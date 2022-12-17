Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Related
saturdaytradition.com
AJ Barner, former Indiana TE, reveals B1G transfer commitment
A.J. Barner will be joining former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle in Ann Arbor it seems. Barner announced his transfer decision on Tuesday from his social media account. Both Tuttle and Barner are both heading to Michigan. Barner played in 22 games as a Hoosier. Barner had 361 yards receiving with 4 touchdowns during his time in Bloomington.
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Tuttle, ex-Indiana QB, reveals B1G transfer destination
Jack Tuttle announced during the season that he would be leaving Indiana. Now, the former Hoosier has revealed his transfer destination. As it turns out, Tuttle will not have to go far for his next stop. The former 4-star prospect out of California revealed he’s committing to Michigan and Jim Harbaugh’s program in Ann Arbor on Tuesday.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State lands transfer commitment from freshman LB out of UMass
Michigan State landed a transfer commitment from UMass on Tuesday. The linebacker is a Michigan native and is returning back to his home state. Aaron Alexander played in three games for the Minutemen this season and didn’t record any stats. Alexander later decided it was in his best interest to hit the transfer portal on Dec.12.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State lands transfer commitment from former Florida State DL
Jarrett Jackson is headed to Michigan State to wrap up his college football career. Jackson, making the second transfer of his career, pledged to play for Mel Tucker’s Spartans on Tuesday. The 2023 season will be Jackson’s sixth, made possible by the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver for 2020.
saturdaytradition.com
Early Signing Day Primer: What you need to know about Michigan's 2023 class
Note: All star ratings and all rankings are based on 247Sports and its composite rankings as of Monday morning, Dec. 19, unless otherwise indicated. Despite not having a top-100 recruit in their 2023 class, the Michigan Wolverines still have a strong haul coming in this cycle, ranked No. 20 in the 247Sports composite rankings.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State trending for DL transfer from Texas A&M, former 4-star prospect
Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye could soon be headed to a new stomping ground, by way of the NCAA transfer portal. 247Sports announced on Tuesday morning that Adeleye is trending toward Michigan State in the publications portal crystal ball. If Adeleye does indeed commit to MSU, he would be a real threat along the line of scrimmage. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5, the first day the portal opened.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football flips commitment of 2023 LB from B1G school
Michigan football grabbed a commitment from former Nebraska commit Hayden Moore on Monday. Moore broke the news from his Twitter account. Moore is a 3-star LB out of Aurora, Colorado per the 247Sports Composite. Moore decommitted from Matt Rhule and Nebraska on Sunday. Besides the Wolverines and Huskers, Moore also had offers from Iowa and Wisconsin out of the B1G.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan lands commitment from elite Coastal Carolina OLB transfer
Former Coastal Carolina outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart entered the transfer portal following head coach Jamey Chadwell’s departure for Liberty a few weeks ago. He was instantly seen as one of the top player in the portal, having played 2 seasons in Myrtle Beach. Stewart whittled his impressive offer list...
saturdaytradition.com
Nathan Carter, UConn RB transfer, commits to Michigan State
Star UConn running back transfer Nathan Carter announced Sunday morning that he would be transferring to Michigan State, perhaps ready to continue the line of talented running backs out of the Spartans program. Carter had 65 rushes for 405 yards and 1 touchdown this past season, playing in just 4...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Michigan State Edge, member of 2019 class, finds new home with Sun Belt program
Michael Fletcher entered the transfer portal on Dec. 3, leaving Michigan State. Fletcher has now found a new home in the Sun Belt conference. Fletcher is heading to Boone, North Carolina to play for the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Fletcher was a former 3-star edge rusher from the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo sets target date for Malik Hall's return
Tom Izzo and Michigan State have been playing without Malik Hall since the end of November. Hopefully, Hall is able to rejoin the lineup sooner as opposed to later. Hall has been sidelined after sustaining a stress reaction in his foot. That injury was expected to sideline the Spartan star for about 3 weeks, but he is not quite ready for a return to action.
Comments / 0