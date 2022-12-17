Tom Izzo and Michigan State have been playing without Malik Hall since the end of November. Hopefully, Hall is able to rejoin the lineup sooner as opposed to later. Hall has been sidelined after sustaining a stress reaction in his foot. That injury was expected to sideline the Spartan star for about 3 weeks, but he is not quite ready for a return to action.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO