical ability was so fluid that it was hard not to take notice. Despite being a proficient technical wrestler, Kurt Angle used to take several heavy bumps in his career. It now seems like these bumps have come back to haunt him after retirement.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Was Afraid New Age Outlaws Would Legitimately Attack Him During WWE Live Event
Triple H is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world, and his contributions to the industry and never be understated. However, The Game has done some questionable things over the course of his career and gotten heat with a few people. This included The New Age Outlaws, whom Triple H once believed were going to attack him during a WWE house show.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Says Goldberg’s Superkick Didn’t Cause Bret Hart’s Concussion
Bill Goldberg has been blamed for causing the concussion that ended Bret Hart’s wrestling career decades ago. That caused animosity between Goldberg and Bret. However, a legend in the pro wrestling business believes Hart’s claims were not true. On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, former...
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Reportedly Making Big Money Following WWE Release
Last week was a rollercoaster for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday and it was reported the next day that she had been released from her WWE contract. Mandy was said to be in good spirits following her WWE release and it looks like she’s doing just fine.
PWMania
Hall of Famer Pulled From ECW Tribute Show by WWE Over the Weekend
WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Coach D-Von Dudley was scheduled to appear at the Battleground Championship Wrestling event this weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The plan was for him to appear at the convention after the show as well as with Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) in his match against Matt Cardona.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Loses Title Belt
WrestleMania 39 is set to take place from SoFi Stadium in April and WWE held a WrestleMania launch party a few months ago to build up hype for the event. WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg was on hand for the launch party and he was given a golden WWE Championship belt.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Enzo Amore Says He Would “Brutalize” MJF in a Promo Battle
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Real1 (Enzo Amore) was asked if he could beat AEW world champion MJF in a promo battle. “It’s not even a question. We don’t have to ask those questions because if that’s the truth of the matter, my phone is on. People know where to call me. People know where to find me. If you want to give the people that shit tomorrow, you’d be wasting a lot of time, money, and investment because that’s a build that deserves to be built. I’m not taking anything away from other people who do great work on the microphone, I want to see other people eat. Generational talent? I had ten years in this business. My first generation, my decade is done. What I did is undeniable. You can’t ever discredit it. I’m called a babyface because I got over. I don’t have to shit on the people and bury the people. I can make people love me. I can make people listen, cheer, chant. You can’t do that. Until you make people chant your catchphrases, love you, and book you as babyface, it’s easy to be a heel. It’s easy to shit on these people. It’s real easy. It’s called RC Cola, cheap fucking pop. When I said, ‘you’re sitting in your mother’s basement jerking off.’ ‘Fuck you.’ I didn’t curse for seven years. I didn’t curse or say a bad word. I created a word. SAWFT, Sawft. They made millions of Snickers bars sponsoring the history of WrestleMania. One and only corporate sponsor, Snickers. SAWFT, they made millions of Snickers bars in one campaign leading to the Hardys return match at WrestleMania. It was built for Enzo and Cass to win those titles. The Hardys came back to the greatest anticipation, the biggest pop in the history of wrestling maybe. I was there, I was in that match, because the match was built on Enzo and Cass and nobody knew they were coming. To get your own match on the card at WrestleMania for the tag titles in a ladder match. Get the fuck out of here. Don’t compare apples to oranges.”
ComicBook
WWE: New Name Pitched to Dethrone Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns has successfully defended his world championship 25 times since first winning the Universal Championship in August 2020. Since then he has merged the title with the WWE Championship to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has taken down the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Goldberg and Edge. The big theory going into 2023 is that he'll drop one of the titles at some point and that either Cody Rhodes or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (or both) will challenge him at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
PWMania
Dolph Ziggler Says He’s Ready To Steal Show At Any Time, But Likes Being Helpful Veteran
Dolph Ziggler is all about being a helpful veteran to other talents in WWE. But he’s also all about stealing the show on a moments’ notice. The WWE Superstar recently spoke about this during an appearance on the Andy’s Hall Access program for an in-depth interview. Featured...
PWMania
Rocky Romero Addresses “Stressful Situation” With The Good Brothers and WWE – NJPW, AJ Styles
NJPW star Rocky Romero recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss the “stressful situation” surrounding The Good Brothers’ WWE returns while still working for NJPW. Luke Gallows and NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson made their first appearances for WWE in October, after being...
