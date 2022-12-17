RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you think holidays are stressful on you, think about how much anxiety your pets have. The commotion, more visitors at their home, decorations, food; all this can pile on your pet, causing it to act out. Some signs for dogs under stress are being overly excited, jumping and begging for food and barking. Cats can be less tolerant of people or more withdrawn.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO