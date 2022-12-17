ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Larry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott now owns dishonorable distinction after loss to Jaguars

Dak Prescott might as well change his name to Dak Peterman after Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were left with egg on their faces in Week 15, blowing a 17-point in the second half and eventually losing in overtime to Jacksonville by a 40-34 final. The coup de grace was when Prescott threw a pick-six during the extra period to seal his team’s fate (video here).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Should Keelan Cole’s touchdown have counted for Raiders?

Before the New England Patriots self-destructed with one of the dumbest plays ever, the Las Vegas Raiders got a nice break on a play in the end zone. The Raiders were down 24-17 with 44 seconds left and had a 2nd-and-10 from the New England 30. Derek Carr threw a pass into the end zone... The post Should Keelan Cole’s touchdown have counted for Raiders? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
purplePTSD.com

The NFL Has Learned Its Lesson with the 2022 Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have now been the architects of two miraculous comebacks this season, and overall, they’ve won seven games via 4th quarter comebacks led by QB Kirk Cousins. In Week 10, they orchestrated a 17-point comeback to topple the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Then in Week 15, they nearly doubled that impressive outing by overcoming a 33-point deficit against the Colts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AOL Corp

Ex-Patriots LB, NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest charged with alleged assault at Hollywood nightclub

Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles on Monday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office told local media that McGinest turned himself in early Monday morning for an alleged incident that took place at a West Hollywood nightclub earlier in December. McGinest provided a statement, was charged and then released on $30,000 bond, per the reports. Authorities didn't release further details of the alleged assault.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Bengals deal Tom Brady the type of loss he almost never has and look very ready for another Super Bowl run

The Cincinnati Bengals were record-breakers in their 34-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to Sunday’s game, Tom Brady-led teams were 159-3 overall, and 89-0 at home, when they led by 17 points at any moment in the game. That particular record has a new blemish, and it comes after it looked like the Buccaneers were going to be the story early on.
CINCINNATI, OH

