ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14YkqA_0jmKgOZW00

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks to an overwhelming defensive performance and a stellar rushing effort, Louisville will hold onto the Keg of Nails following a decisive 24-7 win over former longtime conference rival Cincinnati.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Cincinnati vs. Louisville Wasabi Fenway Bowl Highlights (12/17/22) (; 2:15)

Team Notes:

  • Louisville finishes its season 8-5, its best record since logging the same record in 2019.
  • The Cards even their bowl record at 12-12-1.
  • Louisville improves to 23-30-1 vs. Cincinnati.
  • Louisville's seven sacks are its second most in a bowl game, trailing the eight logged in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 1991. Seven players had at least a partial sack.
  • Louisville has two 100-yard rushers in a bowl game for the first time in program history.
  • Louisville rushes for 287 yards, its third highest total in a bowl game.
  • Louisville's 50 sacks this year match the single-season school record set by the 2000 team.

Player Notes:

  • QB Brock Domann was 10-of-18 passing for 92 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
  • RB Jawhar Jordan rushed for 115 yards on nine carries, including scoring runs of 49 yards and 41 yards.
    • Jordan had his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season.
    • Jordan had two rushing touchdowns in his Louisville career entering the game, doubling that with two scores today.
  • RB Maurice Turner rushed for 160 yards on 31 attempts.
    • Turner had his first 100-yard rushing game at Louisville.
    • Turner's 160-yard rushing total is the second highest by a Louisville player in a bowl game, trailing Lamar Jackson's 226 yards in the 2015 Music City Bowl.
    • Turner's 160-yard rushing total is the highest in program history by a true freshman running back.
    • Turner set a Louisville bowl record for most rushing attempts with 31.
  • TE Marshon Ford had two receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown.
    • Ford moved up to a tie for eighth on Louisville's career list for touchdown receptions with 18, matching Deion Branch's career total.
    • Ford caught a pass in the last 37 consecutive games of his Louisville career.
  • K James Turner set a Louisville bowl record for longest field goal by connecting from 48 yards on his only attempt.
    • Turner's 20 made field goals this season are the second highest total by a Louisville kicker in a season, trailing Art Carmody's 21 made field goals in 2006.
  • LB Monty Montgomery led the Louisville defense with 13 tackles, one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.
    • Montgomery's four forced fumbles this season are tied for fourth most by a Louisville player in a season.
  • LB Yasir Abdullah had nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1.5 tackles for loss.
    • Abdullah moved up to a tie for second on Louisville's career list for tackles for loss with 43, trailing only Dewayne White.
    • Abdullah moved up to eighth on Louisville's career list for sacks with 23.5.
    • Abdullah set a new Louisville record with 61 games played in his career.

Gallery:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOZzz_0jmKgOZW00
View the 32 images of this gallery on the original article

NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY Sports' Eric Canha.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Brohm's first recruiting class at UofL will be a good one

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Immediately after being hired as Louisville's new football coach on Dec. 7, and before his introduction to UofL fans and media the next day, Jeff Brohm was on the phone to recruits. And it looks as if it could pay off with his inaugural class being one of the best groups ever for the Cardinals.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Centre Daily

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Lipscomb Bisons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With a pair of wins now in tow following a winless start, the Louisville men's basketball program will cap off their three-game home stand with a matchup against Lipscomb. The Cardinals still have work to be done, but it seems that they are starting to trend in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Lipscomb by 1. —After a record-setting season, Louisville punter Mark Vassett is entering the transfer portal. —Former Louisville RB Trevion Cooley is transferring to Georgia Tech, which means the Cardinals will see him again in the 2023 season-opener for both teams. —Jeff Brohm will host a National Signing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville LB Allen Smith Enters Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville linebacker Allen Smith has entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced Monday on social media. The 6-foot-2, 228-pound inside linebacker played almost exclusively on special teams during his time with the Cardinals, and saw a minimal role on defense. This season, he played just 10 combined snaps on defense across the games against USF, Wake Forest and Cincinnati; compared to 99 snaps on special teams during every regular season game. He only logged one solo tackle against Kentucky this season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville RB commit Logan Frazier sets signing date

Logan Frazier, a commit under the Scott Satterfield administration, has stayed loyal to the university despite the coaching change to Head Coach Jeff Brohm. But, if you know Logan’s story, then it is no surprise that his loyalty never wavered amidst all the personnel changes. Frazier’s family comes from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Dominates Cincinnati in the Trenches En Route to Fenway Bowl Win

BOSTON - Heading Louisville's Fenway Bowl matchup with Cincinnati, both teams were going to be short several top flight skill position players on both sides of the ball. For the Cardinals, quarterback Malik Cunningham, running back Tiyon Evans, wide receiver Tiyon Evans and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark all declared for the NFL Draft. On the other sideline, the Bearcats were going to be short their top six pass catchers and two two cornerbacks due to both the draft and transfer portal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 15 of the National Football League's 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville football players continue to make significant impacts across the league. Here are how former Cardinals fared in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, as well as the previous weeks:. Jaire Alexander.
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy