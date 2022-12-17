ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Multiple car crash in East Meadow leaves 2 injured

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police responded to a multiple car crash near North Jerusalem Road in East Meadow Saturday.

Officials say two cars were speeding down North Jerusalem Road when one of them crashed into a parked car. The impact launched the parked car into another parked car, then it ricocheted back into the road where the second vehicle hit it and sent it down the road.

Neighbors tell News 12 it sounded like three small explosions.

Police say they're still investigating the cause of the accident, but say there were only two minor injuries.

One man has been arrested for DWI.

Kathy Peranzo
3d ago

People are speeding down that street & East Meadow Ave way too often the police need to arrest and keep these dangerous people in jail. So they arrested a 20 yr old. Where was he coming from a local bar? This must stop you can’t even park in front of your own house anymore

