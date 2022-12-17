Read full article on original website
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
What Mac Jones Said About Jakobi Meyers After Heartbreaking Patriots Loss
LAS VEGAS — Jakobi Meyers is one of the most well-liked and respected players in the Patriots locker room. So, it’s not surprising that everyone went to bat for the Patriots receiver after his ill-advised lateral caused a disastrous 30-24 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Among the...
Former Buccaneers' Wide Receiver Ends Brief Retirement
Former Bucs' wideout, Cole Beasley, has found a new home after coming out of retirement.
Watch: Kevin O'Connell chokes up in locker room speech after famous Colts win
'I will ride with this group!'
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
The Detroit Lions Are Beyond Belief
Fighting for their playoff lives, the Detroit Lions' offense went dormant against the New York Jets for 32 minutes, allowing an equally desperate Gang Green to usurp a 17-13 lead. Needing a touchdown to keep impossible dreams alive, Jared Goff assumed control of the ball with 4:37 to play and appeared to have a drive-starting big play to second-year tight end Brock Wright. The Notre Dame product, however, failed to reel in a throw slightly behind him for what would have been only his 26th career reception. Six plays later, coming out of the two-minute warning and facing fourth-and-inches from mid-field, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up some play-action misdirection designed to go to the kid who had just dropped the football. Fifty-one euphoric yards later and the Lions had what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown and a .500 record.
Former New England Patriots star Willie McGinest arrested in Los Angeles
Former New England Patriots star, three-time Super Bowl champion and current NFL Media personality Willie McGinest finds himself in some
NFL Fans Are Convinced Jason Garrett Is a Robot After Third Bizarre Halftime Moment
Well, it’s happened again. For a third-straight week, fans are questioning Jason Garrett’s human existence due to his awkward appearance in a promo for Sunday Night Football‘s Toyota Halftime show. Garrett’s appearances on the studio show have been widely discussed in recent weeks. Not because of his...
So Much for Bitter Cold for Packers-Rams
It was supposed to be really cold for Monday night's Packers-Rams game at Lambeau Field. Here is the latest forecast.
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special. There cannot be middle ground, so the 2022 Minnesota Vikings are both — incredibly fraudulent and incredibly special at the same time, according to NFL Network and, in particular, Kyle Brandt. The Vikings completed the largest comeback...
3 Patriots to blame for the stupidest loss ever to the Raiders
These idiots cost the New England Patriots a winnable road game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. People make a lot of terrible decisions in Las Vegas, but at least the New England Patriots got to fly home on Sunday. It’s cool though, really. Many people leave Las Vegas a few...
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season
This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time. And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to...
Peyton Manning Sends Clear Message On The NFC South Division This Season
Not all divisions are created equally in the NFL. Teams with records above .500 like the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins aren't yet assured playoff spots while the 6-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are, incredibly, winning the NFC South. Peyton Manning, retired quarterback and member of both ...
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Decision
Matthew Stafford hasn't played a snap since suffering a neck injury in a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Now on injured reserve with a very slim chance of returning this season, whispers of a potential Stafford retirement have been growing with each passing week. According to ...
Terry McLaurin in disbelief over illegal formation penalty
Terry McLaurin was in disbelief on Sunday night over an illegal formation penalty he was called for towards the end of Washington’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants in Week 15. The Commanders had driven inside the Giants’ 10 in the final minute and needed a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie. They seemed... The post Terry McLaurin in disbelief over illegal formation penalty appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFC North Week 16 power rankings: Vikings win the division
The race for the NFC North division crown has finally come to an end and not surprisingly, it’s the Minnesota Vikings who claim the title. What is surprising, however, was the way they were able to do with their historic comeback. But when two more teams in the division,...
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Giants vs Commanders
It’s the New York Giants vs Washington Commanders tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America before the game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the...
Falcons Running Back Suffered Season-Ending Injury On Sunday
The Atlanta Falcons extended their losing streak to three games on Sunday, falling to the New Orleans Saints in Desmond Ridder's NFL debut. Sitting at 5-9 after the defeat, Atlanta is now tied for last place in the NFC South. Due to a Buccaneers' loss in Week 15, however, the Falcons remain ...
