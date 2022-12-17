ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WKRG News 5

3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Warrant out for man involved in Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have issued a warrant out for a man's arrest involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Deputies say Khiry Alexander Walker is wanted for shooting at a man he got into an argument with. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 women accused of stabbings Monday, Tuesday morning: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were accused of two separate stabbings on Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said their officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard, near the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, around 6:30 a.m., after getting a report about a person being stabbed. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Arrest in 2014 murder: Suspect allegedly posed as cop before killing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a murder from 2014. Jervoris Scarbrough, 38, was arrested and charged with the 2014 murder of David Kyles, 29. Scarbrough is also charged with first degree kidnapping. In October 2014, officers found Kyles handcuffed and shot near […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Woman stabbed multiple times following argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they say a woman was stabbed Monday morning. When police arrived in the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Monday, they found a woman stabbed multiple times after an argument. She was later taken to the hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening according to authorities.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Legal Leaf on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola broken into twice overnight

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Legal Leaf says its store on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola was broken into twice Tuesday morning. Legal Leaf is offers quality legal THC products currently available in the State of Florida without any sort of medical card or prescription. According to Legal Leaf, the thief broke into...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 wounded in shooting on Emogene Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Monday morning on Emogene Street, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Emogene Street around 12:08 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the two male victims were leaving a residence when an unknown subject approached them and fired multiple shots into their vehicle, striking both victims.
MOBILE, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

STUDENT ARRESTED TODAY

A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer retrieved it from 16 year old Ethan Hancher’s front left pocket after he admitted to a school official that he had it on his person.
AL.com

Mobile police arrest suspect in 2014 cold case homicide

Mobile police have arrested a 38-year-old man on murder charges in the cold case homicide of a man who was handcuffed and shot dead eight years ago. Jervoris Scarbrough, 38, was arrested and charged with the 2014 murder of 29-year-old David Kyles, Cpl. Katrina Frazier of Mobile police said Monday.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Escambia County Sheriff's Office holds annual 'Shop with a Cop' event

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- It was a special day at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, where they held their annual "Shop with a Cop" event. One-by-one their names were called. More than 55 students were shocked as they slowly made their way through a room with employees from the sheriff's office, filling their arms with gifts and their hearts with cheer.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests elf after stealing deputy car with K9 inside

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they have arrested a mischievous elf. According to SRCSO, Nelson Nuisance, a.k.a. the ELF, was arrested Saturday morning for Christmas mischief. Nuisance has been caught messing with records, messing with the wires to computers at the department […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

