WEAR
Man charged with attempted homicide for weekend shooting in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 33-year-old man is charged with attempted homicide for a shooting Saturday in Escambia County. Khiry Alexander Walker was arrested Monday evening and charged with:. attempted homicide. possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. A warrant had been out for Walker's arrest. He is being...
16-year-old charged with using pocket knife at school: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies charged a 16-year-old student at Choctawhatchee High School for using a pocket knife on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the teen confessed to pulling out the pocket knife and using it to cut a piece of paper. Deputies retrieved the knife from his front […]
WALA-TV FOX10
3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
2 men arrested for allegedly scamming residents in pine straw sales: Fairhope Police
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department said two people were arrested following nearly a month scam involving door-to-door sales of pine straw, according to a Facebook Post from the FHP. Jarel Farley, 26, and Stanchavious Turner, 23, both residents of Georgia, were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Farley is charged with two counts […]
WEAR
2 women accused of stabbings Monday, Tuesday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were accused of two separate stabbings on Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said their officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard, near the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, around 6:30 a.m., after getting a report about a person being stabbed. […]
WEAR
Legal Leaf owner speaks on multiple burglaries in just over month in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Six break-ins in just over six weeks at a delta-8 store in Pensacola. Now the business owner and his family want to know who's behind it. Delta-8 is a substance found in cannabis that produces similar effects to marijuana. That's part of the reason the owners of...
Arrest in 2014 murder: Suspect allegedly posed as cop before killing
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a murder from 2014. Jervoris Scarbrough, 38, was arrested and charged with the 2014 murder of David Kyles, 29. Scarbrough is also charged with first degree kidnapping. In October 2014, officers found Kyles handcuffed and shot near […]
MPD: Woman stabbed multiple times following argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they say a woman was stabbed Monday morning. When police arrived in the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Monday, they found a woman stabbed multiple times after an argument. She was later taken to the hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening according to authorities.
WEAR
Legal Leaf on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola broken into twice overnight
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Legal Leaf says its store on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola was broken into twice Tuesday morning. Legal Leaf is offers quality legal THC products currently available in the State of Florida without any sort of medical card or prescription. According to Legal Leaf, the thief broke into...
2 wounded in shooting on Emogene Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Monday morning on Emogene Street, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Emogene Street around 12:08 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the two male victims were leaving a residence when an unknown subject approached them and fired multiple shots into their vehicle, striking both victims.
navarrenewspaper.com
WEAR
Deputies: Man armed with alleged machete shot several times in Warrington
WARRINGTON, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a man was shot several times after approaching a home with an alleged machete in Warrington. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Decatur Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies say the shooting victim did not live at the...
Mobile police arrest suspect in 2014 cold case homicide
Mobile police have arrested a 38-year-old man on murder charges in the cold case homicide of a man who was handcuffed and shot dead eight years ago. Jervoris Scarbrough, 38, was arrested and charged with the 2014 murder of 29-year-old David Kyles, Cpl. Katrina Frazier of Mobile police said Monday.
WEAR
Escambia County Sheriff's Office holds annual 'Shop with a Cop' event
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- It was a special day at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, where they held their annual "Shop with a Cop" event. One-by-one their names were called. More than 55 students were shocked as they slowly made their way through a room with employees from the sheriff's office, filling their arms with gifts and their hearts with cheer.
WEAR
Troopers looking for brown pickup truck involved in hit-and-run in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Troopers are looking for a pickup truck involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run in Escambia County last week. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Edison Drive and Garfield Drive. A 20-year-old Molino man was injured in the crash. The victim tells WEAR News he was...
Pedestrian killed in Escambia County, Florida Highway Patrol investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that killed one pedestrian on New Warrington Road in Escambia County. On Dec. 17, at 10:06 p.m., a pedestrian was attempting to cross State Road 295 (New Warrington Road,) and was struck by a red Ford sedan. FHP said the […]
Florida Highway Patrol trying to identify driver who hit pedestrian and fled
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run on Dec. 14. At 9:30 a.m., on Dec. 14, FHP said a 20-year-old male pedestrian was struck by an unknown dark brown pickup truck in the area of […]
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests elf after stealing deputy car with K9 inside
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they have arrested a mischievous elf. According to SRCSO, Nelson Nuisance, a.k.a. the ELF, was arrested Saturday morning for Christmas mischief. Nuisance has been caught messing with records, messing with the wires to computers at the department […]
