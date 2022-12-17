Read full article on original website

Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Safety Rahmir Stewart commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule reportedly targeting high school HC from Texas for Nebraska coaching staff
Matt Rhule is reportedly targeting another coach to join his staff at Nebraska. The latest target was reported on by FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett. Rhule is reportedly going after Texas high school coach Bob Wager. Wager coaches at Arlington Martin High School. There is no news about what exactly Wager’s role at Nebraska would be if he decides to join.
Early National Signing Day 2022: Where Nebraska's top 2023 football prospects are expected to sign
By Nathan Charles Nebraska has averaged right around a dozen products for the past few seasons that have been rated by the various recruiting services. But for the hometown Huskers, they’ve been unable to keep several of those players in the state. There are some Class of 2023 recruits that ...
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Dylan Raiola, Miami, Malachi Coleman to Colorado
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he predicts whether Dylan Raiola will land at Nebraska...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska target decommits from ACC program after visiting Huskers
Kyron Jones might end up in the B1G after all. Jones decommitted from N.C. State Monday prior to the start of Wednesday’s Early Signing Period. The 3-star running back recruit has been linked to both Georgia and Nebraska following December visits to each campus. An explosive runner from Charlotte,...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska lands commitment from OL, key in-state prospect for class of 2023
Nebraska is still putting the pieces together for Matt Rhule’s initial recruiting class with the Huskers. On Monday, the program landed a pledge from another in-state prospect ahead of the Early Signing Period. The player is Mason Goldman, a 3-star offensive lineman out of Gretna, Nebraska. Goldman first received...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest
Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska beef: Load of in-state linemen set throwback tone in Huskers' 2023 class
A career as an offensive lineman for Sam Sledge began with a cram session. Life in the trenches wasn’t always the dream for the son of a former All-Big Eight Husker bulldozer. Sledge was a quarterback in middle school. A tight end as a freshman at Creighton Prep. Then...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule lands transfer commitment from ex-Georgia Tech QB, veteran with 3 years experience
Matt Rhule has landed one piece for his first quarterback room at Nebraska via the transfer portal!. Sunday evening, former Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims announced via Twitter that he is committing to Nebraska. A former 4-star dual-threat prospect in the class of 2020, Sims has 3 years of experience under his belt with the Yellow Jackets.
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman sheds light on downside of spotlight
When it comes to Nebraska football targets, there can be a ton of good and a ton of bad of being in the spotlight. On the one hand, Husker fans can make you feel like a kind as they celebrate every word you speak or post on social media. On the other hand, literally everything you say and do is going to be dissected by hundreds of thousands if not millions of people.
Report: Matt Rhule Attempting To Hire Prominent Texas High School Football Coach
As is the case for any prominent D1 hiring, the pressure will be on Matt Rhule to reimagine the Nebraska Cornhuskers' culture. If Tuesday's report from Zach Barnett of Football Scoop is any indication, Rhule won't be afraid to make hires from unorthodox sources as he settles in at Nebraska. ...
Kearney Hub
McKewon: Three takes on lineman Jason Maciejczak committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Pierre (S.D.) Riggs lineman Jason Maciejczak. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder:. Matt Rhule takes an FCS-bound player and makes him a Husker. Maciejczak was headed to North Dakota before last week, when he got a sudden offer from Nebraska. Maciejczak is not a stranger to NU — he's visited before — but he didn't pick up a lot of scholarship attention from most FBS or FCS schools in the Midwest. Until Nebraska. Sure, it's a risk. A lot of recruiting connects to calculated risks. Rhule, confident in both his assessment and that of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, is willing to take it here. Is it fair to call Maciejczak the Micah Kreikemeier of the 2023 class? Yep. Nebraska made an offer work via Zoom — due to a massive blizzard through central Nebraska and South Dakota — for a reason.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska OL reveals C-USA transfer destination
Brant Banks has made his decision of where he will spend the remaining years of eligibility. The former Nebraska offensive lineman will transfer to Rice to play football for the Owls. Banks has been been an academic All-B1G honoree in each of the last three seasons. He played in 4...
Kearney Hub
8 things we learned this week in Nebraska football
With early signing day rapidly approaching and the transfer portal in full swing, there's been plenty of news across Nebraska football. New head coach Matt Rhule has been making the rounds on the recruiting trail as Nebraska has earned some commitments prior to the arrival of the Dec. 21 early signing day. Meanwhile, the transfer portal continues to have an effect on Nebraska's roster.
saturdaytradition.com
Colorado LB, 3-star prospect for 2023, decommits from Nebraska
One piece of Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class has reopened his recruitment just a few days ahead of the Early Signing Period opening up. The player is Hayden Moore, a 3-star linebacker out of Aurora, Colorado with Power 5 offers from around the country. He was to the Huskers since June but decided to reopen his recruitment and decommit from Nebraska on Sunday.
saturdaytradition.com
Travis Vokolek pens heartfelt farewell to Nebraska following career with Huskers
Travis Vokolek’s time at Nebraska is up. After beginning his college career for Rutgers in the class of 2017, Vokolek spent his final 3 seasons with the Huskers. In the 2022 season, the tight end developed into a key piece for the passing attack with 20 catches for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns. He had 3 games with at least 3 catches, including 6 catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in a win against Rutgers.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Basketball has uneven weekend, QB transfer commit, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball program had what can only be described as an uneven weekend. Fred Hoiberg’s crew had a bit of a disaster on Saturday as they got dismantled by the Kansas State Wildcats, 71-56. The loss hit especially hard considering how well the Huskers had played in...
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
In Trev We Trust
Since he was hired by Husker A.D. Trev Alberts last month, every Husker fan wants to know if new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule is "the" guy to return the Husker football program to conference and national relevance. The answer is: it may take some time to find out. But we need to believe in the process and support both Rhule and Alberts' wisdom and experience.
Linebacker de-commits from Huskers
It has been a strong weekend for additions for the Huskers but they also lost a linebacker commit on Sunday night. Hayden Moore announced on social media he was de-committing from the program. He pledged to NU on June 21 but had been exploring his options after the coaching staff change in Lincoln.
Look: Prediction Made For No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola
On Saturday, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his de-commitment from Ohio State. Raiola, who had been committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes since the spring, is likely going to take his time before committing elsewhere. However, one recruiting expert...
