Lake County sheriff’s detectives are attempting to locate a man and woman who stole a vehicle from an 88-year-old Leesburg woman under the guise of helping her. Gary Johns and Gina Lopez befriended the 88-year-old victim at the Leesburg Wal-Mart in early November after approaching her in the parking lot and offering to fix some damage to her car. Over the following days, the couple gained access to the victim’s home, at which time detectives believe they stole the title to her car.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO