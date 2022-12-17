Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks to an overwhelming defensive performance and a stellar rushing effort, Louisville will hold onto the Keg of Nails following a decisive 24-7 win over former longtime conference rival Cincinnati.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville finishes its season 8-5, its best record since logging the same record in 2019.
- The Cards even their bowl record at 12-12-1.
- Louisville improves to 23-30-1 vs. Cincinnati.
- Louisville's seven sacks are its second most in a bowl game, trailing the eight logged in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 1991. Seven players had at least a partial sack.
- Louisville has two 100-yard rushers in a bowl game for the first time in program history.
- Louisville rushes for 287 yards, its third highest total in a bowl game.
- Louisville's 50 sacks this year match the single-season school record set by the 2000 team.
Player Notes:
- QB Brock Domann was 10-of-18 passing for 92 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
- RB Jawhar Jordan rushed for 115 yards on nine carries, including scoring runs of 49 yards and 41 yards.
- Jordan had his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season.
- Jordan had two rushing touchdowns in his Louisville career entering the game, doubling that with two scores today.
- RB Maurice Turner rushed for 160 yards on 31 attempts.
- Turner had his first 100-yard rushing game at Louisville.
- Turner's 160-yard rushing total is the second highest by a Louisville player in a bowl game, trailing Lamar Jackson's 226 yards in the 2015 Music City Bowl.
- Turner's 160-yard rushing total is the highest in program history by a true freshman running back.
- Turner set a Louisville bowl record for most rushing attempts with 31.
- TE Marshon Ford had two receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown.
- Ford moved up to a tie for eighth on Louisville's career list for touchdown receptions with 18, matching Deion Branch's career total.
- Ford caught a pass in the last 37 consecutive games of his Louisville career.
- K James Turner set a Louisville bowl record for longest field goal by connecting from 48 yards on his only attempt.
- Turner's 20 made field goals this season are the second highest total by a Louisville kicker in a season, trailing Art Carmody's 21 made field goals in 2006.
- LB Monty Montgomery led the Louisville defense with 13 tackles, one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.
- Montgomery's four forced fumbles this season are tied for fourth most by a Louisville player in a season.
- LB Yasir Abdullah had nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1.5 tackles for loss.
- Abdullah moved up to a tie for second on Louisville's career list for tackles for loss with 43, trailing only Dewayne White.
- Abdullah moved up to eighth on Louisville's career list for sacks with 23.5.
- Abdullah set a new Louisville record with 61 games played in his career.
Gallery:View the 32 images of this gallery on the original article
NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY Sports' Eric Canha.
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter
Comments / 0