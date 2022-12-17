ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

county17.com

Wind Chill Warning, Advisory in effect as bitter cold blankets region; wind chills to -55 possible

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Bitterly cold air has settled into the Plains for a spell. Coupled with gusty winds for the next few days, and staying warm will be somewhat of a challenge. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a Wind Chill Advisory, in effect now through 11 p.m., as wind chills below -30 are possible. The forecast calls for a slight chance for snow after 3 p.m. with a high of 12 degrees. With a light southeast wind 8 to 13 mph in the morning, sustained wind chills of -13 are expected as gusts reach 22 mph.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Man rescues blind, pregnant horse caught in snowstorm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - A South Dakota man went the extra mile to help save a horse stuck in the snow. KOTA reports resident Noah Tietsort got on his snowmobile and rescued a pregnant mare caught in last week’s snowstorm. The horse is reportedly blind and got...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Snowstorm depletes Cornerstone Rescue Mission supplies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow and below freezing temperatures can be dangerous for anyone who is outside for long periods of time. But the Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City is offering help to some of the people who need it. Last week due to the snow more people...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

A fast bathroom trip for pets during extreme wind-chill

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In extreme cold wind-chill temperatures, fingers and toes can be threatened by frostbite in under ten minutes and our furry friends have the same risk. With this risk, the Humane Society of the Black Hills has a system for their dogs that need to go...
sdpb.org

Winter storm throws retailers a knuckleball during holiday shopping season

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas with the arrival of seasonal weather. Though last week’s severe winter storm means challenges for business owners reliant on holiday shoppers. Nathan Sanderson, executive director of the South Dakota Retailers Association, expects a long week for retailers. “Right now, a...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

RCAS Snowday Update

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Last week Rapid City students were out of class because of the winter weather. Now parents are questioning why the district called for snow days versus e-learning days. Last week Bobbi Schaefbauer, community relations manager for the district, said they simply weren’t prepared for the incoming...
KEVN

Importance of Christmas bird counts throughout the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We all know that each ecosystem member relies on the others. Ornithologists at Wind Cave National Park completed their annual bird count on Dec 11. The winter bird species have been counted at the Wind Cave National Park to see if any species of birds were lower than usual.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Snowstorm didn’t extend RCAS schedule

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City area schools were closed last week for 3 days due to inclement weather, driving conditions, and staff. As of right now, no additional school days were added towards the end of the year. However, no online learning days were required on the days...
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Winter weather impacting west river

STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – With drifts approaching 6-8 feet in places, Winter Storm Diaz refuses to give Western South Dakota a break Thursday. The storm’s blizzard warning continues until Friday morning for most of the area. I-90 from the Wyoming line all the way out to Chamberlain is closed...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After days of fighting wind and snow, crews are finally able to open Interstate 90 throughout the state. Parts of I-90 east of Rapid City were opened in the morning and the remaining blocked stretches opened before noon. The Rapid City to Wyoming state line section was opened Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Here’s how Rapid City is adjusting services for the upcoming holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City will be adjusting hours for certain city services for Christmas and New Year’s. For the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday period, the Rapid City Landfill will be open until noon Saturday, Dec. 24, closed Christmas Day and closed Monday, Dec. 26. The Landfill will be open normal hours on Saturday, Dec. 31, closed New Year’s Day and closed Monday, Jan. 2.
RAPID CITY, SD
B102.7

Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals

Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Holidays are extremely stressful times for pets

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you think holidays are stressful on you, think about how much anxiety your pets have. The commotion, more visitors at their home, decorations, food; all this can pile on your pet, causing it to act out. Some signs for dogs under stress are being overly excited, jumping and begging for food and barking. Cats can be less tolerant of people or more withdrawn.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents

A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Ellsworth AFB receives international award for air show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ellsworth Air Force Base announced this weekend that they’ve received an international award for the organization of the air show this past spring. The Dick Schram Memorial Community Relation Award is received by military bases that set new standards of including the civilian community into the planning and execution of events.
BOX ELDER, SD
KEVN

USD bound Kieffer looks to deliver big season for RC Christian

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Olivia Kieffer has signed on to play her college basketball at the division one level for the University of South Dakota. But first she is focused on delivering a big senior season at Rapid City Christian. Kieffer has gotten off to a good start leading the Comets to the semifinals of last week’s Lakota Nation Invitational.
RAPID CITY, SD

