Read full article on original website
Related
Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Every December Day 'Til Christmas
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a parental truth universally acknowledged that Elf on the Shelf is the bane of so many holiday seasons. But alas, here we are at the start of December — and for many parents, that means you’ve brought out the Elfie. Maybe you have a love-hate relationship (or, OK, a hate-hate relationship) with the wily little guy. But chances are, your kids love him. And hey, the internet loves him. He’s basically the best thing to happen to holiday mischief...
Woman stands outside in the cold to make sure her Christmas tree looks 'good enough' seen through the living room window
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I loved putting up the family Christmas tree when I was growing up, but my mother hated it. I didn't understand why she didn't rejoice the day we brought our tree home for the holiday season back then, but I do now.
Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors
Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display
Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
macaronikid.com
Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Experience
Irwindale Speedway & Event Center, the premier motorsports facility of its kind in Southern California, in collaboration with Mobile Illumination, the company known for its Christmas tree lighting extravaganzas at movie theatres, malls and theme parks throughout Southern California, today announced the highly anticipated return of its Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Experience. A crowd favorite for three years and counting, the Speedway has put an entirely new spin on this year’s experience by making it entirely walkable; and seeping families, from the moment they arrive, into the spirit of the holidays. Advance tickets for the Speedway’s biggest and brightest experience are available today at www.santasspeedway.com.
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
Upworthy
Santa gets a boyfriend in Christmas ad and it's winning hearts
Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 25, 2021. It has since been updated. The Norwegian postal service has a tradition of making an annual 'holiday movie' and one released in 2021, featuring a gay love story, is getting everyone emotional. Posten, Norway's national postal service, released a four-minute short film "When Harry met Santa." Posten’s marketing director Monica Solberg said Christmas is a time to celebrate love, and what better than a gay love story to promote inclusiveness and happiness. Solberg said the pandemic has been hard on everyone and Posten's ad was to spread a little cheer and love. “It has been a dark year for everyone—A global pandemic, code red for our planet, refugee crisis and more,” Solberg told LGBTQ Nation. “Perhaps what we need this year is a warm and heartfelt love story? A celebration of the fact that we can love whomever we want in Norway, despite everything bad that happens around the world.”
Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing
Joplin, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is just right around the corner, and that often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While […]
A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences
Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.
The 11 Best Outdoor Christmas Lights of 2022
The Yiqu LED Christmas String Lights are great for decorating your home’s exterior because they’re extremely versatile and reasonably priced.
Festive garden events to get you into the Christmas spirit
If you want to add sparkle to your life in the run-up to Christmas, open gardens, garden centres and historic houses are all holding events to get you in a festive mood.The RHS gardens in Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Essex, Surrey and Devon are already a beacon of light with their fantastic Glow festivals (rhs.org.uk), which run untill December 30, where visitors can follow twinkling trails, illuminated sculptural trails and see winter blooms in a new light as dusk falls. View this post on Instagram ...
You can visit these festive New England mansions this holiday season
Plan an outing at one of these eight stunning holiday destinations. New England is full of historic mansions, and many of them host special programming during the final months of the year. Add a little luxury to your holiday season at one (or all) of these eight gorgeous properties. Castle...
macaronikid.com
Christmas tree craft for kids
Searching for season art project to do with your little one? This is the perfect, simple Christmas crafts for kiddos of all ages! Once they are done you can hang them up as ornaments, or use as Christmas cards. the holiday season can be stressful, and exspensive, so I put together this diy project with your wallet in mind. You should have these few materials laying around the house somewhere, and as a bonus it will keep your kids super entertained for a while!
findingfarina.com
How To Decorate Stairs for Christmas
Are you looking to give your home a festive look full of Christmas spirit? How do you decorate the stairs for Christmas?. There’s nothing more festive and warm than a fully decorated Christmas area. There are many ways to bring the spirit to your stairs, making your home more comfortable for your family and yourself.
Upworthy
Toy factory run by volunteers continues legacy of giving away toys to children in need for free
As a child, have you ever imagined walking into a place full of toys and you are allowed to pick and choose the ones you want all for free? That's Tiny Tim's Toy Foundation for any child. They gift children in need around the world wooden cars with painted smiles. Their factory is located in West Jordan, Utah.
macaronikid.com
A Muslim Mom’s Search for Santa
Imagine for a moment that you were born to immigrant parents and that much of your childhood was shaped by their adjustment to living in this country while keeping what they could of their own traditions and non-Christian faith. There was no mention of Christmas or Santa Claus in your home, and it wasn’t until you attended public school that you first heard about this incredible holiday with presents brought down a chimney by a cheerful man in a red suit. Santa, to you, would be just another wonderful American character - like Snoopy or Scooby-Doo.
8 Helpful Tips for Keeping Pets Out of Christmas Trees
Having pets doesn’t mean sacrificing the well-being of your Christmas tree. There are easy measures you can take to keep your Christmas tree pet-proof.
kellyelko.com
12 Years of Christmas – The Best of My Christmas Home Tours!
I’m going where no blogger has gone before! I am taking you on a stroll down Christmas memory lane and sharing my past 12 years of Christmas Home Tours! I’ll share the good, the bad, and the ugly (sometimes very ugly)! But one thing you will get is TONS of Christmas decorating inspiration because each tour has some very unique ideas that you can mix and match and use in your decorating! Plus, you’ll see the progression of my decorating style and how it’s evolved over the years. So hop into my magical sleigh and lets head back to my best Christmas home tours.
Comments / 0