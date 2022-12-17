JOB DUTIES: Are you a nurse with a passion for community nursing? Oneida County Health Department is looking for a nurse to join our nationally recognized team. Come work for one of the leading public health departments in the state and nation and you will contribute to our mission to protect, nurture, and advance the health of our community. The Oneida County Health Department is working hard to achieve a vision of health equity, one in which the community is thriving, and all people have what they need to be healthy. Works closely with clients, partners, and the community to promote optimal public and reproductive health. Uses education, promotion of healthy lifestyles, research, and program implementation to positively influence health outcomes and prevent disease. Job duties may include public health preparedness, reproductive health clinical services, communicable disease follow up, vaccinations, health hazard investigation, outbreak response, and policy and procedure development. The applicant will implement grant objectives, work plans, respond to priorities set forth by the agency, and assist with other public health priorities as assigned.

