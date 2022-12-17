Read full article on original website
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Michigan Daily
Strong first quarter carries Michigan past North Carolina in Jumpman Invitational
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The No. 19 Michigan women’s basketball team entered the Tar Heel State for its highest-profile matchup of its season thus far at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. Facing No. 6 North Carolina, a strong team boasting multiple top-25 wins, the Wolverines had their work cut out for them if they wanted to prove they are among the nation’s top programs.
Michigan Daily
Against North Carolina, Michigan faces defensive test ahead of conference slate
Throughout the first 10 games of the season, the Michigan men’s basketball team has displayed just about everything. It has come back late after sluggish starts and melted down after strong ones. It has played down to inferior opponents and hung with some of the top teams in the country.
Michigan Daily
What to watch for: No. 6 North Carolina at the Jumpman Invitational
The No. 19 Michigan women’s basketball team faces No. 6 North Carolina at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C. on Tuesday, and the Wolverines are facing an uphill battle with their first major upset opportunity of the season. The neutral site showdown — albeit just two hours away...
Michigan Daily
Mark Rosen fired after 24 years at Michigan
This story was updated Dec. 20 at 6:36 p.m. to include information about Mark Rosen’s leave of absence. After 24 years at the helm of the Michigan volleyball team, Mark Rosen’s tenure is over. Michigan Athletics announced Tuesday that it is firing Rosen, and he will not return...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Michigan State Edge, member of 2019 class, finds new home with Sun Belt program
Michael Fletcher entered the transfer portal on Dec. 3, leaving Michigan State. Fletcher has now found a new home in the Sun Belt conference. Fletcher is heading to Boone, North Carolina to play for the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Fletcher was a former 3-star edge rusher from the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite.
Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
Transfer Running Back Commits To Michigan State
Just hours after missing on one of their top high school running back targets, Michigan State football received a commitment from UConn transfer tailback Nathan Carter. He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2020, Carter was the lead back for Huskies in...
Michigan Nabs Another Stud From The Transfer Portal
Michigan has been killing it on the field and because of that, transfers are looking at Ann Arbor as one of their top destinations of choice. Today, the Wolverines landed yet another potential impact player in Coastal Carolina's Josaiah Stewart. The 6-2, 230-pound Stewart was a former three-star prospect in...
Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a few days away, but has not stopped working on previously uncommitted prospects. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive back D'Juan Waller earlier tonight. Throw in the...
BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Another Transfer Portal Target
The Michigan Wolverines continue to knock it out of the park in the transfer portal, this time landing Drake Nugent - a veteran center from Stanford. Nugent is the second former Stanford player in a week to join Michigan's roster via the transfer portal, joining offensive tackle Myles Hinton (brother of former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Hinton).
Four-star linebacker decommits from MSU days before National Signing Day
The 2023 recruiting cycle has been a strange roller-coaster ride for Michigan State football. Just as the Spartans had seemingly regained some momentum on the trail, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jayvant Brown decommitted from MSU on Sunday afternoon. The move comes a little over a month after Brown committed to Michigan State.
Late Kick: TCU's magical ride comes to an end against Michigan in the CFP Semifinal
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight as to why Michigan will outmatch TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal.
rockytopinsider.com
Local Running Back Announces Top Two, Commitment Date
Knoxville running back Desean Bishop announced a top two of Appalachian State and Tennessee Monday afternoon and plans to decide between the two Wednesday. Bishop shared the news on Twitter including his plan to sign Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET at the Karns High School auditorium. Bishop is a three-star...
No joke: Michigan woman wins $100K after scanning losing tickets in 2nd chance game
A Michigan woman thought she was the victim of a prank when she received a call informing her she won $100,000 in a second-chance lottery game. The woman, from Macomb County, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300 million Diamond Riches Second Chance game, lottery officials said. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was selected in a random drawing on Nov. 16.
3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo
When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan
We are still on track for a major winter storm later this week that will strongly impact holiday travel. I’ll discuss in detail below, but let me take you through the forecast for the week ahead in chronological order. Expect lots of clouds on this Monday, although some models...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan
DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction
On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
fox2detroit.com
Christmas winter storm timeline: When to expect snow, artic wind chills in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A winter storm will blast Michigan later this week, bringing both bitter cold and snow heading into Christmas weekend. Metro Detroit will be hit with high winds and dangerous wind chills, along with snow. What to expect. Snow will start around 9 p.m. Thursday as winds...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
