ESPN's Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away at this point. On New Year's Eve, Michigan is set to take on TCU, while Georgia is scheduled to face Ohio State. Who is going to emerge with the wins?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released...
Mohamed Ibrahim takes home Comeback Player of the Year honor

Mohamed Ibrahim suffered an injury last season that cut his year short. After making a fully recovery this season, Ibrahim was one of three players to earn the AP Comeback Player of the Year award. Ibrahim, along with former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. and UCLA LB Laiatu Latu, won...
Former Nebraska commit Malachi Coleman receives Crystal Ball prediction for Pac-12 team

Former Nebraska commit Malachi Coleman could be going to the hottest destination as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, Coleman received a crystal ball projection to land at Colorado. The Buffaloes have become 1 of college football’s more intriguing programs entering Wednesday’s Early Signing Period following the hiring of Jackson State’s Deion Sanders.
Kris Murray receives injury update, timeline for potential return per coach Fran McCaffery

Kris Murray’s 2022 season is going pretty well outside of a few injury issues. Murray missed the B1G opener against Wisconsin on Dec. 11 with a lower-body injury. Fran McCaffery cleared the air at Tuesday’s presser on when Iowa fans can expect Murray to be back from injury while setting the Iowa star’s status. McCaffery stated that Murray is listed as day-to-day and could potentially make his return on Dec. 29, when the Hawkeyes play Nebraska in Lincoln.
Purdue loses starting defensive lineman to trasnfer portal

Branson Deen won’t be sticking around to play for Ryan Walters in 2023. Deen announced Monday that he would be entering the transfer portal. He will have 1 year of eligibility remaining with his next program thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver granted to all players in 2020. A...
Iowa hoops star becomes 4th player to record incredible B1G stat in past 10 years

Filip Rebraca is in some pretty good company after his incredible performance against Southeastern Missouri State Saturday night. The senior center became just the fourth B1G player in the past 10 years to record at least 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in Saturday’s win. “MVP” doesn’t begin to describe his performance. The North Dakota transfer was 12-13 from the field and , alongside his impressive stats listed above, earned a block and a steal as well.
Minnesota grabs commitment from 2023 WR out of Indiana

Minnesota picked up a commitment from 2023 prospect T.J. McWilliams on Monday. McWilliams broke the news via his Twitter account. McWilliams is officially a 3-star WR per the 247Sports Composite. Minnesota beat out the likes of Purdue, Ball State, Akron, and Army for McWilliams’ signature. McWilliams comes in at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds.
Travis Vokolek pens heartfelt farewell to Nebraska following career with Huskers

Travis Vokolek’s time at Nebraska is up. After beginning his college career for Rutgers in the class of 2017, Vokolek spent his final 3 seasons with the Huskers. In the 2022 season, the tight end developed into a key piece for the passing attack with 20 catches for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns. He had 3 games with at least 3 catches, including 6 catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in a win against Rutgers.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ohio State LB and WR, members of 2022 recruiting class, shed black stripe ahead of Playoff

Ohio State is gearing up for the College Football Playoff, and more members of the freshman class for the Buckeyes are shedding their stripes. Early Tuesday, Ohio State confirmed that freshman linebacker Gabe Powers and freshman wide receiver Caleb Burton shed their black stripes to become full-fledged members of the Buckeyes. Both players were 4-star recruits out of high school.
Nebraska lands 3-star lineman for 2023 class

Jason Maciejczak is headed to the FBS level after all. Maciejczak, a 3-star lineman from Pierre (S.D.) announced Monday that he would be committing to Nebraska as a member of the 2023 class. Prior to this week, Maciejczak was expected to head to FCS North Dakota. Listed as a defensive...
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Wisconsin's Guaranteed Rate Bowl appearance

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the outcome of the games throughout college football’s postseason. Out of the B1G, that includes Wisconsin’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl game against Oklahoma State. Wisconsin heads into the game after a 6-6 regular season after finishing the year 4-3 under interim head coach Jim...
Early Signing Day primer: What you need to know about Minnesota's 2023 class

Note: All star ratings and all rankings are based on 247Sports and its composite rankings as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, unless otherwise indicated. PJ Fleck signed a 7-year extension this offseason, putting him under contract until 2029. The Minnesota coach has found a fitting home as coach of the Gophers. It’s a solid fit both ways, and Minnesota has done well under Fleck.
