Wildwood, FL

leesburg-news.com

Defective tag light leads to Leesburg man’s arrest

A defective tag light led to a Leesburg man’s arrest. A Fruitland Park officer was on traffic patrol early Monday evening in the area of West Berckman Street and Rose Avenue when he observed a whiteFord pickup eastbound on West Berckman Street without a tag light visible from 50 feet away. The officer started to follow the truck and turned off his patrol car’s headlights to confirm that the license plate was not illuminated.
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness woman arrested for aggravated assault with an axe

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 17, after she threatened to “smash” the victim’s face in while wielding an axe. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies made contact with the victim who told them the defendant, 58-year-old Kelly...
INVERNESS, FL
mycbs4.com

Road Rage results in gun shots in Ocala; Driver arrested

Ocala — Ocala Police arrest a driver, and accuse him of driving erratically, then going out of his car to confront another driver, and shooting them. At 6:45 AM, Police say Marquis Browdy was driving erratically on State Road 40, near SW 60th Avenue. When Browdy was stooped at...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Police arrest alleged shooter in Ocala road rage incident

OCALA, Fla. — Two people were hurt in an Ocala road rage shooting early Monday morning, officials said. Marquis Browdy was arrested later Monday morning by police. Ocala police said it started close to 7 a.m. at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and 60th Avenue when something sparked a case of road rage between Browdy and a man driving a pickup truck.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police arrest man who shot driver during road rage incident

A 33-year-old Dunnellon man was arrested by the Ocala Police Department in connection with a road rage shooting incident that occurred on Monday morning. At approximately 6:45 a.m. on Monday, a silver Toyota Corolla and white Ford F-550 work truck were traveling eastbound on State Road 40, near the intersection of SW 60th Avenue, according to OPD.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Suspects sought after stealing 88-year-old Leesburg woman’s car

Lake County sheriff’s detectives are attempting to locate a man and woman who stole a vehicle from an 88-year-old Leesburg woman under the guise of helping her. Gary Johns and Gina Lopez befriended the 88-year-old victim at the Leesburg Wal-Mart in early November after approaching her in the parking lot and offering to fix some damage to her car. Over the following days, the couple gained access to the victim’s home, at which time detectives believe they stole the title to her car.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Road rage shooting leaves 2 hurt in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Two men were hurt after they were involved in a road rage shooting incident in Ocala Monday morning, according to police. The Ocala Police Department said one man was hit in the head and the other was shot. They were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Dec. 6 to 13

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Dec. 6. Jessica Danielle LaBance, 40, Pensacola, arrested Dec. 6 for two counts of violation of probation. No bond.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
WESH

Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301

A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
OCALA, FL

