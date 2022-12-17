Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks to an overwhelming defensive performance and a stellar rushing effort, Louisville will hold onto the Keg of Nails following a decisive 24-7 win over former longtime conference rival Cincinnati.

Team Notes:

Louisville finishes its season 8-5, its best record since logging the same record in 2019.

The Cards even their bowl record at 12-12-1.

Louisville improves to 23-30-1 vs. Cincinnati.

Louisville's seven sacks are its second most in a bowl game, trailing the eight logged in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 1991. Seven players had at least a partial sack.

Louisville has two 100-yard rushers in a bowl game for the first time in program history.

Louisville rushes for 287 yards, its third highest total in a bowl game.

Louisville's 50 sacks this year match the single-season school record set by the 2000 team.

Player Notes:

QB Brock Domann was 10-of-18 passing for 92 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

RB Jawhar Jordan rushed for 115 yards on nine carries, including scoring runs of 49 yards and 41 yards. Jordan had his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season. Jordan had two rushing touchdowns in his Louisville career entering the game, doubling that with two scores today.

RB Maurice Turner rushed for 160 yards on 31 attempts. Turner had his first 100-yard rushing game at Louisville. Turner's 160-yard rushing total is the second highest by a Louisville player in a bowl game, trailing Lamar Jackson's 226 yards in the 2015 Music City Bowl. Turner's 160-yard rushing total is the highest in program history by a true freshman running back. Turner set a Louisville bowl record for most rushing attempts with 31.

TE Marshon Ford had two receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown. Ford moved up to a tie for eighth on Louisville's career list for touchdown receptions with 18, matching Deion Branch's career total. Ford caught a pass in the last 37 consecutive games of his Louisville career.

K James Turner set a Louisville bowl record for longest field goal by connecting from 48 yards on his only attempt. Turner's 20 made field goals this season are the second highest total by a Louisville kicker in a season, trailing Art Carmody's 21 made field goals in 2006.

LB Monty Montgomery led the Louisville defense with 13 tackles, one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. Montgomery's four forced fumbles this season are tied for fourth most by a Louisville player in a season.

LB Yasir Abdullah had nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1.5 tackles for loss. Abdullah moved up to a tie for second on Louisville's career list for tackles for loss with 43, trailing only Dewayne White. Abdullah moved up to eighth on Louisville's career list for sacks with 23.5. Abdullah set a new Louisville record with 61 games played in his career.



