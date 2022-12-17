Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: December 20, 2022
500 block of N. Spring St., first-degree terroristic threatening. Walmart, 406 E. 22nd St., theft of property valued at $1,000 or less. A customer reported that her wallet was stolen from the front of a shopping cart while shopping at Walmart. Security footage was inconclusive in determining who stole the wallet, which was discovered under a rack of t-shirts. The woman’s debit card was the only thing missing from the wallet.
mysaline.com
Knuckle Sandwich Sis, Bounced from Bucket, Gatt Grabber & more in this week’s SCSO Summary
In this Crime Summary from Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) in Benton, Arkansas they reported the following recent incidents:. A Citizen reported his Ruger .380 was stolen from his deceased father’s house while family was there on Nov 17, 2022. The Investigation is ongoing. Knuckle Sandwich Sis. Domestic...
North Little Rock police investigating Monday night shooting incident
North Little Rock police are investigating a shooting incident in the 800 block of East 16th Street Monday night.
abc17news.com
Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit’s death was accidental
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A case file reviewed by a local prosecutor says that an Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program.” The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal investigation by Arkansas State Police. The 38-year-old died on his first day of training at a training academy in North Little rock. A medical examiner’s autopsy report later ruled that Parks’ death was an accident caused by a “sickle-cell” crisis. Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley declined to detail the issues he referenced with the culture of the training program.
KATV
'Wasn't an accident:' family and friends of Jesse Burk speak out on his murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. (PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. Officials with the department said on November 1 they found a dead body near Old Warren Rd and Gibbins Rd. JCSO said it wasn't until earlier this month that Jesse was identified and his death ruled a homicide.
Hot Spring County jail not housing inmates during sheriff transition
Inmates at the Hot Spring County Jail are being shipped out to other facilities. Why it's happening can be as simply explained as election shuffling.
mysaline.com
Drugs, Battery, and Failure to Appear in Today’s Saline County Mugshots on 12202022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KATV
Greater Archview Baptist Church, LRPD gives toys to over 140 kids
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Greater Archview Baptist Church in conjunction with CityServe and the Little Rock Police Department came together to give toys to over 140 children in the community. Their appreciation from families was cherished. Chief Photographer Marcus Mcdonald captured the event in action.
Pulaski County Sherriff's search for runaway 16-year-old female
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has asked for the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Mariyah Mitchel was last seen on December 11 leaving her parent's home on Harper Road in Little Rock. She is described as being about 5'2" in...
mysaline.com
Drugs, Drinking, and other Naughty List Behavior in this Weekend’s Saline County Mugshots on 12192022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
