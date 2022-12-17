News 8, Toys for Tots team-up for GR8 Holiday Give in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 teamed-up with Toys for Tots for the GR8 Holiday Give in West Hartford to celebrate this holiday season.

The drive took place at the Westfarms Mall from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and members collected new, unwrapped toys for children in need.

During last year’s event, 3,700 toys and $1,195 in monetary donations.

