Morgantown, WV

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU RB Commit DJ Oliver

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago
West Virginia received a commitment from class of 2023 running back DJ Oliver on Saturday Morning. He is the second running back to commit in this class.

Oliver was committed to USF but decommited nearly a week following a WVU offer.

The Pt. (FL) product held offers from Army, USF, Air Force, Florida Atlantic, Navy, UAB, and Middle Tennessee State.

Highlights:

Evaluation:

Standing at approximately six feet and weighing in at 235-pounds, DJ Oliver is a load coming out of the backfield. He uses his size bouncing off would-be tacklers before streaking down field, but credit goes his footwork as well.

He also contributes to the running game as a lead blocker, decleating a path for his teammates.

Oliver has nice hands coming out of the backfield and digs his foot into the ground to get up field and his vision and field awareness along the sidelines opens opportunities for big plays in the passing game.

He's run the wildcat, and played quarterback, even connecting on fade patterns in the endzone.

Oliver is a ball hawk on the defensive side of the football as well and would not be surprised if defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley doesn't get in his ear to switch sides because he is a ball hawk.

The West Virginia coaching staff looks for "football players" and they found one in Oliver, and potentially could have found another overlooked prospect.

