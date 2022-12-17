Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Suspected medical emergency leads to fatal crash, deputies say
WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A person is dead after possibly suffering from a medical event just before crashing their vehicle Monday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard a report of a crash on Tiki Lane just off Deerhorn Road at about 7:30 p.m. on December 19. Deputies said they discovered that a Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding paramedics, the LCSO said.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT AND FOR WARRANTS
A Portland man was jailed for an alleged theft and for warrants by Roseburg Police early Monday. Information from RPD said at 5:45 a.m. officers contacted the 34-year old after he was caught by construction workers allegedly stealing gas cans from a worksite in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
Moscow Police clear owner of Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon
MOSCOW, ID. — As police continue to look for the person responsible for killing four University of Idaho students, investigators are aware of certain aspects of the investigation that could help them catch the killer. Police have been looking for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was in the area during the killings for weeks. Investigators are aware of one...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR DUII/RECKLESS DRIVING
A Roseburg area man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday following an alleged DUII incident. A DCSO report said at about 1:30 a.m. a caller indicated that the driver of a pickup was possibly intoxicated as the vehicle was heading south on Highway 99 just south of Roseburg. The driver was contacted near the intersection of Highway 99 and Happy Valley Road near Green. The 42-year old performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests. He was detained after allegedly admitting to having had 6 beers. His blood alcohol level registered .20, which is 2 and a half times the legal limit for driving.
kqennewsradio.com
CITY EXPULSION VIOLATORS DETAINED INS SEPARATE INCIDENTS
Two City of Roseburg expulsion violators were jailed following separate incidents on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:00 p.m. a 29-year old man was found in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. Officers knew he was on his third warning as a violator. He was detained for second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,250.
kqennewsradio.com
MEDICAL ISSUE LEADS TO VEHICLE CRASHING INTO POWER BOX
A medical issue led to a vehicle crashing into the power box at a business on Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at about 4:50 p.m. a 55-year old man was driving east on Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard heading through the intersection with Northeast Stephens Street when he had a seizure and made a wide U-turn into the Jack in the Box drive-thru. The man’s vehicle came to a rest after striking the large power box, knocking out power to the fast food outlet. No other people or vehicles were involved.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO MEN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Two men were jailed for alleged disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police early Saturday. An RPD report said at 12:15 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Northeast Stephens Street after already coming numerous times for disturbances where neither party would stop antagonizing the other. A neighbor said they were accustomed to the men fighting but could now hear them fighting through the walls.
kptv.com
Woman killed in crash in Corvallis
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
philomathnews.com
Two people killed in separate Highway 20 crashes over the weekend
Highway 20 crashes this past weekend near Corvallis claimed the lives of two women, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. A multiple-vehicle crash on Saturday near Granger Avenue killed an 87-year-old woman and then on Sunday, a 47-year-old woman died in a crash west of Circle Boulevard. Thirteen people...
kptv.com
Multi-vehicle crash in Corvallis leaves 87-year-old woman dead, 2 injured
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 20 in Corvallis left an 87-year-old woman dead and two others injured Saturday evening, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash near Granger Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. An investigation showed that a Ford Explorer...
kptv.com
Eugene man arrested after bragging about his ghost guns on Facebook, police say
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 32-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday for unlawful firearm possession after he allegedly posted incriminating pictures online, according to Eugene police. Police said Joshua Allen Lampe created a Facebook page under a different name where he posted a picture of a 9mm handgun in early...
Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months
The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two months involving teenagers who died while in the agency’s custody, records obtained by the Capital Chronicle show. The settlements with the families totaled nearly $2.6 million, and one will lead to some policy changes at a provider that contracts with the youth […] The post Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was jailed for alleged criminal trespass by Roseburg Police Thursday morning. An RPD report said just before 6:50 a.m. officers responded to a business in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street after a caller said a man would not leave the store after being asked to. The 63-year old was identified and taken into custody.
kezi.com
One dead, two injured after multiple-vehicle crash north of Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- One person is dead and two are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 20 on Saturday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on December 17 on Highway 20 near Granger Avenue....
kezi.com
Man who brought dead woman to Albany hospital sentenced for causing her death
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. -- A man has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison for actions that led to the death of a 35-year-old woman earlier in 2022, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, on January 21 Charles Lynn Golliher, 51, dropped...
philomathnews.com
Vehicle crashes onto its side off Fern Road
An icy stretch on Fern Road south of Philomath appears to have factored into a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The motorist lost control of the vehicle in the area on Fern Road located between the two Powder House Road intersections. No injuries were reported. “The...
kcfmradio.com
Breaking: OPB Reports Targeted Fraud Against Customers
The President and CEO of Oregon Pacific Bank says that opb is currently aware of a targeted attack against its customers primarily in the Florence area. Ron Green says it started as just a few but has grown to about 25 individuals. “these fraudsters are claiming that there are fraudulent...
kezi.com
Bloodworks Northwest hosting blood donation drive for fifth anniversary of Amtrak train derailment
EUGENE, Ore. -- Bloodworks Northwest is hosting a holiday blood drive to bolster the supply of blood available for transfusions over the holidays. In 2017, and Amtrak passenger train derailed in Washington, killing three and injuring dozens. At the time, Bloodworks was able to send 150 units of blood to hospitals near the crash which helped save the lives on many passengers, several of whom were Oregonians. This week, Bloodworks is observing Washington State Blood Donor day, and highlighting the importance of having enough blood on hand for emergencies like the train derailment.
kezi.com
One-on-one with Eugene's newly sworn in Interim Ward 7 Councilor
EUGENE, Ore. -- There's officially a new face on the Eugene City Council: Lyndsie Leech was sworn in Monday morning in the mayor's office and is now Interim Ward Seven Councilor. “I felt called or compelled to accept this role,” Leech said. This comes as the seat has been...
kezi.com
Valley River Center vaccine clinic to close, Lane County Public Health says
EUGNE, Ore. -- The Community Access Center at the Valley River Center mall is set to close soon, according to Lane County Public Health. LCPH said operations at the Valley River Center clinic will be discontinued effective December 30. The clinic has been offering a number of vaccinations including COVID-19 vaccines since June. Officials said they have reviewed data about how many people actually use the clinic, and decided to refocus their resources on mobile services.
Comments / 4