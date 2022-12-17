Commentary: Patience hard to come by these days, especially when it comes to struggling NFL coaches like Kevin Stefanski

Read full article on original website
Former Browns’ quarterback signs with new team
The Minnesota Vikings has signed former Cleveland Browns' quarterback Josh Rosen to the practice squad.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/19: Stefanski Confident, More Defensive Injuries, and a Message for Joe
This is a message for Joe Woods. The rest of you can skip to the links if you want. I’ve had a long career in corporate America before being able to dedicate myself to the OBR in 2019. I know what it’s like when you’re about to lose your job.
No Baker Mayfield magic as Rams eliminated by Packers
The Rams took the second-earliest exit of any defending Super Bowl champ, while the Packers stayed alive.
JR Smith gets rousing ovation during Cavaliers game, says he sees some similarities with 2016 title team
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- JR Smith -- a beloved piece of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 title team -- booked a late-night flight back home. His original plan was to come to Cleveland for the day and attend the Browns-Ravens game at FirstEnergy Stadium, getting a special invite to fire up the crowd as the honorary Dawg Pound captain.
Browns’ starter designated to return from injury
He has been out since suffering a knee injury last month
Is Baker Mayfield Enough to Keep Sean McVay with the Rams?
McVay has made no secret of his desire to take a job in the broadcast booth, but perhaps Baker can change his mind.
Cleveland’s physical play on both ends bothered Jazz: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers were just a bit too physical for Utah in Monday’s 122-99 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Jazz coach Will Hardy said Cleveland’s size and strength at both ends of the court was the difference in the game.
Can Joe Woods save his job with the Browns? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense appears to have turned a corner over the last few weeks. Have they done enough to save Joe Woods’ job as defensive coordinator?. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe answers that question in today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Is there a benefit to bringing Woods back next season?
