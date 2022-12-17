Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
NFL fans are floored and blamed Colts quarterback Matt Ryan after the Vikings stun in largest comeback win in league history
Ryan was also on the wrong end of the largest Super Bowl comeback in history when the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in 2017.
Dak Prescott now owns dishonorable distinction after loss to Jaguars
Dak Prescott might as well change his name to Dak Peterman after Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were left with egg on their faces in Week 15, blowing a 17-point in the second half and eventually losing in overtime to Jacksonville by a 40-34 final. The coup de grace was when Prescott threw a pick-six during the extra period to seal his team’s fate (video here).
Watch: Kevin O'Connell chokes up in locker room speech after famous Colts win
'I will ride with this group!'
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
Ndamukong Suh Blatantly Slapped Justin Fields in the Head While He Was Sliding and There Was No Flag
VIDEO: Ndamukong Suh gets away with slapping Justin Fields in the head.
Should Keelan Cole’s touchdown have counted for Raiders?
Before the New England Patriots self-destructed with one of the dumbest plays ever, the Las Vegas Raiders got a nice break on a play in the end zone. The Raiders were down 24-17 with 44 seconds left and had a 2nd-and-10 from the New England 30. Derek Carr threw a pass into the end zone... The post Should Keelan Cole’s touchdown have counted for Raiders? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The NFL Has Learned Its Lesson with the 2022 Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have now been the architects of two miraculous comebacks this season, and overall, they’ve won seven games via 4th quarter comebacks led by QB Kirk Cousins. In Week 10, they orchestrated a 17-point comeback to topple the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Then in Week 15, they nearly doubled that impressive outing by overcoming a 33-point deficit against the Colts.
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special. There cannot be middle ground, so the 2022 Minnesota Vikings are both — incredibly fraudulent and incredibly special at the same time, according to NFL Network and, in particular, Kyle Brandt. The Vikings completed the largest comeback...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
Chiefs fans express displeasure with the officiating in KC’s overtime win over Texans
It’s fair to say Chiefs fans were not happy with referee Carl Cheffers and the officials on Sunday.
Raiders' Derek Carr Entire Comments Post Win Over Patriots
The Las Vegas Raiders improved to 6-8 after beating the New England Patriots 30-24 here at Allegiant Stadium.
AOL Corp
Ex-Patriots LB, NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest charged with alleged assault at Hollywood nightclub
Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles on Monday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office told local media that McGinest turned himself in early Monday morning for an alleged incident that took place at a West Hollywood nightclub earlier in December. McGinest provided a statement, was charged and then released on $30,000 bond, per the reports. Authorities didn't release further details of the alleged assault.
NFC North Week 16 power rankings: Vikings win the division
The race for the NFC North division crown has finally come to an end and not surprisingly, it’s the Minnesota Vikings who claim the title. What is surprising, however, was the way they were able to do with their historic comeback. But when two more teams in the division,...
AOL Corp
Bengals deal Tom Brady the type of loss he almost never has and look very ready for another Super Bowl run
The Cincinnati Bengals were record-breakers in their 34-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to Sunday’s game, Tom Brady-led teams were 159-3 overall, and 89-0 at home, when they led by 17 points at any moment in the game. That particular record has a new blemish, and it comes after it looked like the Buccaneers were going to be the story early on.
