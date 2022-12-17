ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

A closer look into weekend homicides in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past weekend, there were multiple incidents in Little Rock that resulted in 3 males being arrested. In our initial reports, we were given little information regarding what happened in a shooting that happened just after midnight on Sunday near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway in West Little Rock.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: Two arrests made in homicide of Jadon Shackelford

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has arrested two males for their involvement in a homicide that happened in January. On January 8, 2022, officers responded to UAMS in reference to a shooting, and once they arrived they found a victim who was identified as Jadon Shackelford.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

How you can avoid falling victim to car break-ins

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several people have taken to social media to share their experiences of getting their cars broken into at parks in Central Arkansas. "You feel violated," Doris Krain said. That's how Doris Krain felt after she discovered her car got broken into near the Big Dam...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police investigate North Little Rock double-homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Monday the North Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting that happened in the 800 block of East 16th street. According to reports, once officers arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside a...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Two charged with capital murder after shooting in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Two people have been charged with capital murder following a fatal shooting that happened in Little Rock. According to police, the incident happened at Torey Pines Drive, around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene after receiving reports of "shots fired." Upon arrival,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: December 20, 2022

500 block of N. Spring St., first-degree terroristic threatening. Walmart, 406 E. 22nd St., theft of property valued at $1,000 or less. A customer reported that her wallet was stolen from the front of a shopping cart while shopping at Walmart. Security footage was inconclusive in determining who stole the wallet, which was discovered under a rack of t-shirts. The woman’s debit card was the only thing missing from the wallet.
STUTTGART, AR
abc17news.com

Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit’s death was accidental

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A case file reviewed by a local prosecutor says that an Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program.” The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal investigation by Arkansas State Police. The 38-year-old died on his first day of training at a training academy in North Little rock. A medical examiner’s autopsy report later ruled that Parks’ death was an accident caused by a “sickle-cell” crisis. Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley declined to detail the issues he referenced with the culture of the training program.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

'Wasn't an accident:' family and friends of Jesse Burk speak out on his murder

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. (PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. Officials with the department said on November 1 they found a dead body near Old Warren Rd and Gibbins Rd. JCSO said it wasn't until earlier this month that Jesse was identified and his death ruled a homicide.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
KATV

Greater Archview Baptist Church, LRPD gives toys to over 140 kids

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Greater Archview Baptist Church in conjunction with CityServe and the Little Rock Police Department came together to give toys to over 140 children in the community. Their appreciation from families was cherished. Chief Photographer Marcus Mcdonald captured the event in action.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy