Kris Murray’s 2022 season is going pretty well outside of a few injury issues. Murray missed the B1G opener against Wisconsin on Dec. 11 with a lower-body injury. Fran McCaffery cleared the air at Tuesday’s presser on when Iowa fans can expect Murray to be back from injury while setting the Iowa star’s status. McCaffery stated that Murray is listed as day-to-day and could potentially make his return on Dec. 29, when the Hawkeyes play Nebraska in Lincoln.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO