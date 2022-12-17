ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

3-star California defensive lineman Lucas Conti decommits from Arizona

Arizona is expected to sign a pretty large number of recruits on Wednesday, but that group will not include one of its earliest 2023 pledges. Lucas Conti, a 3-star defensive lineman from Corona, Calif., has decommitted from the Wildcats on the eve of the Early Signing Period. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Junior college defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto commits to Arizona

It has been a busy, and very successful, last few days for Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats on the recruiting trail. And the good news keeps on flowing. On Monday, junior college defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto announced his commitment to the ‘Cats. Mailoto, who is 6-foot-3 and 275...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Kerr Kriisa hits 6 3-pointers as No. 5 Arizona cruises past Montana State

A week ago, Kerr Kriisa had to leave Arizona’s game early due to an illness. A few days later, he still didn’t look 100 percent. Whatever he had seems to have passed. Kriisa hit six 3-pointers, the highest scoring of six Wildcats in double-figures in a 85-64 win over Montana State on Tuesday night at McKale Center.
BOZEMAN, MT
azdesertswarm.com

How to watch and what to expect when No. 18 Arizona visits UT Arlington

Arizona women’s basketball has to be feeling good about itself after the big win over Baylor on Sunday. The Wildcats wind up the pre-conference season with a stop at UT Arlington before they break for the Christmas holiday on Wednesday afternoon. The Mavericks are an interesting opponent because they...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona gymnastics places two on inaugural Pac-12 preseason watch list

Most sports in the Pac-12 have a preseason all-conference team. For the first time, Pac-12 gymnastics joins them with its preseason watch lists for returning athletes and newcomers. The Arizona GymCats placed Malia Hargrove and Caroline Herry on the list for returners that was announced by the conference on Monday morning.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What to watch for in Arizona men’s basketball’s pre-Christmas games

Arizona picked up its fourth win over a ranked opponent on Saturday night, leading to a jump to No. 5 in the latest AP poll. And right around the corner is the Pac-12 slate, which begins Dec. 31 with a visit to ASU for a game that figures to be a lot tougher than originally though.
TUCSON, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona

Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

Rick Barnes tired of Uros Plavsic's 'antics'

Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes wasn't real happy with senior forward Uros Plavsic's antics in Saturday night's 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona in Tucson. Plavsic was whistled for a technical foul after No. 6 Tennessee (9-2) had taken an early lead. It sparked a 6-0 Arizona (10-1) run that allowed the Wildcats to jump back in front. Plavsic was also seen getting into it with opposing players routinely throughout the game.
TUCSON, AZ
insideradio.com

KWCX Tucson To Convert To Non-Comm After $1.1M Sale To Relevant Radio Closes.

Relevant Radio has closed a $1.1 million deal to acquire a Class A FM and companion FM translator in the Tucson AZ market. The religious broadcaster on Friday picked up the keys for KWCX (104.9) and the Tucson-licensed translator K285DL at 104.9 FM from seller Todd Robinson. KWCX recently moved from Willcox, AZ to Tanque Verde, AZ which is within the Tucson market. Robinson bought the Class A FM from CSVJ in November 2020. Robinson picked up the translator as part of a deal with Lotus Communications in August.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Baby found dead near Grant, Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A baby was found dead near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. The TPD said authorities tried to treat the infant, but...
TUCSON, AZ

