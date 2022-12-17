Dak Prescott might as well change his name to Dak Peterman after Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were left with egg on their faces in Week 15, blowing a 17-point in the second half and eventually losing in overtime to Jacksonville by a 40-34 final. The coup de grace was when Prescott threw a pick-six during the extra period to seal his team’s fate (video here).

