azdesertswarm.com
3-star California defensive lineman Lucas Conti decommits from Arizona
Arizona is expected to sign a pretty large number of recruits on Wednesday, but that group will not include one of its earliest 2023 pledges. Lucas Conti, a 3-star defensive lineman from Corona, Calif., has decommitted from the Wildcats on the eve of the Early Signing Period. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound...
azdesertswarm.com
Junior college defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto commits to Arizona
It has been a busy, and very successful, last few days for Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats on the recruiting trail. And the good news keeps on flowing. On Monday, junior college defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto announced his commitment to the ‘Cats. Mailoto, who is 6-foot-3 and 275...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Cedric Henderson Jr. had to say after Arizona’s win over Montana State
Arizona had no trouble beating a solid Montana State team on Tuesday night, but Tommy Lloyd’s demeanor in the postgame press conference was more like that of a coach on the wrong side of the final score. “We won by (21), but you still have standards that you gotta...
azdesertswarm.com
WR Dorian Singer 3rd former Arizona player to transfer to USC, while 2 more ex-Wildcats headed to UMass
Lincoln Riley saw what Arizona did against USC in October and decided he wanted some of that. On Monday wide receiver Dorian Singer became the third Arizona transfer to commit to USC, joining defensive tackle Kyon Barrs and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace. Singer led the Pac-12 with 1,105 receiving yards this...
azdesertswarm.com
Kerr Kriisa hits 6 3-pointers as No. 5 Arizona cruises past Montana State
A week ago, Kerr Kriisa had to leave Arizona’s game early due to an illness. A few days later, he still didn’t look 100 percent. Whatever he had seems to have passed. Kriisa hit six 3-pointers, the highest scoring of six Wildcats in double-figures in a 85-64 win over Montana State on Tuesday night at McKale Center.
azdesertswarm.com
How to watch and what to expect when No. 18 Arizona visits UT Arlington
Arizona women’s basketball has to be feeling good about itself after the big win over Baylor on Sunday. The Wildcats wind up the pre-conference season with a stop at UT Arlington before they break for the Christmas holiday on Wednesday afternoon. The Mavericks are an interesting opponent because they...
azdesertswarm.com
4-star California OL Raymond Pulido flips commitment from Alabama to Arizona
There are a lot of signs you can point to in the past year or so that indicate Jedd Fisch’s “process” that he speaks of ad nauseam may be actually working. Flipping a recruit from Alabama belongs on that list. Arizona has earned a commitment from 4-star...
azdesertswarm.com
4-star 2024 shooting guard Jamari Phillips commits to Arizona men’s basketball
Arizona men’s basketball hosted top shooting guard Jamari Phillips for an official visit over the weekend. Phillips was impressed with what he experienced, so much so that he committed Sunday evening, giving Tommy Lloyd his first commitment for the 2024 class. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Phillips is the No. 6...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball moves up to No. 18 in Associated Press Top 25 after defeating Baylor
Defeating Baylor in Dallas on Sunday did more than improve the Arizona Wildcats’ record to 8-1 on the season. It also helped the team move up two spots to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 that was released on Monday. Arizona dropped eight spots after losing big...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona gymnastics places two on inaugural Pac-12 preseason watch list
Most sports in the Pac-12 have a preseason all-conference team. For the first time, Pac-12 gymnastics joins them with its preseason watch lists for returning athletes and newcomers. The Arizona GymCats placed Malia Hargrove and Caroline Herry on the list for returners that was announced by the conference on Monday morning.
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for in Arizona men’s basketball’s pre-Christmas games
Arizona picked up its fourth win over a ranked opponent on Saturday night, leading to a jump to No. 5 in the latest AP poll. And right around the corner is the Pac-12 slate, which begins Dec. 31 with a visit to ASU for a game that figures to be a lot tougher than originally though.
No. 18 Baylor falls to No. 20 Arizona in Coast to Coast Challenge
DALLAS, TX (FOX 44) — Any time a team turns the ball over 19 times, it’s hard to walk away with a win. That proved to be the case for the 18th-ranked Baylor Bears as the 20th-ranked Arizona Wildcats came away with a 75-54 win at the American Airlines Center. The Bears gave the ball […]
azdesertswarm.com
Cate Reese’s second straight double-double leads No. 20 Arizona to victory over No. 18 Baylor
After the Arizona Wildcats’ showing against Kansas in McKale Center on Dec. 8, it would be understandable to be worried about how the team would fare against fellow Big 12 member Baylor. No need to worry as UA put together a complete effort to defeat the Bears by the score of 75-54.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona
Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball vs. Montana State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to face the Montana State Bobcats. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Montana State game time, details:. Date: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Time: 6:30 p.m. MT. Location: McKale Center;...
Rick Barnes tired of Uros Plavsic's 'antics'
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes wasn't real happy with senior forward Uros Plavsic's antics in Saturday night's 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona in Tucson. Plavsic was whistled for a technical foul after No. 6 Tennessee (9-2) had taken an early lead. It sparked a 6-0 Arizona (10-1) run that allowed the Wildcats to jump back in front. Plavsic was also seen getting into it with opposing players routinely throughout the game.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona state senator-elect told a judge that ‘Antifa’ attacked her home. Police reports show something else
Justine Wadsack, a Republican who won election to the Arizona Senate last month, testified in t she was forced to leave her family home n because of attacks she believed were politically motivated. Tucson police records don’t support a newly elected state senator’s claim of repeated attacks by “Antifa” at...
insideradio.com
KWCX Tucson To Convert To Non-Comm After $1.1M Sale To Relevant Radio Closes.
Relevant Radio has closed a $1.1 million deal to acquire a Class A FM and companion FM translator in the Tucson AZ market. The religious broadcaster on Friday picked up the keys for KWCX (104.9) and the Tucson-licensed translator K285DL at 104.9 FM from seller Todd Robinson. KWCX recently moved from Willcox, AZ to Tanque Verde, AZ which is within the Tucson market. Robinson bought the Class A FM from CSVJ in November 2020. Robinson picked up the translator as part of a deal with Lotus Communications in August.
KOLD-TV
Baby found dead near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A baby was found dead near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. The TPD said authorities tried to treat the infant, but...
Gabby Giffords speaks to Catalina Foothills High School marching band
Giffords spoke to students about how music helped her recover after she was shot in 2011. Giffords and the Catalina Foothills High School marching band will be in the Rose Parade.
