Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Strong first quarter carries Michigan past North Carolina in Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The No. 19 Michigan women’s basketball team entered the Tar Heel State for its highest-profile matchup of its season thus far at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. Facing No. 6 North Carolina, a strong team boasting multiple top-25 wins, the Wolverines had their work cut out for them if they wanted to prove they are among the nation’s top programs.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

What to watch for: No. 6 North Carolina at the Jumpman Invitational

The No. 19 Michigan women’s basketball team faces No. 6 North Carolina at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C. on Tuesday, and the Wolverines are facing an uphill battle with their first major upset opportunity of the season. The neutral site showdown — albeit just two hours away...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Michigan Daily

Mark Rosen fired after 24 years at Michigan

This story was updated Dec. 20 at 6:36 p.m. to include information about Mark Rosen’s leave of absence. After 24 years at the helm of the Michigan volleyball team, Mark Rosen’s tenure is over. Michigan Athletics announced Tuesday that it is firing Rosen, and he will not return...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
ANN ARBOR, MI
SpartanNation

Transfer Running Back Commits To Michigan State

Just hours after missing on one of their top high school running back targets, Michigan State football received a commitment from UConn transfer tailback Nathan Carter. He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2020, Carter was the lead back for Huskies in...
EAST LANSING, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Nabs Another Stud From The Transfer Portal

Michigan has been killing it on the field and because of that, transfers are looking at Ann Arbor as one of their top destinations of choice. Today, the Wolverines landed yet another potential impact player in Coastal Carolina's Josaiah Stewart. The 6-2, 230-pound Stewart was a former three-star prospect in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a few days away, but has not stopped working on previously uncommitted prospects. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive back D'Juan Waller earlier tonight. Throw in the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Another Transfer Portal Target

The Michigan Wolverines continue to knock it out of the park in the transfer portal, this time landing Drake Nugent - a veteran center from Stanford. Nugent is the second former Stanford player in a week to join Michigan's roster via the transfer portal, joining offensive tackle Myles Hinton (brother of former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton).
ANN ARBOR, MI
rockytopinsider.com

Local Running Back Announces Top Two, Commitment Date

Knoxville running back Desean Bishop announced a top two of Appalachian State and Tennessee Monday afternoon and plans to decide between the two Wednesday. Bishop shared the news on Twitter including his plan to sign Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET at the Karns High School auditorium. Bishop is a three-star...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WGAU

No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game

A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo

When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan

DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction

On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
DETROIT, MI

