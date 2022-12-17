Read full article on original website
Related
leesburg-news.com
Defective tag light leads to Leesburg man’s arrest
A defective tag light led to a Leesburg man’s arrest. A Fruitland Park officer was on traffic patrol early Monday evening in the area of West Berckman Street and Rose Avenue when he observed a whiteFord pickup eastbound on West Berckman Street without a tag light visible from 50 feet away. The officer started to follow the truck and turned off his patrol car’s headlights to confirm that the license plate was not illuminated.
Putnam deputy arrested for DUI in St. Johns County, PCSO says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies was arrested for a DUI last weekend in St. Johns County. STORY: Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown. According to a news release, on Sunday, Dec. 18, Deputy...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness woman arrested for aggravated assault with an axe
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 17, after she threatened to “smash” the victim’s face in while wielding an axe. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies made contact with the victim who told them the defendant, 58-year-old Kelly...
WESH
Previously convicted murderer sentenced for stabbing person in New Smyrna Beach Walmart
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Volusia County man, previously convicted of murder but paroled, has been sentenced to just short of five years in prison forstabbing someone at a New Smyrna Beach Walmart after a dispute in the parking lot. A jury previously found 67-year-old Michael Brown guilty...
mycbs4.com
Road Rage results in gun shots in Ocala; Driver arrested
Ocala — Ocala Police arrest a driver, and accuse him of driving erratically, then going out of his car to confront another driver, and shooting them. At 6:45 AM, Police say Marquis Browdy was driving erratically on State Road 40, near SW 60th Avenue. When Browdy was stooped at...
ocala-news.com
Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
villages-news.com
Report sheds light on fatal crash at busy intersection in The Villages
The release of an accident report is shedding light on a fatal crash Monday night at a busy intersection in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The man...
WESH
Police arrest alleged shooter in Ocala road rage incident
OCALA, Fla. — Two people were hurt in an Ocala road rage shooting early Monday morning, officials said. Marquis Browdy was arrested later Monday morning by police. Ocala police said it started close to 7 a.m. at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and 60th Avenue when something sparked a case of road rage between Browdy and a man driving a pickup truck.
villages-news.com
80-year-old Village of Fenney resident escapes prosecution on DUI charge
An 80-year-old Village of Fenney resident has pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge allowing him to escape prosecution on a more serious charge of driving under the influence. Richard Seely, 80, entered the plea this past week in Sumter County Court. He has been placed on probation for...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police arrest man who shot driver during road rage incident
A 33-year-old Dunnellon man was arrested by the Ocala Police Department in connection with a road rage shooting incident that occurred on Monday morning. At approximately 6:45 a.m. on Monday, a silver Toyota Corolla and white Ford F-550 work truck were traveling eastbound on State Road 40, near the intersection of SW 60th Avenue, according to OPD.
leesburg-news.com
Suspects sought after stealing 88-year-old Leesburg woman’s car
Lake County sheriff’s detectives are attempting to locate a man and woman who stole a vehicle from an 88-year-old Leesburg woman under the guise of helping her. Gary Johns and Gina Lopez befriended the 88-year-old victim at the Leesburg Wal-Mart in early November after approaching her in the parking lot and offering to fix some damage to her car. Over the following days, the couple gained access to the victim’s home, at which time detectives believe they stole the title to her car.
fox35orlando.com
Road rage shooting leaves 2 hurt in Ocala, police say
OCALA, Fla. - Two men were hurt after they were involved in a road rage shooting incident in Ocala Monday morning, according to police. The Ocala Police Department said one man was hit in the head and the other was shot. They were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Dec. 6 to 13
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Dec. 6. Jessica Danielle LaBance, 40, Pensacola, arrested Dec. 6 for two counts of violation of probation. No bond.
ocala-news.com
Citra woman arrested after being accused of choking female victim during argument over bills
A 48-year-old Citra woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she was accused of using her hands and arm to choke a female victim during an argument over bills. On Friday, December 16, an MCSO deputy responded to a local hospital in reference to a domestic...
WESH
Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
Patrol car crash shuts down major Orange County roadway for hours
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A patrol car crash blocked traffic along a busy roadway in Orange County for several hours Tuesday morning. The crash happened along state Route 429, near a construction zone around Kelly Park Road, just after 5 a.m. The northbound lanes of S.R. 429 were closed...
WESH
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
villages-news.com
Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301
A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
click orlando
17-year-old wanted after shooting man at Lady Lake apartment complex, police say
LADY LAKE, Fla. – A 17-year-old is on the run after Lady Lake police said he shot a man during a fight at an apartment complex on Saturday. Investigators said Michael Dashaun Pettis shot Antonio Michael Baharam Negahban, 18, after a fight broke out among a group of teens at The Cove Apartments.
