Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Cohill Named Horizon League men's Basketball Player of the Week
For the second time this season and this month, Youngstown State senior Dwayne Cohill has been named the Nike Horizon League Men's Basketball Player of the Wee, the league announced on Monday. This is Cohill's third career weekly award after earning the honor on Dec. 5, 2022, and Dec. 13,...
100s brave cold for parade celebrating Cardinals, Raiders as state champions
Hundreds braved the cold Sunday morning to celebrate Canfield and South Range's big wins.
WFMJ.com
Canfield hockey wins Bay High School Holiday Hockey Tournament
The Canfield Cardinals hockey team finished a successful weekend, winning the Bay High School Holiday Hockey Tournament in Lakewood on Sunday. The Cardinals swept the weekend, beating Bay High School on Friday 4-2, Twinsburg High School on Saturday 9-0, and Brecksville-Broadview Heights on Sunday 10-0. Cardinals goalie Cory Knarr allowed...
WFMJ.com
Jones takes over Howland football program
Brian Jones is the new head football coach at Howland. He was approved at tonight's school board meeting. Jones was an assistant with Poland the last two seasons and was the head coach at Liberty in 2012 when the Leopards finished 9-2. He takes over a program with no winning record since 2020.
Local high school basketball schedule changes this week
Several area basketball programs have announced schedule changes for the upcoming week.
WFMJ.com
Eastwood Mall to host a celebration for Canfield football team
South Range and Canfield High School students and staff have a lot to celebrate, with both schools taking home the title of State Champions in their respective divisions. On Sunday, the City of Canfield held a parade and ceremony for both schools, but the party is far from over, with the Eastwood Mall in Niles getting in on the fun.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 20th
Vindicator file photo / December 20, 1997 | Jerry Hughes of North Lima was one of the estimated 4,000 Youngstown State University fans who made the trip 25 years ago to Chattanooga, Tenn. when the Penguins faced off against McNeese State in the NCAA Division I-AA national championship game. YSU won its fourth national championship by a score of 10-9. Coach Jim Tressel credited the victory to “great senior leadership and great fan support.”
Cortland woman wins $1M scratcher
A woman from Cortland won the top prize of $1 million on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio
Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
WYTV.com
Couple graduates from YSU together
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University’s fall 2022 commencement ceremony took place Sunday at the Beeghly Center. Around 700 students received their diplomas. For two of those graduates, it’s been a long time coming. Marco and Anna Ramunno are husband and wife with two little girls.
WFMJ.com
Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season
Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
4 Christmas destinations just a road trip away from Western Pa.
Here is a look at four holiday-themed destinations, in addition to Overly’s Country Christmas, just a road trip away that people can enjoy this Christmas season. Jimmy Stewart Museum in Indiana, Pa. “It’s a Wonderful Life” fans can learn more about the life of the film’s star at the...
Man has to leave burned house in Youngstown
A weekend house fire on Youngstown's South Side is forcing an elderly neighbor to find another place to live.
27 First News
John Dennis Lewis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Dennis Lewis, 75, of Niles, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, December 16, 2022. John was born on May 13, 1947, to Wilbert and Hilda Lewis and was raised in Cortland, Ohio, with his two sisters, Grayce Lewis and Dianne Stroble.
WFMJ.com
Chipotle opening location in Liberty Wednesday
Fans of burritos, tacos, and quesadillas will have another dining spot to choose from in the Mahoning Valley. A new Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in Liberty Wednesday. The new location is 4100 Belmont Avenue, about two miles from Liberty High School. The Liberty restaurant will be the second in...
WFMJ.com
'We did not take this decision lightly': TCTC to end ROTC program following next graduation
The Trumbull County Career and Technical Center (TCTC) will be ending its ROTC program following the graduation of the class of 2024. According to TCTC High School Director Paula Baco, this decision was due to a combination of low enrollment and the current Lieutenant Colonel retiring. Baco tells 21 News it is very difficult to find a replacement Lieutenant Colonel.
WFMJ.com
Ohio hunters check more than 15,000 deer during gun weekend
The extra weekend of deer gun hunting season in Ohio has closed. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), hunters checked 15,163 deer over the two-day period. Those numbers are way up compared to 2021, when hunters claimed 9,619 during the weekend. Hunters in Columbiana County checked 345...
Suspect arrested after following woman to class at YSU: report
A man was arrested Friday after a Youngstown State University student reported that he followed her to class.
Cleveland developer proposes office building on Snowville Road in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Cleveland developer has proposed a 95,600-square-foot office building at the southeast corner of Snowville and Barr roads, west of Ohio 21. Ray Fogg Building Methods would construct the office building, dubbed Snowville Business Center 3, on a vacant 19-acre parcel. The building would stand just west of two previous Fogg projects -- Snowville Business Centers 1 and 2, which are alternatively spelled Snowville Business Centres I and II.
Comments / 0